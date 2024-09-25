Community Cycling Center lives! Org hits key fundraising goal

Window of CCC’s shop on NE Alberta Street, Friday September 20th. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

18 days ago the nonprofit Community Cycling Center (CCC) said a financial crisis would force them to close their doors after 30 years of service unless they raised $115,000 by October 1st.

Today the organization announced they’ve blown past that number with six days to spare.

According to the “Save the Community Cycling Center” campaign website, supporters have pitched in $123,389 as of 9:48 am this morning. In the past two weeks, CCC staff have worked overtime. Three staffers and their board chair have come to Bike Happy Hour to hear feedback and answer questions, supporters have offered free services and prizes in exchange for donations, they hosted an open house at their shop on NE Alberta Street, and they held a big used bike and parts sale.

“The work on the Save the CCC campaign is not done yet, but the most critical phase is behind us because of the generous investment of our supporters,” wrote CCC Development Director Brittany Morris in an email to BikePortland this morning.

CCC Executive Director Ruben Alvarado (left) and Development Director Brittany Morris (right) at Bike Happy Hour last week.

CCC Executive Director Ruben Alvarado shared the news on Instagram today, saying, “We weren’t sure if this organization was going to make it past October,” and that the community has sent them the message that, “that the Community Cycling Center is worth salvaging.”

Alvarado said they knew the $115,000 goal was “wild” and he expressed gratitude and joy and having reached it. For an organization that has made its name by giving bikes a second chance, Alvarado said he and his staff know now how that feels.

Morris, who also runs the “Save the CCC” campaign, told BikePortland that beyond donations coming into the organization, she and other staffers have been busy making changes. “Leadership has been focused on increasing the cost-effectiveness of operating a business like CCC. This has included both major financial changes, such as downsizing Director roles, and smaller changes, such as reducing our Zoom subscription. At this point, every cent spent must be carefully analyzed, while also identifying ways to increase revenue,” Morris shared.

Now that shutting the nonprofit’s doors after 30 years in business doesn’t have to happen, Alvarado said the CCC is still, “in a vulnerable state.” Moving forward, the ultimate $395,000 goal by January 2025 might need to be adjusted, but that decision hasn’t been made yet. Regardless, Morris says, “Let’s not allow this incredible success overshadow the fact that more funding is still needed in the coming months.”