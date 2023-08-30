With over 5,000 attendees, MADE Bicycle Show largest ever, organizers say

(Photo: MADE Bicycle Show)

What happens when you bring over 200 of the best bicycle builders and brands in the world and 400 handmade bikes under one roof and host a four-day show in the most bike-loving city in America? You get the largest-ever handmade bike show this country has ever seen.

At least that’s what organizers of the inaugural MADE bicycle Show said in a statement yesterday.

According to Echos Communications, over 5,000 people walked through the doors between August 24th and 27th and over 50 media outlets showed up to document and amplify it.

Here’s more from Echos (followed by a photo gallery of over 100 of the show bikes!):

“By providing a platform for artisans, designers, and enthusiasts to convene, MADE succeeded and will continue to emphasize the integral role that collaborative engagement plays in the evolution of this vibrant community. MADE’s legacy as a hub of creativity and camaraderie is destined to reverberate through the industry.”

I was regrettably unable to cover the event since I was out of town visiting family all last week. But thankfully, the folks at MADE shared a gallery of beautiful, studio-quality photos of almost every bike that was in the show. See 111 of the bikes below thanks to MADE and talented, Portland-based photographers Bob Huff and Dylan VanWeelden (also don’t miss Dylan’s really cool IG video of all the action):

Viral TiCycles Strawberry Sourdough Victorie Scarab Sycip Rooted Portus Onguza Oddity Mone Messenger Igleheart Handz Fiftyone Doppo Destroy Circa Btchn Bishop Bender Baphomet Bantam Ahearne Tonic Stinner Vanilla Sour Singular Simple Seeker Schwift Saltair Rookey Rodriquez Risso Retrotec Pine No. 22 Naked MMFG Merlin Machina Lunchtime Liebo Larkin La Marche July Ira Ryan Houtsoup Horse Holland Frances Framework Fat Chance Fabbrow English Donkelope DeSalvo Crust Brule Bridge Blaze Blackcat Bixxis Axial Archibald Albatross Acoustic Wilde Wheatfall Watts TWMPA Tool Sycip Swood Steller Seeker Scharen Sage Rosario Ratking Pursuit MF McGovern Liberation Landyacht King Ioklin Incognito Heavy Haute Goodday Falconer Buendia BMF Bike Friday Argonaut Amigo Acoustic Wolfhound Neuhaus Manzanita Ira Ryan Haley Dean Chumna Caletti Bahl (Photos: Bob Huff/Dylan VanWeelden for MADE Bicycle Show)

If you missed the show, check out great videos and more pics on the MADE.bike IG.

UPDATE, 12:48 pm: I assumed the gallery above was complete, but organizers say they will add more photos later today (local builder Breadwinner Cycles is notably absent). Check back Thursday morning for more bikes!