PGE project will lead to over a dozen Springwater path closures from now into March

Posted by on January 24th, 2022 at 2:07 pm

map provided by Portland General Electric that shows closure locations along Springwater Corridor between Boring and OMSI in Portland.

Project closure map from PGE.

Portland General Electric is upgrading transmission towers and the work will lead to several closures of the Springwater Corridor path from now through mid-March.

A PGE spokesperson says path users should expect short rolling closures and detours Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm while the work is being done. Two weeks notice via signage on the path has been promised as well as detailed detour information. They’ve even created an interactive map that will be updated every Wednesday morning through the length of the project.

The work is expected to begin near Boring and work its way west toward OMSI in Portland.

If you have any questions or concerns, call PGE Customer Relations at 503-612-3730 and reference project #P36762.

“When our work is done, your energy will be safer and more reliable and take us one step closer to Oregon’s clean energy future. Thank you for your understanding and patience,” says PGE.

For more details, visit the project website.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I’m glad PGE is doing this in winter instead of the prime riding months of the year.

4 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I hope to ride it again some day. I gave up on the Springwater when the number of campers got too intimidating about a year ago.

17 minutes ago
