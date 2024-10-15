New signal at NE Going and MLK finally working, but most riders don’t use it

A new traffic signal on North Going Street at its crossing of Martin Luther Junior Boulevard finally went live last week. Portlanders first identified a need for the signal in 2017 as part of a batch of crossings to make getting to nearby schools safer and funding for it was adopted by Portland City Council in 2020.
NE Going is one of Portland’s most heavily used neighborhood greenways — which are streets that prioritize biking and aim to be low-stress and family friendly. This signal was highly anticipated because Going is such a key east-west bikeway and the state-owned MLK Jr. Blvd is four lanes of relatively high speed traffic. PBOT installed median islands in 2010 to make the crossing safer, but it remained stressful. In 2012 we shared an article by noted local lawyer Ray Thomas who called this crossing an excellent example of an “ambiguous intersection” where crossing behaviors can be unpredictable by both drivers and bikers.
Unfortunately, based on my observations yesterday, it doesn’t appear like the new signal will be as effective as many folks hoped. The problem is that the Portland Bureau of Transportation opted for a “beg button” instead of automatic sensor detection of bicycle riders. A person who wants to cross must push a button to make the signal function.
There are two buttons on each corner — one for people using the sidewalk, and the other for people biking in the street. The sidewalk button works well because it’s placed right where walkers typically wait to cross. But the bike button is placed about 10-15 feet behind where most bicycle riders wait at the intersection. This means the vast majority of them don’t see it and don’t use it. Once the button is pressed, it takes about 30 seconds for the light to turn green for NE Going traffic. So not only do you have to push it, the wait felt longer than other new bike signals in town (like the northern landing of the Blumenauer Bridge) that use automatic sensor detection.
The result? Most people biking across this intersection do so while drivers on MLK Jr. Blvd have a green light. So in some ways, the intersection is more dangerous because drivers now have the legal right-of-way when a bicycle rider is in front of them on a green signal, whereas before — when there was no signal — they were legally required to stop if a bicycle rider was already crossing. Suffice it to say I stressed out several times yesterday as I watched everyone negotiate the intersection.
The problem is captured well in this comment we received via Instagram today:
“As I sat there awkwardly awaiting it to ‘sense’ me, several cars just stopped at the green light which got them honked at, and I didn’t go, because I was attempting to use the lane as intended. I had absolutely no idea there was a button, it was a pedestrian across the street who eventually pushed their button for it to work for me. I now feel a little less dumb, I guess. Good to know, bummer they didn’t make it more clear.”
Note the people crossing against the signal in the four photos below. I’ve got more interactions recorded on video that I’ll share later today.
To see this after we waited four years for the signal was a bit disappointing to say the least.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer told BikePortland that the decision to use a beg button for this signal was a matter of dollars and cents. “The NE Going/MLK signal is part of a bundle of seven different signals that started off very low on funding and then was sent to bid twice before construction to meet our budget,” Schafer wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, this meant keeping the project as bare bones as possible, which meant not adding detection/bike signal heads into this design which would have added to the cost.”
That’s the bad news. But the good news, Schafer says, is that now that the signal is up and running and all the electrical bits are in place, it “would not be a major lift” to retrofit this intersection with detection down the road if/when funding is identified. Asked if the project is 100% complete and whether new pavement markings to encourage riders to push the button might still be coming, Schafer couldn’t say for sure at this time.
The full project (including six other signals) isn’t complete, so there might be room to add pavement markings in the future when the city goes through their final list of tasks. In the meantime, hopefully more folks push the button and no one gets hit.
Have you used this signal yet? What do you think about the change so far?
In similar news, the street button at EB Mason and 33rd has been operational for awhile, so you don’t have to roll-up on the sidewalk. But more significantly, the WB sensor box now works (i.e., coming south on the 33rd cycle track), so you no longer need to ride the 33rd sidewalk or awkwardly contort around the unleashed dogs to hit the pedestrian button.
This is very disappointing. Once again PBOT has spent tens of thousands of dollars on a supposed “bike” project which will actually speed up cars and slow down pedestrians. In the prior situation a person walking had the immediate right of way as soon as they expressed intent to enter the crosswalk, as long as drivers had time to see them and stop. Now the green light gives drivers the right-of-way at all times, unless people on foot push the button, and a 30 second wait is a long time. I have frequently used this intersection and it usually only takes 10 or 15 seconds to find a break in traffic, or for a driver to proactively stop.
