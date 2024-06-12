Republican lawmakers say cyclists should be tolled, question bike lanes on new Interstate Bridge

Republican lawmakers from both sides of the river are concerned that the project to widen I-5 between Portland and Vancouver and replace the Interstate Bridge is too focused on non-drivers.
In comments made Monday during a meeting of the bi-state legislative committee for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBR), Washington lawmakers questioned the wisdom of devoting lanes to walkers and bicycle users, and one wondered whether bike riders should have any access at all. And an Oregon House representative floated the idea of tolls for pedestrians and bicycle riders.
These are not random elected officials speaking out of their lane: these are influential legislators on important transportation committees that decide the fate of billions of taxpayer dollars.
The IBR is estimated to cost upwards of $7.5 billion, with $1.1 billion each coming from the states of Oregon and Washington and the rest split between tolls and federal grants. The project will widen five miles of I-5, build seven new freeway interchanges, and replace the existing bridge over the Columbia River (see graphic below). Despite delays due to traffic modeling disagreements, permitting negotiations, and environmental analyses, IBR Administrator Greg Johnson said at Monday’s meeting they are “steaming toward a path” of construction in 2026.
Monday’s meeting was a chance for Johnson and other project staff to convince lawmakers that the project is doing great and moving forward as planned. There was a real “nothing-to-see-here” vibe to the presentations from project staff. As for legislators, beyond pointed questions from Oregon House Rep. Khanh Pham about modeling projections and concerns voiced by Washington reps about the possible loss of buildings on the Vancouver riverfront due to the freeway’s wide footprint, the most notable exchanges were, surprisingly, about bicycles.
Washington Senator Lynda Wilson, a Republican who represents the 17th district that includes rural Clark County, doesn’t seem to think that bicycle riders, transit users, or walkers are “traffic.”
“Traffic remains below 2019 levels and transit is actually lower than that. So I think we cannot lose sight of the fact that we’re building this big bridge with this big train on it to move very few people —and the important thing is that we have traffic moving,” Wilson said during the meeting.
Sen. Wilson also expressed concern about figures she read about in a story published in The Columbian on May 23rd, that despite the new bridge being almost three times as large as the existing one (208 feet of surface area compared to 75 today), it will devote only 55% of its lane space to “cars and freight” versus the 89% currently devoted to those modes.
Johnson knew what Wilson was getting at: “We’re not neglecting the highway mode,” he said, in a diplomatic but forceful tone. Johnson explained that while the new bridge will still have three through lanes for car and truck drivers, they will be wider (12 feet instead of 10 and-a-half today), there will be two auxiliary lanes, and four, 12 to 14-foot wide safety shoulders (in addition to the light rail and bike/walk lanes).
Then Johnson offered a question of his own: “Folks who believe we can widen this thing and put more through lanes in it, I ask the question: ‘What do you want us to tear out, Fort Vancouver or downtown Vancouver? Because if you widen and put more through lanes, that’s exactly what you will end up doing.'”
Then later in the meeting when Johnson was sharing a series of bridge visualizations, Wilson asked another question.
“Biking, walking, rolling, whatever you want to call it, ‘active transportation’, we can do that [on the bridge] now,” Wilson said, as if to question the wisdom of funding a major bikeway upgrade. “I would like to know what percentage of the rolling, walking biking is happening now compared to traffic?” she added, once again making it clear that in her mind, bike riders are not “traffic.” Then Wilson dropped all pretense:
“I have a concern here that we’re paying more attention to modes of transportation that are not at the top of mind, right? We need to be paying attention to and, and directing our building of this bridge, according to the majority of what the bridges should be used for, right? Which would be traffic and freight.”
Once again Johnson was ready with a quality response:
“I have walked across the bridge back-and-forth 42 different times. And it is an unpleasant experience on the best day. You have very narrow walkways, you have folks who are hauling bottles and cans on large conveyances on that pathway. You can’t hear well because if someone is coming they have to basically holler to get your attention for you to slide into the truss members. So the current bridge does not encourage walking or biking… I’ve been a bike rider all my life, and I refuse to ride across the bridge.”
Then Johnson made it clear that it doesn’t matter what his personal opinion is because quality bike and walk facilities are called for in the project’s adopted “Purpose and Need” statement so the project is obligated to build them or jeopardize federal funding.
“So we’re not neglecting any mode,” Johnson repeated. “We’re making sure that we’re building something that if you choose not to be in a car, you can safely have an enjoyable trip across this bridge.”
