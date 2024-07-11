Weekend Event Guide: Good Dirt, Tour watch party, scavenger hunt, and more

Painted mural on SE 6th outside Milagro Theater. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope everyone is having fun on all the great rides going on. Remember that it’s Bike Summer / Pedalpalooza season so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all the ride options!

Check out my picks for the best things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Saturday, July 13th

Good Dirt Ride – 9:00 am at Stub Stewart State Park (Buxton)

Join the good folks from River City Bicycles and NW Trail Alliance for ride #3 in the Good Dirt series. Grab a solid mountain bike and ride trails with other dirt worshippers, then relive the fun at a tailgate sesh with food and drinks. More info here.

Scavenger Hunt – 10:00 am at Joe Bike (SE)

Joe Bike and Portland Design Works have teamed up with bike industry partners on this family-friendly scavenger hunt ride that looks very promising. Show up at the shop and grab a map, then set out to find all the tokens. Kona will host an after-party in Laurelhurst park. Raffle tickets benefit Bikes for Humanity PDX. More info here.

Heavy Bike Hill Climb – 5:00 pm at Jamison Square Park (SW)

Got a bike that’s 50+ pounds? As you a masochist? Or someone with very healthy knees? This is the ride for you! This 12th annual gathering will challenge you to a fun ride up to Pittock Mansion with your sturdy steed. More info here.

Bike Play – The Game of Bike – 7:00 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

15th annual showing of what I’ve called the best event of Pedalpalooza. This is a real theatrical production with professional actors who lead a group bike ride to each scene. Truly a Portland classic and must-see event. First showing is tonight (Thursday, 7/11) but it runs through Sunday (7/14) and then again next week 7/18-7/20. Show up on 7/19 if you need an ASL interpreter. More info here.



Sunday, July 14th

Tour de France Watch Party – 7:30 am at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

Roll into the shop and watch the big race with fellow fans while you query experienced racer and cycling journalist Anne-Marije Rook. More info here.

Kidical Mass – 2:30 pm at Westmoreland Park (SE)

Grab the little ones and get them some experience on the street in the safety of a large group. Expect a 1.5-mile park-to-park ride, 3.0 for the loop. More info here.

Bike 2 And Through Porch Fest – 4:30 pm at Piccolo Park (SE)

Porch Fest is happening again in the Overlook neighborhood and it means dozens of bands and musicians playing live in front yards throughout the ‘hood! This ride will take you from southeast to North Portland so you can soak up all the sounds. More info here.

Breaking Away 45th Anniversary Screening Ride – 7:00 pm at Franklin HS (SE)

The movie that started it all (for me at least!). Get to know the “Cutters” in this legendary bike film that captures the spirit of bike racing in a wonderful way. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.