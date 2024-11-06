Last night’s winner? Single transferable vote

Straight-out-of-the-gate, District 3’s Steve Novick and D4’s Olivia Clark received more than the (25% + 1) of votes needed to win a City Council position, making them last night’s only candidates to “win” the count on first choice rankings alone. Other candidates also received a winning (25% + 1) votes, but they needed many rounds of transfer votes to arrive at that tally.
Keep in mind that this is only the first day of vote tabulation, the D4 tabulation was based on about 45,000 verified ballots, or 38% of approximately 120,000 eligible voters. More ballots will be coming in over the next few days, and the Multnomah County Election Division will be rerunning the ranking calculation fresh each day, on the entirety of all verified ballots.
Also worth noting is that there were not any Council District upsets in which a candidate was dislodged out of the first place position by another candidate’s accumulated transfer votes.
Multnomah County has posted detailed grids of the rankings and vote transfers, making it possible to trace through, round by round, how “winners” accumulated their votes. Anyone who has followed my posts knows that this is catnip for me. And after going through the table of transfers I can declare a winner: ranked-choice voting (RCV), with single-transferable vote (STV) in multi-member districts.
It’s a mouthful, but a closer look at some of the D4 transfers shows that, yes, the method successfully gives a voice on council to voters who hold minority positions on issues.
This is going to be another one of my dweeby posts which gets into the weeds with the STV algorithm and some numbers. But by the end of it I hope to show how a minority position in D4, namely a deep discomfort with jailing campers who refuse to accept relocation to city-provided alternative shelter or treatment, found its expression in candidate Mitch Green through transfer votes. (At least after day one of tabulation).
As an example, I’m going to look at the fate of three of the top-ranked candidates — Eric Zimmerman, Mitch Green and Eli Arnold — and show how the transfer votes of much lower-ranked candidates Lisa Freeman, Chad Lykins and Sarah Silkie dealt Portland police officer Eli Arnold a blow in the final rounds. At play is the issue of law enforcement’s role in enforcing Portland’s camping ban. Clark, Zimmerman and Arnold advocate a “Shelter for all” approach to camping, in which the possibility of being arrested acts as a “backstop” to requiring a range of other living situations, including treatment and Portland’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites (TASS).
Green, Freeman, Lykins and Silkie are more acceptable to voters who prefer Multnomah County’s “Housing First” model, which advocates for permanent housing without treatment requirements or sobriety barriers.
The screenshots I’m showing come from Multnomah County’s Unofficial Preliminary Election Results. The top segment shows Olivia Clark in first place with 12,315, or 27%, of the votes. Because she is over the 25% + 1 required to win, 1,053 of her votes are “transferred” to other candidates based on who her voters ranked as their 2nd choice. As you can see in the 3rd column, about half of Clark’s voters ranked Zimmerman 2nd, and also favored Eli Arnold. This transfer of 519 votes moves Zimmerman to 2nd place (12.59%), a lead he holds for all but one of remaining rounds.
Clark’s vote transfer puts Eli Arnold and Mitch Green in an even tighter race for the remaining rounds, and they stay in a tight range until the final rounds which eliminated Lisa Freeman, Chad Lykins, and Sarah Silkie. The transfers from those candidates favored Green over Arnold by several-fold, and opened up a five-point lead for Green in the final three rounds.
And that’s how a minority position about enforcing Portland’s camping ban has found an expression in one of the three District four representatives.
Take all of this with the caveat that the total vote is not yet in. Multnomah County will release tonight’s counts at 6:00 PM. I will be looking to see if there is any change in ordering that is associated with early voters versus those whose ballots came in too late for the Tuesday count.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
It seems weird to argue that STV resulted in more diverse
political representation* in D4 when a simple top 3 ranking would have produced the same result. I think it is the multi-candidate district that is producing political diversity in your example, not the wackadoodle 31-round vote transfer process.
PS: I voted for state-wide ranked choice yesterday even though I think it’s a flawed voting system (but still far better than the current system[and especially primary elections]).
After the first round of counts Arnold and Green were separated by about a third of a percent. STV widened it to five.
I think it’s impossible to say what would have happened with a top three ranking. I think the transferable part of the STV is important in letting people pick who they really want.
For example, (not talking about the specifics of these candidates):
In this case, Green and Zimmerman were essentially tied. I find it easy to believe that enough people wouldn’t have ranked Green #1, and instead went with someone they thought was more mainstream. Lets say Clark, giving her say 35% of the vote. 10% of the votes wasted.