A few minutes later, Oregon House Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis followed-up on Wilson’s comments. Boshart Davis is a Republican who represents rural Willamette Valley, owns a trucking company and is co-vice chair of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation.
Rep Boshart Davis was also hung up on how much space on the new bridge would be allocated to non-drivers. “As we’re talking about that great percentage of space [going to bikers and walkers] — which in my mind says money and costs — in that aspect, is that part going to be tolled?… We’re talking about a $7 billion budget and how we’re paying for the project. Is it equitable across the modes of transportation, and the people actually using the bridge?… I want to make sure that as we’re paying for the system, that we are looking at equity, as we’re talking about it all the time.”
“We’ve heard the question of whether there will be tolling for bicycles or pedestrians,” Johnson replied. “I’m not aware of situations across the country — or even across the world — where bicycling or walking is tolled. We’re trying to create options to to decongest the freeway system and that would be at odds with that purpose.”
Then Johnson took it a bit further as he sought to reset the narrative. “The thought that the biking and walking is an add-on is a misnomer. This is part of the Purpose and Need of this project. So as freight is a part of the Purpose and Need, so is biking and walking a part of the Purpose and Need. We can’t pick and choose which Purpose and Need statements we’re going to meet and which ones we’re not.”
Beyond their clear bias against and misunderstanding of people who can’t or don’t want to drive, the comments of Sen Wilson and Rep Boshart Davis are in part motivated by cost concerns, which became clear when Wilson asked Johnson to give her the total dollar amount the project will spent on the “extra lanes” for biking, walking, and transit. (As in “extra” because they’re non-essential.)
Even the bi-state legislative committee’s chair, Washington House Republican Ed Orcutt, got in a dig at bicycling and walking. Orcutt challenged Johnson’s reference to biking and walking as an important component of the project: “There’s about 308 miles of I-5 in Oregon, and I believe 280 in Washington. You say part of the need for this project is bike/ped. Can you tell me how much bike/ped is allowed on the other 590 miles of I-5 in Oregon and Washington?”
And again Johnson kept his cool while responding to another bad faith question. “Representative,” Johnson responded, “one of the one of the issues is that we have very limited crossings of the Columbia River in the Portland-Vancouver area. So when we have an opportunity to connect biking and walking facilities on each side of the river, that was part of the Purpose and Need that was established and agreed to by the transportation partners. So once again, we can’t ignore it… this is a unique opportunity that would be missed if we ignored the bike/walk community at this location.”
It’s good to know Johnson won’t be cowed by these legislators. But it’s not good to know we have such high-ranking public officials in positions of influence over transportation funding who suffer from such intense windshield bias.
Given the number of people transporting bottles and cans across the bridge, I think it would be fair to consider the bike and pedestrian facilities “freight” as well. Unless the Oregon Bottle Bill is eliminated, or WA adds its own redemption program, the freight/Bottle Bill Arbitrage will continue.
I know this seems like a joke, but I’m only half joking. The few times I’ve used this bridge, I’ve passed more bottle redemption riders than recreational riders.
In other words, the new bridge needs wider sidewalks because on the current bridge’s narrow sidewalks, you’re running into constant bottle necks.
“you’re running into constant bottle necks”
Not sure if the pin was intentional, but it was good!
Few things would heal Portland’s chaos and degradation more than the elimination of the Bottle Bill. I can think of no program, past or present, that has done more harm.
God forbid we have a program that allows people to make minor amounts of money to support their basic need while also helping to reduce litter.
The bottle bill is a win-win, sorry you would rather make poor peoples lives even worse just so you maybe won’t have the inconvenience of seeing them
True! I’ve spent just a couple of hours in the past 2-3 years crossing the I-5 bridge, yet in just that short time I encountered 3-4 guys hauling large bags of returnable containers from the WA side to the OR side. Wouldn’t be surprised if those were illegal returns of containers not purchased in Oregon (WA has no bottle bill, unfortunately). Maybe when we have a better bridge the cops can stop those guys.
As for all of the anti-bike and anti-ped comments by Repubs, I say: Get real! Every bridge in the country is now required to have bike and ped facilities. We’re not in the 1950s anymore!
I’d bet a decent number of those cans were purchased by Washingtonians in Oregon to illegally avoid paying sales tax
It’s not nice to know about it but politicians these days are looking for anywhere they can stoke culture wars in order to maintain their relevance. The unfortunate side effect is that ostensibly nonpartisan issues like climate and transportation get dragged into the mud with everyone else. Ashes to ashes, we all fall down!
