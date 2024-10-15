New videos show what I-5 freeway expansion over Columbia River would look like

Flyover visualizations produced by the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program give us our best view yet on what the future of the I-5 freeway between Portland and Vancouver might look like after n estimated $7.5 billion investment. The project team has released these about half-way through a federally-mandated public comment period and only after they’ve raised over $4 billion and built considerable political inertia to begin the project.
The IBR team revealed a series of flyover videos at a Monday meeting of the Joint Interim Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge, a group made up of legislators from Oregon and Washington. The “visual fly-throughs” were introduced at the meeting by Chris Regan, the IBR environmental manager.
Regan told lawmakers the videos were created to “help our community members better visualize and understand the potential investments that we’re studying.”
Scroll down for some before/after images of the interchanges and views of the future bikeway…
Marine Drive interchange looking north
Hayden Island/Jantzen Beach Interchange
Vancouver Riverfront
As you view these, keep in mind that the design is not yet final. The project has adopted a “locally preferred alternative” (LPA), in order to compare something to a “no-build” scenario, but within that LPA there are still several key design options under consideration.
The IBR is about half-way through a crucial public comment period on its Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS). This week the project hosts its first two, in-person public hearings and these flyover videos will be shown at each of them.
The lack of high-quality visuals is something project-watchers have been clamoring for for a long time. How can the public and lawmakers weigh the need to invest billions in something that hasn’t even been revealed to them yet? Note that even without these visuals, the project has already secured over $1 billion from each state and $2.1 billion from the federal government for a total of $4.2 billion.
Bikeway integration (read captions for details)
As bicycle riders, the videos reveal the best look yet at how we’ll approach the river and cross onto the bridge structure, then return back to surface streets. Look through gallery of screenshots above for a closer look at how the bikeway interacts with the various designs.
Coming from the south, it appears like whether you come from east or west of I-5, the route onto the bridge will be much more intuitive and direct. West of I-5, the project will build a bikeway along N Expo Road that begins at Delta Park dog park. This bikeway will head north to Marine Drive and then go west under the new bridge structure, onto a ramp, and then up onto a new bridge that will connect to Hayden Island and/or continue northbound onto the main bridge structure before coming to a spiral ramp that leads from the bridge on the Washington side and connects to surface streets in Vancouver.
In the single-level design, the flyover shows tiny little specks that are bike riders and walkers, at the same grade as six other travel lanes. If the final design of the project calls for a double-deck bridge, the bikeway will go under the bridge deck. Unfortunately, none of these visuals show the view of the bikeway over the river in the double-deck bridge design. (For more on the bikeway elements, refer to this PDF map.)
These visuals mark an important milestone and should give more people the ability to form opinions and comments on the project. Watch them and consider attending an upcoming open house and don’t forget to share an official comment so your feedback is included in the official public record. The design can still be altered and refined if enough people share a similar concern about a particular element of the project.
To help inform your comment(s), imagine yourself living, walking, biking, or taking transit on and around these proposed facilities. How would you feel? What would make it easier and/or more attractive to you?
The Portland in-person public hearing and open house is this Thursday, October 17th from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the Expo Center. Learn more about the event here.
I find it telling that the videos don’t feature many (or any?) bikes using the bridge. I also find it telling that it shows very little traffic. I’d like to see the videos re-done to show the massive congestion that will happen, and strings of bicyclists outpacing the cars.
We should make the engineers/planners play this through in Cities: Skylines so they can really feel/visualize the failure of adding more lanes.
The spiral ramp on the Vancouver Waterfront is awful. Something I like about the current configuration is that the bridge is close to the water, so it’s pretty straightforward to bike or walk on/off. Sure it’s too narrow, but if that was the problem we needed to solve it would definitely be cheaper to do anything other than build a massive new high level bridge.
The best option for bikes and pedestrians would be a moveable bridge, and the primary reason a movable span isn’t in the picture is that lifts cause traffic jams. So choosing a fixed span rather than a movable span is prioritizing cars and trucks over bikes and peds. Plus, it’s not like a movable span precludes seismic safety – just look at the new Burnside Bridge.
I’m really lookng forward to the safer and easier bike and pedestrian routes over the river that the new bridge will be able to give us. It’s of course important to keep reminding those leading the project that biking and walking is an important modality (as well as transit).
Has there been any publishing of the maximum grade of the non-car infra? Just curious if they’re sneaking any 10+% grades in. The imagery makes the whole thing look pretty flat.
I urge anyone interested in the actual evidence used to justify the IBR to read about the traffic prediction model (i.e., Kate) used by Metro, which contradicts ODOT traffic counts as well as most other models.
“Overestimation: As bad as it is in predicting overall traffic levels in the region, Kate is demonstrably worse in predicting traffic on the bridges across the Columbia River. Kate consistently overestimates traffic on the I-5 bridge, by almost 20 percent. In 2019, for instance, the Kate model says there were 164,500 average weekday trips across the I-5 bridge. The reality? A much more modest 138,530, according to ODOT’s own traffic recorders.
Exaggerated Growth Rates: Kate is the just the latest version of Metro’s traffic-inflating models. Kate’s predecessor “Ivan” predicted that if the Columbia River Crossing project (the predecessor to IBR) weren’t built (spoiler—it wasn’t) that I-5 bridge traffic would grow at a rapid 1.3% annual growth rate from 2005 to 2030. The actual growth rate from 2005 to 2019? A paltry 0.3% per year. Metro’s travel model predicts four times as much traffic growth as actually occurred.”
If anyone is interested in watching a vid on how induced demand works here is a straightforward explanation. I think it goes without saying if we want to turn Portland into LA, let’s build the IBR. If we’re looking for Montreal or Vancouver, we may want to consider not simply distributing our tax dollars to the heavens with the lovely traffic engineer’s dream catapult.
That thing is MASSIVE!
Also much uglier than what’s there now. Has the design aspect of this project been abandoned altogether?
I does give big Marquam Bridge vibes. I think that making it look nicer would inflate the cost even more, so we get the austere design.
If we build this, we’ll be living with it for the rest of our lives, so it may be worth paying more to make it less of an eyesore.
What is the maximum percent grade for these bike facilities?
I don’t think that’s known yet. That’s a level of detail that I don’t think the project folks have figured out and/or aren’t willing to share at the moment.
It took me a moment and then I saw the separate Bridges to Jensen Beach. It might be god-awful ugly but talk about an improvement!