If the plan was to use a beg button, it would have been much better to use a Hawk signal like at 41st and Burnside, where the light changes almost immediately, and drivers do not have a green light. I believe Hawk signals are slightly cheaper as well: https://nacto.org/case-study/h-a-w-k-beacon-at-41st-ave-and-burnside-st-portland-or/
I like the idea of a Hawk signal here. Either way, 30 seconds is waaaay too long. Every time I’ve gone through, I’ve had cars actually stop for me against the green light before it turned. The easiest, cheapest, and fairest change to make this work better right now is to remove the delay, or shorten it to around 5-10 seconds, which is more consistent with current behavior. Add a countdown timer too if you’re looking for compliance.
Maybe to figure out the timing, have people stand in the rain next to speeding traffic and tell them to start counting. Whatever the average number people get to before they’re over it, that’s your timing…
Interesting, out 122nd way I’ve noticed in the wee hours of the morning when there’s hardly anyone around that even though there’s no one there pushing a button or setting off a sensor the light turns red for north/south traffic. It happens at other times of day, but it’s very noticeable when there’s no one around.
So why isn’t PBOT doing the same thing in other parts of town? Why isn’t this light just auto-magically changing green for cross traffic and red for cars going north/south throughout the day at timed intervals? Still changing of course by request.
Seems like what good enough for 122nd should be good enough for MLK?
Why I will rarely use this beg button:
1. The signal timing is achingly slow. The worst I’ve ever experienced.
2. The beg button is very awkwardly placed
Even during rush hour it typically takes less time to play frogger using the center median than it does to wait so very many minutes for the light to activate.
Build dumb infrastructure, get stupid results.
Crossed here the last couple of mornings and noticed some of the same behaviors you mentioned in your article, Jonathan.
More confident riders who are used to crossing without a signal are still doing so because that’s what seems easiest. Some may not even be fully aware of the green light above them as they cross. The concerning thing is that drivers now see a green light which makes them less likely to stop for bikes and pedestrians in the intersection – perhaps more likely to be on “autopilot” assuming no cross traffic is coming.
I think a simple interim improvement could be one of those bright orange signs alerting folks on NE Going to the new traffic pattern so they opt to use the signal more often. This intersection has been without a signal for so long, it’ll take some time to change behaviors.
I use this intersection a lot but the button takes wayyy too long. Even the beg button on 26th and Broadway is faster. Would be nice if they added sensors that detect riders before they even get to the intersection because Going is relatively flat and it would be nice to be able to maintain speed.
I crossed Going with the working signal the other day. I crossed how I have for years. A car that was barreling down MLK toward was honking and noticeably angry, to which I lipped “You are legally required to stop”. They were angrily pointing at something. Once I got across I looked back and up and found that the light which has been dark for over a year was now working. I didn’t even notice. Now I know. It would have been nice to have a sign about it or something. I’ve been excited to get that signal working.
The term “beg button” kinda sums it all up, doesn’t it?
I wish I lived in a world whereby all car and truck drivers would have to stop at any and all signalized intersections, turn off their engine, exit their cars, lock doors, then walk to a beg button, hit it, then walk back to their vehicle, unlock the doors, get in, and wait for the signal to change – or maybe not as many are broken or malfunctioning – and do it all over again…
Imagine being given the power to force everyone else to stop so you can go, at the press of a simple button.
So disempowering.
I could be wrong but I think that because of how this signal is set up, cyclists are not required to push the button and wait until the walk symbol comes on before proceeding through. Eg. think of a car rolling up to the stop sign, they stop (theoretically) and then proceed to turn while the MLK light is still green. If there’s no traffic or a cyclist feels comfortable rolling through, they can. If they want the protection of traffic fully stopped on red, they can.
This looks like it would have been a great location for a RFB (flashing yellow pedestrian signal). Cheaper to install and features instant activation.
eh, I would rather have a full crossing than an RRFB. I’ve had too many cars blow through the one at 17th by the MAX crossing to feel safe with them – especially on a wide and fast road like MLK
You should always wait for the cars to stop before stepping into the intersection, whatever form it takes, but I’ve crossed Powell a number of different places many times, day and night, and never had a problem with adherence. Maybe there are sight line issues by that Max stop? There’s some slightly weird geometry there.
