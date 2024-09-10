Video: Riders speak out about Portland bike path safety

If the number and variety of people out enjoying Portland’s bike paths over the weekend is any indication, the state of these cherished facilities is much better than you might think.

Given all the stories I’ve posted on here lately about people driving cars on the paths and other scary situations that have happened recently (not to mention the persistent problems associated with people living along the paths), you might think the Eastbank Esplanade and Springwater Corridor were lifeless hellscapes where only ne’er do wells dare tread.

I rolled out to the riverfront on Sunday to feel the vibes myself and hear folks out riding. I began at the Steel Bridge and rode out just beyond Sellwood. I talked to six people who represent a pretty solid cross-section of riders. (It’s a lot harder than you think to get folks to pull over and stop, so I don’t have much control over who I talk to.)

Parker Aruna Ariel Ruben Jeff Dotty and Holly

I met Parker, Aruna, Ariel, Ruben, Jeff, Holly and Dotty. Despite all the doom-and-gloom I’ve been reporting about lately, none of these folks had anything negative to say. In fact, what really came through is how much people love these paths and the valuable role they play in our community.

Note that I was careful when talking to folks to not bias their responses in a certain way. I would also start our chats with, “What is your experience riding these paths.” That prompt it totally objective and allows people to answer naturally, instead of me leading with, “A lot of terrible things have been happening. Does that worry you?” That being said, I also tried to bring up some of the incidents I’ve reported on, just to see if folks had heard about them or if they had a reaction.

I also asked each person what they’d tell someone who was afraid to ride these paths.

“As soon as you’re on a bike you kind of forget about it — at least that’s my experience,” Parker said. Then they added: “You see things as you go by but you just kind of go by and do your thing. My best advice is just get out here and see it for yourself.”

Aruna said she rides the paths often and carries pepper spray, but hasn’t experienced anything too scary. “It’s better to be prepared than sorry,” she offered as advice.

For Ruben, the paths have been life-changing. He actually bought a house near the Trolley Trail in Milwaukie because he likes biking on the paths so much. And Ruben, like Parker, said they are cognizant of people living alongside the trail but that they generally keep to themselves.

It was clear from folks I talked to that “safety in numbers” definitely applies to riding on these paths. Several folks mentioned that as the Springwater heads east and there are less eyes on the path, they get more concerned. A few folks said they don’t bike east of Sellwood after dark because of the heavily forested area without a lot of development and other users nearby.

But for young Dotty, who was riding on the back of her mom Holly’s electric cargo bike, these more secluded spots are the most interesting.

“When we go down that way,” she said, pointing eastward across a bridge over McLoughlin Blvd, “We see animals like nutria and bunnies. And we even say a snake!”

I hope this video gives you more context to judge the state of our local paths and decide if they’re safe enough for you to ride.