The fact that your vote is transferred from your #1 if there is an excess is another reason this system makes you more free to vote for your real favorite at #1. Unfortunately though I don’t think you can look at results and assume the top 3 of round 1 would have been the top 3 in some other non-tranferable system.
I think most people just voted their preferences without thinking deeply about the mechanics of vote transfer and/or vote exhaustion.
Bloc star voting does not require vote transfers and would almost certainly have had a similar results.
The more I learn about it, the less I like STAR voting. It’s a little easier on the computer programmer, but harder conceptually for the voter. I could see some algorithm-challenged folks giving five stars to all their choices. It requires the voter understanding how to maximize the impact of their star-ranking in a way that might seem counterintuitive to some people.
I think just about every voter understands how star ratings work (e.g. rank restaurants/movies/candidates from zero to 5 stars). Furthermore, it’s intuitive because the SIMPLE tabulation round simply adds up the numerical scores (1-5) to determine the instant run off. And finally, star voting avoids wasted votes which contribute to the the numerous examples of RCV violating basic principles of election fairness.
Good! That is the goal! I don’t think that’s what people do when faced with a regular first past the post vote.
I don’t remember the details but I think I’ve looked into it and assuming you’re right, I agree we should use that. Maybe we can change to that system some day. I’m just tired of hearing all the complaints about this STV system because of the existence of another, better system. Our new system is unambiguously better than what we had, and things move too slowly and are too cumbersome to have started the process over and worked towards a different system. Lets take the (very significant!) improvement and go from there.
But I get the frustration. If there was a clearly superior, well known system right there, why didn’t we use that while we had the chance to change things? I don’t know, I’m curious as well. Do you have any ideas?
The charter commission delegated this decision to a subcommittee that after lengthy deliberation chose star voting. At the very last minute and with little transparency or debate, several members of the charter commission did a 360 and voted for STV. The fact that many of those who voted for STV ended up running for council (some dropped out) still burns my britches due to the flagrant conflict of interest.
I’m not sure I love the redistribution of the overvote. Seems like this is more likely to reinforce the opinions of the majority. Once you get your desired candidate, I don’t think you should get to “keep voting.”
Not gonna pretend this is well thought out at this point; more of a gut feeling. But something I’m gonna have to look into some more.
You do not get to “keep voting”. You get one single floating point vote. All it does when there are excess votes for a candidate, those aren’t wasted. This prevents people from having to do shenanigans like try and four dimensional chess who they should rank first. You simply rank your actual favorite candidate first. If people just honestly vote who they want, in order, the outcome is a good representation of that, unless they had super outlier views, in which case, there’s only so much that can be done with three representatives. (I guess you could get wild and allow unlimited rankings – maybe they should, although that’s not really relevant to your point).
Take for example if you had 80% of all voters in lock step putting candidate A #1. If all their votes were “used up”, the remaining two candidates would be picked by a fifth of the voters. That’s pretty disenfranchising, and I can’t see how it would be good. Certainly it wouldn’t be fair representation. Instead, a fraction of those votes go to their second choice.
If they’re all in lock step with their rankings, then yeah, those 80% of voters determined most of the outcome. But that’s good, isn’t it? At least 80% are satisfied with the results.
I don’t think this system is meant to give a disproportionate representation to a minority. I think the problem it addresses is people otherwise strategically don’t vote for who they actually want, and we end up getting many, maybe even most, voters unsatisfied with the results. So by actually representing what people want, that opens up the possibility for otherwise non-mainstream candidates to win a seat.
It’s one person, one vote. Nobody’s vote counts more than 1.0 points.
Now, if a greater than 25% majority picks a popular candidate, the percentage of their 1-point vote is split between their first- and second-ranked choices. But it all still totals no more than one point.
This simply isn’t true. Some fraction of votes (sometimes a large fraction) are discarded and never contribute to the total in the final round.
I guess that seems like a feature rather than a bug, to me.
I’m so glad this failed at the state level and can’t wait to vote to repeal it at the local level.
I know, I’ll be a minority opinion, but how many voters do you actually think understand the STV algorithms?
I found the whole RCV an overly complex solution in search of a problem to solve. One person one vote has worked for thousands of years and the person with the most votes wins. No fancy computing power needed or weird “transfers” of votes. Really? That’s somehow better???
Fortunately, the rest of the state saw, with the overwhelming downvote of a statewide RCV, that it’s not a welcome solution. Hopefully, a repeal of it for Portland will come in the near future.
C’est la vie.
The point is they don’t need to understand it. They just vote their preferences, and the system turns those preferences into results, more accurately than the old system.