I’ve also had cars not stop for the full signal at 13th & Powell, so a red light is no guarantee of results, and you have to wait longer to get results.
There are sight line issues there yeah, it’s really annoying too since it’s a jersey barrier. It also spits out a proselytizing message about how “vehicles may not stop”, which I find to be inappropriate to broadcast to pedestrians
I feel better if cars get a full red
Though, as you point out, vehicles may not stop, and the reminder is probably helpful if you are more concerned with safety than “disempowering pedestrians” or something.
It sounds as if sightlines may be the issue here. They don’t appear to be an issue at the location I was commenting about.
I used it over the weekend. It seemed like it took forever for it to activate which is weird. Why not make it start the signal cycle as soon as it is pressed, what is the thought behind that 30 second delay? Cars will stop (or not) once it turns yellow for them, regardless of how long the lead time was – they have no idea whether it was 5 seconds or 100. They see the light change and adjust speed accordingly
I didn’t ask why the 30-second delay. But it might be able to be tweaked now that they’re hearing feedback. Also, keep in mind this is an ODOT-controlled road PBOT is crossing so they don’t have free reign. It’s very possible they wanted a shorter cycle length but ODOT didn’t allow them to and since they need ODOT permission to do this, they can’t exactly push back on them.
This is a PBOT road.
That’s correct, but believe it or not part of the operating agreement between ODOT and PBOT for this segment of MLK (which elsewhere is still owned fully by ODOT) means ODOT has a say on signal timing and vehicle throughput here :/
They actually don’t.
What!?! How am I first heading about this now
please also ask why there appears to be radar detection for northbound southbound car traffic, and nothing for eastbound westbound bicycling. It seems like radar or FLIR or lidar or something else would be perfectly appropriate and potentially may need to be considered for an upgrade in a future project. we have a goal to make riding a bicycle more attractive than driving a car. This signal does not do that. PBOT is clearly prioritizing the detection of cars over bicyclist at this intersection. With the radar the way it is now, the signal could be red all the time for cars and only turn green when cars are on approach. please see the signal at Lloyd Blvd & NE 7th as an example
I would rather have six good bicycle priority traffic signals than seven bad ones
Jonathan, just FYI it’s free rein, not free reign
This is a good point. I don’t know if the automatic lights (the detector things) can differentiate between a bike and car, so they might not want those to start the cycle immediately, but a beg button is always going to be a bike. If it started the cycle immediately, I might even like it better than the detector.
My guess is because it messes up the timing of the other lights on a busy arterial. It’s the same reason you don’t see instant changes on Chavez, Powell, or 82nd. It would cause cars to build up at other lights and screw up their timing which has downstream effects. They could probably figure out a more complicated pattern that occasionally changes it at a faster rate but I doubt it’s a high priority. It’s easier to make pedestrians and cyclists wait until the optimal time in the sequence for them to go.
I deal with this almost every day on 82nd. Sometimes I just run it or go right and then left when I know I missed my window otherwise I’m waiting for another cycle before I can be squeezed into their timing.
You do see instant changes with the flashing yellow beacon all up and down Powell. Those are great, and cheaper, too (so we can afford more of them). I wish we had more of those instead of full signals that require an interminable wait.
The other reason is that people have been crossing this intersection for 15 years without a signal. It worked fine without one and people are just continuing with their crossings in a way that makes sense to them. The signal just creates unnecessary delay for bike riders. Has there even been an accident here in the past 15 years?
Is there a bike signal here? If not, then bikes are just using the stop sign to cross the street. They wouldn’t need to push the button to cross if there’s not a specific signal related.
The best reason to like it is that it’s great for crossing with a family. Love it for that! But, not surprised that most people aren’t using it.
I rode through this intersection last night and didn’t notice there was a button or a signal, I just proceeded since there was no traffic coming either direction..that said, give people time to adjust to the new infrastructure; there’s years of habits to break here, for both drivers and cyclists.
Hey if mayor elect Carmen Rubio doesn’t have to follow the rules of the road why do I?
Yep, I used it twice yesterday and didn’t notice the lights were working until half way through the second time. First time across there was a break in traffic (going east, good visibility) so I didn’t even stop.
