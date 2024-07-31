Here’s what you need to know about upcoming Springwater path closure

Reader photo with BikePortland graphic of new PGE closure details.

The Springwater Corridor is as important to bicycle riders as nearby SE McLoughlin Blvd/Highway 99E is to drivers. That’s why, when a sign appeared at the Springwater’s northern entrance last week announcing a full closure for five days, many of our readers took notice.

Not only is closing off this vital cycling corridor a big deal, but the signs appeared out of nowhere and there was no other information posted online or in any kind of statement from either Portland General Electric (whose name was on the signs) or Portland Parks & Recreation (who owns and manages the Springwater path).

I posted all the information I could find last Thursday. Then on Friday, after many folks had tuned out for the weekend, I heard back from officials at PGE and Parks. They confirmed a project was taking place, but the dates and times were different than what was posted on the signs. Given the significant detour required for a closure like this, folks need time to learn about a closure and make plans on how to handle it.

It wasn’t until yesterday (Monday, July 30th) that I finally confirmed precise details of the closure with a PGE official. Here’s what you need to know…

According to PGE Spokesperson Drew Hanson, the path between SE Ivon to the turnoff at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge (where the train overcrossing tunnel is) will be closed on the following dates and times:

For two days between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 (likely to be Aug. 5-6, but schedule flexibility given due to heat event in the forecast)

Aug. 26-28: Partial trail closure

Aug. 29-30: Complete trail closure

“We know this can be inconvenient to cyclists and pedestrians that use the trail, and we appreciate their understanding while PGE performs maintenance and repair work along that section of the trail,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the closures are needed so PGE crews can perform routine system maintenance. New signs should be posted by today (Wednesday, July 31st) and flaggers should be present during closures directing traffic to alternate routes.

For more information, call PGE Customer Service at 503-228-6322 and ask about the Springwater. Or visit the Portland Parks closures and delays page.

Here’s the detour map: