Video: Riders speak out about Portland bike path safety

If the number and variety of people out enjoying Portland’s bike paths over the weekend is any indication, the state of these cherished facilities is much better than you might think.
Given all the stories I’ve posted on here lately about people driving cars on the paths and other scary situations that have happened recently (not to mention the persistent problems associated with people living along the paths), you might think the Eastbank Esplanade and Springwater Corridor were lifeless hellscapes where only ne’er do wells dare tread.
I rolled out to the riverfront on Sunday to feel the vibes myself and hear folks out riding. I began at the Steel Bridge and rode out just beyond Sellwood. I talked to six people who represent a pretty solid cross-section of riders. (It’s a lot harder than you think to get folks to pull over and stop, so I don’t have much control over who I talk to.)
I met Parker, Aruna, Ariel, Ruben, Jeff, Holly and Dotty. Despite all the doom-and-gloom I’ve been reporting about lately, none of these folks had anything negative to say. In fact, what really came through is how much people love these paths and the valuable role they play in our community.
Note that I was careful when talking to folks to not bias their responses in a certain way. I would also start our chats with, “What is your experience riding these paths.” That prompt it totally objective and allows people to answer naturally, instead of me leading with, “A lot of terrible things have been happening. Does that worry you?” That being said, I also tried to bring up some of the incidents I’ve reported on, just to see if folks had heard about them or if they had a reaction.
I also asked each person what they’d tell someone who was afraid to ride these paths.
“As soon as you’re on a bike you kind of forget about it — at least that’s my experience,” Parker said. Then they added: “You see things as you go by but you just kind of go by and do your thing. My best advice is just get out here and see it for yourself.”
Aruna said she rides the paths often and carries pepper spray, but hasn’t experienced anything too scary. “It’s better to be prepared than sorry,” she offered as advice.
For Ruben, the paths have been life-changing. He actually bought a house near the Trolley Trail in Milwaukie because he likes biking on the paths so much. And Ruben, like Parker, said they are cognizant of people living alongside the trail but that they generally keep to themselves.
It was clear from folks I talked to that “safety in numbers” definitely applies to riding on these paths. Several folks mentioned that as the Springwater heads east and there are less eyes on the path, they get more concerned. A few folks said they don’t bike east of Sellwood after dark because of the heavily forested area without a lot of development and other users nearby.
But for young Dotty, who was riding on the back of her mom Holly’s electric cargo bike, these more secluded spots are the most interesting.
“When we go down that way,” she said, pointing eastward across a bridge over McLoughlin Blvd, “We see animals like nutria and bunnies. And we even say a snake!”
I hope this video gives you more context to judge the state of our local paths and decide if they’re safe enough for you to ride.
I am surprised at how disorienting it is to read a story that is positive and reflects the reality that I experience every day.
Thanks for doing this Jonathan!
you’re welcome. I really enjoyed it. I think next time I’ll put myself in the frame. I’ll also be set for rolling interviews so folks don’t have to stop. And I need some sort of system to encourage folks to pull over. Maybe a small sign or something… although my hi-viz vest that says “Media BikePortland” helps!
We really need this kind of reporting. I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks this, but it’s time well spent.
Yeah a sign on the front and back might be helpful for approaching people.
What’s the new camera? Gopros aren’t ideal because they have such a wide angle lens, but they do have really amazing stabilization. They’re good for the riding part, but a digital SLR with external mic might be best for interviews.
Thanks eawriste.
The new camera is a DJI Osmo Pocket 3. I love how compact and usable it is. In the future I’ll definitely use the GoPro while riding, I was just curious how this would work and I didn’t have a mic for the gopro so that what I used. And yes, a DSLR and external mic would be optimal, but I also am trying to find the setup that is the lightest and quickest. Also, I find that for work like this, the form factor of a DSLR can make most people nervous and they don’t act natural as a result. The Osmo is so small and cute folks don’t even realize they’re on camera!
I feel safer on the Springwater Corridor than on the streets I have to take to get to/from the Springwater Corridor, where every single day drivers who are exceeding the speed limit, running stop signs and stop lights, otherwise driving illegally/aggressively, or are stopped/parked illegally endanger my life. Not to mention the danger of huffing car fumes. If we think the bikeways are scary, that speaks in part to how much we have normalized how dangerous our streets are.
I totally agree, Lois. I’m frustrated by the focus on safety on the paths proper when my experience tells me it can be a lot sketchier to get to the path.
If you’re wondering where all the opposing viewpoints are… Jonathan censored them.
hahaha! That’s a good joke Jeff. We don’t censor opposing viewpoints on here. That is a statement completely removed from reality and I welcome any attempt to demonstrate otherwise.
I’ll take you at your word if you take me at mine: this is a sample of people already willing to ride the Springwater, speaking with a man who wants them to stop and be recorded.
That’s a lot of nope for me tbh.
There’s a name for this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivorship_bias
Hey Champs,
It’s a limited sample. It’s hard to generalize from 6 people and 2 kids. And I like the skepticism. That was my first reaction as well. But aside from designing a methodology for doing actual research, what would you suggest to expand the sample? My point is, for an afternoon plus of riding, it’s decent journalism. On the tvs you often get one or two people (often disgruntled) shaved down to sound bites. So I see a lot of value in this kind of reporting.
How else are you supposed to report on people riding the path in question? What other method could he possibly have used? You can surmise that there’s implicit bias in the reporting, but that is an entirely different issue than overt censorship.
On a clear weekend morning, the biggest issue I face riding on the Springwater/Esplanade between the Sellwood and Steel bridges is overcrowding. There are a lot of people riding on the paths, especially along the river in central Portland
So where’s my comment talking about the many times I’ve been threatened on the path? Did it just magically disappear? Or are we back to gaslighting?
Great post! Thanks.
I appreciate this point, but there is clearly selection bias so I’m not sure I would use ‘objective’ to describe the results. The same prompt could yield different results on the kid-friendly bike paths in Lake O or a Mega-low-mart parking lot, etc.
The Springwater is great. I feel like the I-205 and Marine Drive paths are significantly worse than the Springwater, but like the guy said: you see behavior that is not healthy for the people doing it, but they are not dangerous to path users. (And lets face it, being homeless has to be incredibly stressful: if I was homeless I’d probably turn to various substances to help numb my brain too!)