Beg buttons are so stupid, it seems like they’re in the wrong place 90% of the time, and on a big cargo bike with a kid, it’s actually really hard to correct course when you already pulled up to the intersection. I miss the button almost every time there is one.
Give drivers a beg button and see how that goes.
Once again seems like infrastructure designed by PBOT employees who don’t have first hand experience cycling in the city maddening.
Just checked it out. Awkward to reach or see when a car is parked near it. Especially on a cargo bike, which is an issue with several other beg buttons that I am also supposed to use. Would be nice if the island was a little wider as well.
Let’s just tape those buttons down. It’s a good enough solution until PBOT identifies funding.
I’ve used the signal. I like it.
This is a classic “Half Signal”. PBOT hasn’t put on in in many years. But they work very well.
The big benefit is that there are two options for people riding bikes — either 1) push the beg button, cross on the walk signal, or 2) just wait at the stop sign and proceed when clear.
At night, or on quiet times of the day, you don’t need to wait for the signal to change. You don’t have a red light as a bicycle rider on Going. You only have a stop sign. You can go any time. But, you have the benefit of pushing the button to get the red signal if traffic is heavy or if you don’t want to cross 4 lanes unassisted.
There are lots of the legacy half signals around Portland. Many are popular on greenways.
“Hawk” signals are a type of half signal. But since they don’t have a green phase, they can be overlooked by drivers in a night time environment already saturated with red and yellow lights.
Vancouver BC Canada has 100s of half signals like the ones listed above (Portland has about 40 of them) and they are the backbone of the pedestrian and bicycle crossing system. They have a variation — they use a flashing green signal instead of a steady green for the major street. That way people in cars know that bicycles just have a stop sign, and may be crossing in front (when clear) when the major street has the green. It’s been an essential part of the traffic toolkit for Vancouver to be one of the best cities in North America for talking and bicycling.
I fully support PBOT in installing this! Don’t be too harsh just yet. Try it out. Consider the benefits before asking for something different.
Though. The “beg buttons” are in the wrong spot for bikes. Need to be moved out into the traffic lane a bit so you can see them and push them. Or just a bigger sign on them.
Ted Buehler
Glad they finally finished it. I hope they can reduce the wait time. For now, just push the button. It’s not that hard.
“We didn’t have enough money so we made the intersection worse” is PBOT’s unofficial motto.
I use this intersection regularly and have been dreading the light since they started putting it up. Without a light, it only ever took a few seconds to either catch a break in traffic or wait for observant drivers to stop. Now cars can’t choose to stop for bikes or pedestrians. The light tells them what to do. What used to be relatively frictionless for bikes and cars alike now stops both bikes and cars for much longer than necessary. And you have to untrain the cyclists from some pretty deeply ingrained behavior. I don’t know why they would spend so much money to ruin a perfectly functional intersection.
What sad, sad waste of money! There isa perfectly good signal at Skidmore. The Going route is terrible west of MLK. PBOT really needs to extend the buffered bike lanes on Skidmore from where they abruptly end at N Michigan to NE 7th. That would allow people biking to use existing signals to cross MLK, Williams, and Vancouver, and use a 4-way stop at Mississippi. Plus, the route is straight, simple, and direct and it crosses 1-5. This bike route would connect to bike routes on Concord, Interstate, Michigan, Vancouver/Williams, Rodney and 7th making getting around by bike easier and safer. That excuse about saving money is total BS, they have could just put it on a timer so bikes and peds got a regular, predictable green light.
I bet they could have afforded real sensors if they stopped using money to install so many unnecessary pedestrian beg buttons at other intersections.
This is on my regular commute to work. I honestly didn’t even know the signal was active the first time I went through it, post “activation” as I waited in the median island was getting very frustrated why no one was stopping for me as usual. There was no posting or signs indicating it had changed from the inactive signals. The beg buttons are in a terrible spot where the curb kicks out and out of the regular cycling line you take to cross the road. When I did use the beg button to cross, it took like what felt forever to the point where I wasn’t sure if it was actually functioning. After waiting and waiting and hitting the button multiple times I finally got the cross signal, 3 cars proceeded to run the red light on MLK before everyone was stopped. In my opinion the light on MLK should NEVER be green for motorized vehicles. It should be either flashing warning yellow or red when the crossing signal is fully activated.
I learned about the lights in a tweet last week. The next day I got out there, noticed that someone had already triggered the crossing signal, and confidently zipped across MLK at Going for the first time since EVER.