Eliminate the “bridge removal” component from the project, and there’s no need for pedestrian, bike, or transit lanes on the Columbia River bridge. The Interstate Bridge could handle all of that stuff while freeway traffic goes elsewhere.
Which means that ODOT could make the Columbia River Bridge skinnier and save some money. (Not that ODOT would ever do that, of course.)
I’m no expert but I suspect the cost saving of eliminating bike/ped lanes wouldn’t be that much. And remember that part of what’d driving (pun, sorry) this project is that when The Big One comes, the old bridge falls into the river. So it needs to be removed so that its debris will not block river traffic.
This may be true, but there’s countless bridges and ramps that run over/near every freeway in this state. Almost all of them will collapse in the big one, or at least be severely weakened. If we were to remove all legacy transportation infrastructure that isn’t likely to survive a 9.0 earthquake, we’d have nothing left.
And what about the BNSF bridge then? Or any of the non-seismically resistant Willamette river bridges? I just feel like it’s insane to remove the existing bridges (especially the 1950s one)
Have they never heard of the Pedestrian/Bicycle Bill?! It would be completely illegal to build a brand new bridge and not include pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Perhaps we should charge each vehicle based on the amount of green house gases it emits and the value of the contents of their trailer. I have walked and ridden my bicycle for free over the Golden Gate bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, Arlington Bridge, etc… Leaders who think charging people to walk are not leaders and are why climate change continues. The IBR bridge ensures that they can live in rural everywhere with all the truck freight they consume and don’t pay for when it crosses the bridge.
Since it helped me to see these numbers written out differently, I’ve copied the math below. I do wonder if the percentages called out are comparing driving space to the total bridge, with structure, safety and maintenance access being lumped together or if it is only comparing what it publicly accessible, because not acknowledging the increase of safety/structure engineering and maintenance/utility access significantly changes the arguments.
“other” – Cars&freight
8.25 – 66.75 (currently)
93.6 – 114.4 (planned)
This person sits on a transportation committee and doesn’t know basic traffic laws. Outside of cities where there are alternate routes bicycles are allowed on interstates.
From ODOTs website:
That’s it so out of 308 miles of I5 in Oregon cyclists and pedestrians are banned from a whopping 17 miles 95% of it is open to them.
Washington is a bit more at 61 miles. Nevertheless that comes to about 75% of I5 in Washington that is open to cyclists.
Edit: Not sure what’s up with that weird formatting. Oh well.
Amused that the same people who are against tolls for motor vehicles would raise the idea of tolling bikes/peds. It’s all posturing, I think. Agree with prior commenter who said they politicize what doesn’t need to be political, to signal to their constituencies.
I’m glad that Greg Johnson continued to remind the Republican Representative members of the “Purpose and Need” aspect of this project, and the fact there are only a few options for walking and cycling across the Columbia River.
My biggest fear is our respective Oregon and Washington Republican Representatives will throw a wrench into this project much as what happened a few years ago when Washington State pulled their funding, killing the the previous CBC, wasting $200M and 10 years of planning on a projected $3-4B bridge replacement. Now we’re looking at an estimated $10-12B bridge replacement.
What isn’t mentioned in all the hubbub is the fact that I-5 is part of the National Interstate and Defense Highway System. It’s a vital component of our interstate commerce, multimodal transportation and defense infrastructure that we all depend upon.
Eventually the river crossing traffic will return to, and surpass, pre-pandemic levels including public transportation via bus, and yes, light rail into Vancouver necessitates the adherence to the Purpose and Needs federal funding requirements for the new bridge.
The most important aspect of this conversation is highlighted by the misconception of equity and its application in public policy.
Lynda Wilson’s and Shelly Boshart Davis’s comments betray their ignorance that people are segregated into groups by the mode of transportation they are using. It reveals that they think of people who are not making the choices that they are as an entirely different group of people. That resources should be allocated primarily to the dominant group regardless of the societal cost.
If taken seriously, this approach ultimately would parse everyone into overlapping and conflicting groups that would not provide a rational basis for any decisions.
More importantly, they would quickly find that people who are incompetent and greedy are extremely over-represented on this committee, and the magnitude of their enthusiasm for bad ideas and disingenuous comments would prevent them from being on future committees.