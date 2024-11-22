Podcast: In The Shed Episode 32

Eva and I are back with fun chat in the warm and cozy shed. As per usual, you can watch and listen via YouTube or find it on your podcast feed.
Segments and links this episode:
- What’s up with all the leaves in bike lanes and why the issue is challenging for advocates.
- How’d She Get There? OMSI to Gateway Green: Eva and I discuss the best bike route from Central Eastside to Gateway.
- Cranksgiving is this Sunday! Eva will be there helping organize.
- My impressions of TriMet’s new ramp at Hollywood Transit Center — which is not a “bike ramp” because that is “ableist ideology”.
- Bike shop news updates and the new “Secret” bike shop on Hawthorne from the inimitable Starmichael Bowman.
- How the Tillamook/Hancock neighborhood greenway works through a plaza in Hollywood
- Our frustration with the new signal on NE Going and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- What’s up with the bumpy pavement on Tillamook and Ankeny greenways?!
- KGW called out drivers parking in bike lanes and it was wonderful.
- And more!
Thanks for listening!