Using the beg button isn’t a matter of education IMO. I don’t love these things, but it was pretty obvious to me, even at a sprint (or at least what passes for one on a cargo bike) across an intersection that I’d given up on for anything but special occasions. The center island doesn’t even work for me when I have a trailer on the longtail bike…
Jonathan wrote:
“So in some ways, the intersection is more dangerous because drivers now have the legal right-of-way when a bicycle rider is in front of them on a green signal, whereas before — when there was no signal — they were legally required to stop if a bicycle rider was already crossing.”
Jonathan — I don’t think this is correct.
Drivers have a legal requirement to stop when there is a pedestrian at a crosswalk. Regardless of whether the crosswalk is striped, or whether there is a diamond yellow sign with a pedestrian silhouette in it.
Drivers do not have a legal requirement to stop when there is a bicycle at a stop sign. Even if there is a diamond yellow sign with a bicycle silhouette. And indeed I think I have read somewhere that they are instructed *not* to stop.
The confusion is when you have a yellow diamond sign with both a pedestrian silhouette and a bicycle silhouette. That sign means, as I understand, that people in cars *must* stop if there is a pedestrian signaling intent to cross. And should be aware that there may be bicycles in the area, but are not expected to stop for bicycles. These are state laws, as I understand.
(The ambiguity is perpetuated in the Oregon Driver Manual. Page 9 — the yellow diamond with a pedestrian doesn’t explicitly say to stop for pedestrians. And the combined pedestrian and bicycle doesn’t point out that you don’t need to stop for bicycles. Page 9
https://www.oregon.gov/odot/forms/dmv/37.pdf.
Page 45 and 46 explain better. But Page 9 could use a clearer one-sentence summary. And pages 49-50 don’t do anything to explain what the yellow bicycle diamond sign means).
The confusion in Portland among the driving public about whether they need to stop for bicycles at an intersection marked with a “ped + bike yellow diamond” sign began in about 2010 at this very intersection. Going and MLK. I don’t think there was a widespread tradition of people driving stopping for bicycle traffic as if it was a crosswalk until this time and place.
The practice was embraced by the city’s bicycle program. I recall Roger Geller, the city’s Bicycle Coordinator, commenting that “it’s a miracle” that people in cars would routinely stop on NE MLK to allow bicycles to cross on Going.
I was skeptical at the beginning, and still am. I think I posted in the BikePortland comment forum that it was putting bicycle riders at risk. Legally and physically. Because the car drivers have the right of way. And if someone on a bicycle was proceeding across MLK and got hit by someone in a car in the last of the 4 lanes to cross, you’d be in a bad spot. You violated the right-of-way, you got hit, and the driver will not need to pay for your losses.
But, it’s come along for fourteen years, and I haven’t heard of anyone being hit at 14th and Going under the old system.
Just clarifying, though. That under the old system people on bikes did *not* have the right-of-way. Under any circumstances when cars were approaching.
I’ll try to check a few things later, but my understanding is that this is the case.
Ted Buehler
Here is the link to an earlier story explaining that people in cars don’t need to, and are likely prohibited from, stopping to let people on bikes cross on Going at MLK. (In the 2011-2024 configuration)
https://bikeportland.org/2012/08/29/ray-thomas-on-the-unintended-consequences-of-ambiguous-intersections-76698
“I saw two bicyclists stopped at the stop sign on Going, waiting to head eastbound across the throughway of MLK. To my surprise, the car in front of me slowed down and stopped before the marked pedestrian crosswalk at Going to let the bicyclists ride across MLK.”
“Suddenly, we heard the screeching of skidding tires behind us. I looked up and saw a pick-up truck skidding in my lane, then sliding into the B lane and up onto the curb… Fortunately, no one was hit or hurt.”
“When I observed the intersection, I discovered that a number of motorists stop for bicyclists that are waiting at the stop signs. When a motorist stops without legal basis to do so on a through street like MLK, it creates a hazard for overtaking traffic and is arguably illegal. ORS 811.550, “Places Where Stopping, Standing, and Parking Prohibited”, provides that a person commits a Class D traffic infraction if “a person parks, stops, or leaves standing a vehicle in any of the following places…”
From Ray Thomas’s guest post on BikePortland.org, Aug 2012