Here’s what you need to know about upcoming Springwater path closure

The Springwater Corridor is as important to bicycle riders as nearby SE McLoughlin Blvd/Highway 99E is to drivers. That’s why, when a sign appeared at the Springwater’s northern entrance last week announcing a full closure for five days, many of our readers took notice.
Not only is closing off this vital cycling corridor a big deal, but the signs appeared out of nowhere and there was no other information posted online or in any kind of statement from either Portland General Electric (whose name was on the signs) or Portland Parks & Recreation (who owns and manages the Springwater path).
I posted all the information I could find last Thursday. Then on Friday, after many folks had tuned out for the weekend, I heard back from officials at PGE and Parks. They confirmed a project was taking place, but the dates and times were different than what was posted on the signs. Given the significant detour required for a closure like this, folks need time to learn about a closure and make plans on how to handle it.
It wasn’t until yesterday (Monday, July 30th) that I finally confirmed precise details of the closure with a PGE official. Here’s what you need to know…
According to PGE Spokesperson Drew Hanson, the path between SE Ivon to the turnoff at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge (where the train overcrossing tunnel is) will be closed on the following dates and times:
- For two days between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 (likely to be Aug. 5-6, but schedule flexibility given due to heat event in the forecast)
- Aug. 26-28: Partial trail closure
- Aug. 29-30: Complete trail closure
“We know this can be inconvenient to cyclists and pedestrians that use the trail, and we appreciate their understanding while PGE performs maintenance and repair work along that section of the trail,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the closures are needed so PGE crews can perform routine system maintenance. New signs should be posted by today (Wednesday, July 31st) and flaggers should be present during closures directing traffic to alternate routes.
For more information, call PGE Customer Service at 503-228-6322 and ask about the Springwater. Or visit the Portland Parks closures and delays page.
Here’s the detour map:
Proposing a new PBOT rule: if the Springwater Willamette trail ever needs to be closed, there must be a contingency plan already in place to temporarily close parking on one side of Milwaukie and convert it to a bike path.
(And then maybe that can be a stepping stone to a permanent protected bike path, but baby steps first)
Why baby steps? Why should bike lanes (protected or unprotected) on Milwaukee be contingent on closing the Springwater?
These are the kinds of things we should have anyway, because they are good. If the recent discussions on BP are any indication, we’re really shooting ourselves in the toe clips by relying on stepping stone solutions.
Because removing parking always results in a backlash that PBOT probably doesn’t want to deal with. Framing it as a necessary measure to temporarily accommodate detouring cyclists gives them a defense to opponents, and it allows to community to get a taste of having a bike lane in that area without committing to it.
I am glad that this is at least being clarified. I have no faith in the road and trail closure signs that pop up. I generally adhere to them, even though there is rarely adequate detour signage provided. But often, if I check them out, there is an obvious clear and safe path, or the signs were just left up but there is no work being done. The “work zone WTF” issue was never fully addressed. Most of the contractors or people who set these signs up seem to think that shutting down a full travel lane for someone on their way to work or school or other important destination is no big deal.
As one of the many people who commutes twice a day on this route, I now have to reckon with TEN DAYS of not being able to commute regularly. Why? Well, closure one may only be 2 days but since it is 2 out of 5, do I bike to the Springwater each day hoping it isn’t closed? Or find another way to get to work? And for closure two, is the “partial closure” on those three days going to involve the part I commute on or not? What happens if one gets partway to work and then come upon the portion that is closed?
Is this a 24 hour closure? Previous sign said it was from 8 to 4. If I start on the Springwater at 7:45, what happens if I’m on it at 8? SO CONFUSED.
Also, could they provide the map of the alternate route in some form that can be downloaded? It’s just embedded on the webpage, and now here, but not so easy to read if one is in transit (and not displayed AT ALL on the sign indicating the closure).
You’ll be fine. You’ll just ride through.
It’s 17th Ave to Clinton Street Vortex. You can use a pen to put that on the back of your hand. What the detour has going for it is that you can hop on the train or bus if riding along 17th isn’t your cup of tea. They both head to Tillicum Crossing, so effectively same place as the end of the Springwater (if you’re headed N)
PPR had a terrible track record when it comes to communicating about closures on the Springwater. Maybe next time it will be better — or at least we will have one person to complain to (the City Administrator) who is clearly accountable for both park land and transportation infrastructure.