With over 5,000 attendees, MADE Bicycle Show largest ever, organizers say

2
(Photo: MADE Bicycle Show)

What happens when you bring over 200 of the best bicycle builders and brands in the world and 400 handmade bikes under one roof and host a four-day show in the most bike-loving city in America? You get the largest-ever handmade bike show this country has ever seen.

At least that’s what organizers of the inaugural MADE bicycle Show said in a statement yesterday.

According to Echos Communications, over 5,000 people walked through the doors between August 24th and 27th and over 50 media outlets showed up to document and amplify it.

Here’s more from Echos (followed by a photo gallery of over 100 of the show bikes!):

“By providing a platform for artisans, designers, and enthusiasts to convene, MADE succeeded and will continue to emphasize the integral role that collaborative engagement plays in the evolution of this vibrant community. MADE’s legacy as a hub of creativity and camaraderie is destined to reverberate through the industry.”

I was regrettably unable to cover the event since I was out of town visiting family all last week. But thankfully, the folks at MADE shared a gallery of beautiful, studio-quality photos of almost every bike that was in the show. See 111 of the bikes below thanks to MADE and talented, Portland-based photographers Bob Huff and Dylan VanWeelden (also don’t miss Dylan’s really cool IG video of all the action):

Viral
TiCycles
Strawberry
Sourdough
Victorie
Scarab
Sycip
Rooted
Portus
Onguza
Oddity
Mone
Messenger
Igleheart
Handz
Fiftyone
Doppo
Destroy
Circa
Btchn
Bishop
Bender
Baphomet
Bantam
Ahearne
Tonic
Stinner
Vanilla
Sour
Singular
Simple
Seeker
Schwift
Saltair
Rookey
Rodriquez
Risso
Retrotec
Pine
No. 22
Naked
MMFG
Merlin
Machina
Lunchtime
Liebo
Larkin
La Marche
July
Ira Ryan
Houtsoup
Horse
Holland
Frances
Framework
Fat Chance
Fabbrow
English
Donkelope
DeSalvo
Crust
Brule
Bridge
Blaze
Blackcat
Bixxis
Axial
Archibald
Albatross
Acoustic
Wilde
Wheatfall
Watts
TWMPA
Tool
Sycip
Swood
Steller
Seeker
Scharen
Sage
Rosario
Ratking
Pursuit
MF
McGovern
Liberation
Landyacht
King
Ioklin
Incognito
Heavy
Haute
Goodday
Falconer
Buendia
BMF
Bike Friday
Argonaut
Amigo
Acoustic
Wolfhound
Neuhaus
Manzanita
Ira Ryan
Haley
Dean
Chumna
Caletti
Bahl
(Photos: Bob Huff/Dylan VanWeelden for MADE Bicycle Show)

If you missed the show, check out great videos and more pics on the MADE.bike IG.

UPDATE, 12:48 pm: I assumed the gallery above was complete, but organizers say they will add more photos later today (local builder Breadwinner Cycles is notably absent). Check back Thursday morning for more bikes!

2 Comments
KC
KC
11 minutes ago

Incredible showing. I felt nervous that it would be a dud and cycling in Portland was limping along, but this show felt very positive. It was absolutely packed.

Vans
Vans
1 hour ago

: )

This was so awesome.

