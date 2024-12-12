CCC staves off closure, raises over $370,000 in three months

CCC Executive Director Ruben Alvarado at Bike Happy Hour last night. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Ruben Alvarado didn’t want to be that guy.

But just two months into his tenure as executive director of the nonprofit Community Cycling Center, he was faced with an unenviable set of options: Raise $350,000 in less than four months to stave off a financial crisis, or be forced to close the beloved Portland institution that has provided bicycles and education programs to northeast Portland for over three decades.

Alvarado knew that if he showed up and the CCC closed down, he’d always be remembered as bad guy — regardless of the fact that the problems began before he arrived. But in a speech at Bike Happy Hour last night, Alvarado said a “really dark cloud” is now behind him and the organization.

“I’d like to raise my glass and make a toast to Portland… I’m here to announce that we have met our fundraising goal.”

The CCC has surpassed the final goal of the campaign they launched in September thanks to contributions from over 1,000 people. “Those people said, ‘the Community Cycling Center is worth it to us and we want this to be an institution that endures’.”

Beyond the organizational hustle required to pull off a campaign like this, the CCC also spent the last four months scouring their overhead to slim down and prove they were serious about changing their ways going forward. Alvarado said last night they have already slashed $500,000 in expenses from their books.

The next step is to, “Shore up and plan for the future,” Alvarado added.

In a statement on their website, the CCC says the recent influx of donations enables them to remain a reliable resource and continue to provide access to bicycling and its myriad benefits for thousands of clients each year.

For Alvarado, it’s a chance to move with confidence into a new era for the CCC. “I’m thankful for this community to just receive me with open arms and really feel the warmth from the Portland community,” he shared last night. “Thank you so much. And here’s another toast to you!”

Watch Alvarado’s speech below (or on Instagram):