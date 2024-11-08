Weekend Event Guide: Gateway Green clean-up, goats, and more

Come out and help Gateway Green withstand winter. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Relatively quiet this weekend on the events front. But still some heart-strengthening opportunities. Here are a few suggestions.

Saturday, November 9th

The Belmont Goats Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park
Join veteran ride leader Bud Rice from Portland Bicycling Club on an urban foray that will include petting of goats (the Portland version of “go touch grass”). More info here.

Sunday, November 10th

Cyclocross Crusade Finale – All Day at Portland International Raceway (N)
Soak in the vibes of Portland ‘cross at the last stop in the Crusade series at a classic Portland venue that’s close to our homes and hearts. More info here.

Gateway Green Fall Clean-Up Day – 10:00 am at Gateway Green (NE)
Come out to support this amazing place that gives us so much joy. Time to blow out those leaves and help the trails survive the oncoming winter with the great folks from NW Trail Alliance. More info here.

King Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at King Elementary School (NE)
What better way to cope with election anxieties than be on bikes in a community of artisans, farmers, and neighbors?! Oh, and there will be a pug. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

