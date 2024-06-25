Don’t miss Bike Happy Hour this Wednesday!

See you Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Summer has been sublime so far on the Bike Happy Hour (BHH) patio. I love seeing all of your beautiful faces every Wednesday afternoon. And I hope you’re ready for another great time because there’s a special BHH coming tomorrow.

But first…

If you missed last week, we heard speeches by two mayoral candidates: Marshall Runkel and Keith Wilson (videos below). Marshall told a story about how he handled a very wild constituent call into city hall while he worked for a former city commissioner. And Keith outlined how he’ll provide all Portlanders a shelter and how he believes we need a bike lane on Sandy Blvd and better bike lane maintenance.

Mayoral candidate Keith Wilson at Bike Happy Hour, 06/19/24. Mayoral candidate Marshall Runkel at Bike Happy Hour, 06/19/24.

We also heard a speech from City Council District 4 candidate Michael Trimble. Michael promised free transit, more enforcement against people who park in bike lanes, and really excited the crowd with his passion. There were other folks on the mic as well, including District 2 candidate Will Mespelt. Each week around 5:00 is open mic where anyone can come up and share what’s on their mind. In addition to political stump speeches, we have people asking for volunteers, promoting events, and just sharing projects they’re working on.

What’s on your mind? You don’t need an invitation to speak at BHH. It’s an open, community space!

Michael Trimble on the mic. Joan! City Council D2 candidate Will Mespelt. Tova Matt Erika Kate

And you don’t want to miss the fun this week. That’s because BHH will be the end spot for BikeLoud’s General Member Meeting Ride with groups of folks descending on the patio from four corners on the city.

BikeLoud will meet with members to discuss issues in each new political district. Then they’ll take four different routes to BHH to join us on the patio. BikeLoud leaders will then grab the mic to share what they heard at each district meet-up and tell you what actions you can take to help improve cycling.

In addition, we have City Council candidates Jesse Cornett (D3) and Mitch Green (D4) who will share a short speech.

Jesse Cornett (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland) Mitch Green (Photo: Mitch Green campaign)

Also tomorrow from 3:00 to 4:00, I’ll be streaming the live audio from the Portland City Council meeting where the Bureau of Planning & Sustainability will present an outline of the forthcoming e-bike rebate program funded by the Portland Clean Energy Fund.

Hope to see you on the patio.