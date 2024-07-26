PGE sign announces five day Springwater Trail closure

A sign announcing a closure of the Springwater Corridor have sparked concern throughout the community this morning. BikePortland is working to confirm details and more information.
On Thursday, several readers sent in photos of a large orange sign placed at the northern entry to the path at SE 4th and Ivon. The sign says, “Springwater Trail Closed: 8/5 – 8/9, 8 am – 4 pm” and includes a phone number for PGE customer service. A representative I spoke to at this number this morning was unable to find any information and said she would ask around and call me back when she finds out more.
A page on the Portland Parks & Recreation website mentions a July trail closure for “PGE maintenance activities” that I assume has been pushed back to the August dates mentioned above. “Once specific dates are known, this post will be updated. Detour routes for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided,” the website says. The website also includes a detour route map that shows the closure extent being 1.8 miles to the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge path that leads up to SE Milwaukie Avenue.
The detour map — if it’s current and accurate — recommends bicycle users coming from the north go east to SE Gideon Street and then south on SE 17th Ave to SE Mitchell, to connect to the path at Oaks Bottom. From the south, they recommend the same route in reverse.
This is a very big deal in cycling circles because this section of the Springwater path is one of the busiest places for bike traffic in the city. Earlier this year we reported the SE Ivon entrance was the 9th busiest bicycling intersection in Portland. And in 2017 this same section of the path was named one of the top 10 busiest Strava segments in the entire United States.
I’ve got feelers out at Parks and PGE and will update this story when I hear back.
UPDATE, 10:28 am: A Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson said they have updated their website with the following:
There will be a trail closure along the Springwater Corridor (see map above). The trail is anticipated to be closed Monday, August 5 – Tuesday, August 6 and again on Thursday, August 29 – Friday, August 30. Partial closures will occur Monday, August 26 – Wednesday, August 26. Detour routes for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided.
These dates are not the same as what PGE has posted on their sign. I expect to hear back from PGE soon and will hopefully have this all cleared up.
First the Steel Bridge was closed to cyclists indefinitely until people complained and now the most crucial path in the city is closing for five days, but it’s a mystery why people think the cycling network is an unreliable replacement for a car and we have so much trouble getting our cycling mode share up.
I’m sure PG&E would close off I-5 or 205 for five days and expect everyone to be totally cool with it right?
ODOT did close I-5 recently for a weekend to replace a bridge and 84 for graffiti removal. It can and does happen for auto infrastructure and somehow people continue to drive.
For one night, in the middle of the night when nobody would be using it. And they mobilized a huge work force to get the work done ASAP.
That’s exactly the point. There’s no rush with this Springwater work. No biggie, it’s just cyclists.
EDIT: I see the I-5 part. But still, they had an alternate route that was actually viable.
They literally closed the busiest part of I-84 for days. Everyone dealt with it.
They also closed I-5 for days. Everyone dealt with it.
As a matter of fact, I remember an article here about how I-84 should be eternally closed to cars.
Out by where I live the city is closing a road that is used for school dropoffs while school is in session for 2 months minimum, to install a better biking infrastructure for the local park. This means more kids will be walking and riding the bus.
I’m really struggling to understand the outrage here about PGE closing a section of the path to make it less likely fires occur or bicyclists and pedestrians get electrocuted. This is not just some ticky tack reason for closing the trail. They are doing work.
But it’s just closed to bicycles, right? Not people in cars?
/snark
As one of the many people who use this route for my daily commute, I am concerned that the proposed alternative is much more dangerous because bicyclists, pedestrians, runners, and skaters would have to share space with the motorized vehicle traffic. Why doesn’t the city close the alternative route to all motorized vehicles during the time they are redirecting Springwater users to the alternative route?
Could it be because endangering us during maintenance is fine but inconveniencing drivers is inconceivable?
I appreciate that they are doing time-limited closures and that they are providing advanced notification. I hope they add some addtional protection and notification along the detour route both as wayfinding for bikes and as notice to cars that is a temp. bike detour.
In my opinion they should set up a contingency plan where if they have to close this trail they have to temporarily close parking on 17th or Milwaukie and make a protected bike lane for the duration of the closure.
(And then make that “temporary” change permanent)
Generally where PGE does a trail closure (it also happens on Springwater in East County and used to impact my commute when I worked in Gresham) it’s related to replacing power poles or equipment, or other line maintenance. Given the lawsuits PGE and Pacific Power are paying out for wildfires, and the increasing fire danger in brush areas around Portland, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re doing fuel reduction around the lines.