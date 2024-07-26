PGE sign announces five day Springwater Trail closure

Reader Mark L. shared this image of the sign at SE Ivon entrance to Springwater Corridor.

A sign announcing a closure of the Springwater Corridor have sparked concern throughout the community this morning. BikePortland is working to confirm details and more information.

On Thursday, several readers sent in photos of a large orange sign placed at the northern entry to the path at SE 4th and Ivon. The sign says, “Springwater Trail Closed: 8/5 – 8/9, 8 am – 4 pm” and includes a phone number for PGE customer service. A representative I spoke to at this number this morning was unable to find any information and said she would ask around and call me back when she finds out more.

A page on the Portland Parks & Recreation website mentions a July trail closure for “PGE maintenance activities” that I assume has been pushed back to the August dates mentioned above. “Once specific dates are known, this post will be updated. Detour routes for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided,” the website says. The website also includes a detour route map that shows the closure extent being 1.8 miles to the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge path that leads up to SE Milwaukie Avenue.

Detour map on Portland Parks website.

The detour map — if it’s current and accurate — recommends bicycle users coming from the north go east to SE Gideon Street and then south on SE 17th Ave to SE Mitchell, to connect to the path at Oaks Bottom. From the south, they recommend the same route in reverse.

This is a very big deal in cycling circles because this section of the Springwater path is one of the busiest places for bike traffic in the city. Earlier this year we reported the SE Ivon entrance was the 9th busiest bicycling intersection in Portland. And in 2017 this same section of the path was named one of the top 10 busiest Strava segments in the entire United States.

I’ve got feelers out at Parks and PGE and will update this story when I hear back.

UPDATE, 10:28 am: A Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson said they have updated their website with the following:

There will be a trail closure along the Springwater Corridor (see map above). The trail is anticipated to be closed Monday, August 5 – Tuesday, August 6 and again on Thursday, August 29 – Friday, August 30. Partial closures will occur Monday, August 26 – Wednesday, August 26. Detour routes for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided.

These dates are not the same as what PGE has posted on their sign. I expect to hear back from PGE soon and will hopefully have this all cleared up.