CCC board member and manager will join us at Bike Happy Hour tonight

August 14th BHH scene. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It should be a nice night on the Gorges Beer Co patio (SE Ankeny & 27th) and since I’ve missed five of the last six weeks on family trips I’m really excited to see everyone again.

Given the big news with the Community Cycling Center and their financial crisis, they’ve agreed to come out and answer questions and talk to us. The CCC’s programs director and a member of their Board of Directors will be on the patio and will speak a bit during open mic. They’ll also be available for questions.

There’s lots more to talk about. I’m still processing the Carmen Rubio news. And when I pass by Citybikes on the way to Bike Happy Hour it will be the last time I do so while it’s still open for business. What else is on your mind? Did you watch my latest video featuring folks who ride on the Springwater and Esplanade paths? How are you feeling about personal safety on the paths lately?

PBOT making the plaza even better! (Photo: Claire Vlach)

And who can fill me in on what I missed being gone the last two weeks? How was the MADE Bike Show? See anything cool?

One last thing: Come out and see PBOT’s new traffic barricades on the Rainbow Road!

I’ll show up at 3:00 and that’s a good time for one-on-one conversations. Remember that there will be free fries at 4:00 pm and the mic will be open at 5:00 to anyone who wants to speak. If you’re running for local office and want to share your stump speech, have at it! And my offer still stands to give a $5 donation to any candidate for local office who shows up.

See you in a few hours! It might rain, so pack a coat.