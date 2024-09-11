Scofflaw Commissioner Carmen Rubio endorsed by The Street Trust

On Tuesday, as I processed the jaw-dropping revelations about Portland City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Carmen Rubio’s numerous traffic violations and irresponsible motor vehicle use, another shocking item popped up on my timeline: A few days before The Oregonian story came out, Rubio was endorsed by The Street Trust.
Rubio shared the endorsement on Instagram over the weekend. In the caption Rubio wrote: “Through their dedication, we are making progress toward ending preventable deaths resulting from lax safety and inequality. With their support, I know that our city can lead the way on policy transformations and major investments to save lives… Together, we can end the public health emergency of traffic deaths and injuries.”
The endorsement was made by The Street Trust Action Fund a legally separate arm of the organization launched in 2018 that is allowed to lobby and endorse political candidates without the limitations of a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
The timing of this endorsement by Portland’s most well-known active transportation advocacy group is notable because of the story published Monday that outlines Rubio’s driving history. According to The Oregonian, Rubio was written up for more than 150 parking and traffic violations over the past 20 years and didn’t pay them off for months and sometimes years. Rubio also had her license suspended on “at least six occasions” when she didn’t appear in court or provide payment.
In a statement to The Oregonian regarding the infractions, Rubio said, “I put my family financial and career obligations first… These are the experiences that have shaped who I am today and also make me a better leader because I have greater empathy for people who have gone through similar things.”
In an email to campaign supporters today, Rubio said said, “I want to apologize” and added, “I know that the best things to do when you make mistakes are to take responsibility, to clean up the mess and do better, and that’s what I’ve done when I paid my fines off many years ago*, I closed the book on those times, but I haven’t forgotten the lessons I learned.” (*The Oregonian reports that Rubio was cited for at least three violations since she took office as a city commissioner in 2021.)
Rubio will have another chance to explain her past at a live debate hosted by the Progreso Latino PAC. She’ll be on stage with fellow mayoral contenders Rene Gonzalez (who has serious traffic violation problems of his own) and Keith Wilson.
On Tuesday, LiUNA Local 737, a union that represents 3,000 Portland-area workers, withdrew their endorsement of Rubio, saying they were “shocked by the information” about the traffic violations.
BikePortland has reached out to The Street Trust Action Fund executive director for comment about their endorsement of Rubio but has not yet heard back.
On The TST Action Fund website, the organization shares the process they go through to choose candidates. BikePortland has also seen the questionnaire given to candidates. It’s all pretty standard fare about transportation policies and projects, except for the last question: “Is there anything we haven’t asked you that you believe we should know?”
Regardless of if she ticks all the favorite candidate boxes of progressive values voters, it’s a terrible look when you thumb your nose at the law with a “rules for thee not for me” attitude. Maybe most damaging was this quote to OPB from her campaign:
“In a statement sent by her campaign, Rubio attributed the pattern of not paying for parking—or for tickets—to prioritizing her career over other responsibilities.” Ouch!
You’re not alone in thinking that; at least one union has pulled their endorsement of her over this issue.
https://www.wweek.com/news/2024/09/10/liuna-local-737-pulls-endorsement-of-carmen-rubio-following-story-about-poor-driving-record/
That quote was particularly eyeroll-inducing, given that the Oregonian article highlighted one of her infractions originating from parking illegally at the Timbers season opening game in 2022.
Well, that kind of checks out
Wow. I really hope The Street Trust rescinds their endorsement, or at least offers a clear explanation of why they would still keep their endorsement despite this disturbing history of parking and traffic violations (150 of them?!), failure to pay the citations, and having her license suspended multiple times. All this while she was a very successful, well-paid professional who could have easily paid the tickets, not to mention she could have changed her behavior well before racking up 150 infractions. This is the behavior of someone who doesn’t think the law applies to them.
Of course, her main rival in the Mayor’s race, Rene Gonzalez, is not really any better on this front. He got seven speeding tickets, had his license suspended twice, was cited for driving while suspended (and claimed to be unaware his license had been suspended…yeah, right), was cited four times for having expired registration, and was cited for not paying MAX fare (and again, made some kind of excuse about getting confused). https://www.wweek.com/news/2024/09/09/records-show-rene-gonzalez-frequently-ticketed-for-speeding-often-failed-to-show-up-in-court-and-twice-had-license-suspended/
Any one or two of these things for either of them could be chalked up to making mistakes and learning from them, but in both cases these are clear patterns of not caring about traffic laws, failing to be accountable when caught, thinking the law doesn’t apply to them, and all of this makes me feel they should not be trusted to be Mayor.
I would encourage people to consider Keith Wilson, who is very good on transportation and homelessness issues, among other things, and doesn’t seem to have this kind of scofflaw history, and do your research on other candidates as well. With ranked-choice voting, you can give your number 1 ranked vote to the person you truly support, voting your conscience, rather than holding your nose and voting for the person you think has more name recognition or “electability” or whatever. For me, I was leaning toward voting Keith Wilson number 1 and Carmen Rubio number 2, but with this news I might just vote for Keith Wilson and leave it at that, unless anyone else comes along who might be worth giving my lower rankings to.
My hunch is that if someone comes with that kind of law-flouting history but also checks most or all of your boxes politically, you’d be inclined to look the other way and endorse them, rather than look for another candidate.
Politics can be ugly.
Rubio may check the boxes of the personal politics of Street Trust board members (or Iannarone herself, not sure who makes the endorsements), but the organization should not support someone whose policies (eliminating bike room standards, for example) and personal actions run so strongly counter to the organization’s mission.
Iannarone and Rubio are peas in a pod. Grifters both.
When Rubio is drummed out of politics over her complete feckless behavior, she will end up fronting some non profit with a big salary like Iannarone.
The Portland way.
Imagine having the mission of “The Street Trust advocates for multimodal transportation options that prioritize safety, accessibility, equity, and climate justice” and endorsing an unsafe driver and inveterate scofflaw.
I disagree. All his offenses were a decade ago, some as old as 1998.
Not only was Rubio still breaking the law as recently as a few months ago, she too has speeding tickets. And they’re considerably newer than Gonzalez’.
It would have been pretty funny if she had said “yeah, I’ve had more than 100 traffic citations” to this
Can a person volunteer to sit through a diversion program?
This is so “on brand” for Portland non-profits.
Glad to see the Street Trust is maintaining its usual level of credibility.
Why are people still acting like they can’t vote for Keith Wilson?
If someone can’t manage the legal and ethical responsibilities of car ownership how can they be considered capable of running a city?
Weirdly enough the vast majority of Portlanders seem to do a better job at it. Rubio is definitely in the top 1% of parking offenders.
Remember that Iannarone defended tents blocking the sidewalks on Safe Routes to School. Wrap your head around that.
Sadly the Street Trust hasn’t been relevant since before it rebranded from the BTA.
Keith Wilson it is.