A note from the publisher

Hi everyone. Hope your summer is going well. Just a quick note to share that I’ll be out of town for the next 10 days or so. That means things will look a bit different here on the blog and our social channels. I should have time to edit a few guest articles and post a few random things on social. And I might be able to respond to major breaking stories if warranted, but I’m not going to promise much beyond what I’ve already got in the hopper.
I will also not be at Bike Happy Hour tonight or the following week (Wednesday 8/7), so make sure to see Carey Booth if you need a name tag or stickers or anything else. I’ll be back at Bike Happy Hour on August 14th and back in the Shed on August 12th.
Note that this is a family trip (my mom’s 75th birthday down in southern California!), not a work trip, so my focus will be on family and taking a break from the daily grind of BikePortland. Please be patient and alter your expectations. I’ve got another trip coming later in August but I’ll share more on that when I get back from this first one.
Thanks for your understanding and support.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
A much deserved break!