Podcast: Mayoral Candidate Marshall Runkel

Marshall Runkel wants back into Portland city hall, a place he first worked in 1995.
Runkel swung by the Shed on Friday for his first in-depth interview since he announced his bid for mayor last week. Listen to the full interview in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Or keep reading for excerpts and more about Marshall.
I first met Runkel when he was chief of staff for former Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. He was engaged on cycling and transportation issues during the two years his boss was commissioner-in-charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Runkel left city hall at the end of 2020 when Eudaly lost to Mingus Mapps.
That was a pivotal year for many of us as the pandemic and protests became a big part of Portlanders’ lives. In our interview, Runkel shared that he needed to take a break. “I took a couple of months and just tried to collect myself and had no appetite for politics,” he shared.
Runkel focused on his family and went to work in the clean energy field, doing home renovations and HVAC work. Since leaving city hall he’s also worked as VP of local government affairs for political consulting company Strategies 360.
Runkel and I talked about a wide range of issues, from how he’ll separate himself from Commissioner Eudaly, to his role in mediating the relationship between bike activists and police during the standoff over Portland Critical Mass in the early 2000s. I asked Runkel what specific experiences he has that qualify him to be mayor, what he thinks of Portland voter sentiment at the moment, what type of basketball player PBOT bike coordinator Roger Geller is (the two played on the same rec league team), if he thinks Portland is doing enough for bicycling, and a lot more.
Below are just a few of our exchanges, followed by a video with selected clip from the interview:
Why jump into this race?
I thought about it for a really long time… In my heart, in my head, I know I can do that job. I know I can help the city. I’ve got the experience and the know-how. And it felt like I owe the city. The city has been incredibly kind to me… when I ended up here, it really did feel like home. And I thought I had to at least try. I couldn’t turn down an opportunity to give something back to the city.
What makes you think you can do the job?
I have a lot of specific experience. I’ve spent years and years on housing and homelessness issues. Dignity Village was my project way back when… and I did the organizing that led to the creation of the Housing Investment Fund. I’ve got specific experience in our biggest problems — and homelessness and housing are obviously that. And in our biggest opportunity, which is clean energy. It’s a huge competitive advantage that we have a local source of revenue for doing that work. We’re not going to solve the global problem here in Portland, but I think we can help show the world the creative, interesting, positive solutions.
A lot of people will see you as the ‘Eudaly guy’. How will you handle that on the campaign trail?
I helped Chloe get elected because we had whole buildings full of people who were getting evicted. Like double digit number percentages of kids in schools, families, were affected by eviction. We needed to stick the finger in the dike. That was my motivation, it was literally tearing our community apart and we needed to do something, and Chloe was proposing to do something. And that’s why [I worked with her].
If people don’t like me because I worked with Chloe, I can’t do anything about that, but I think if people listen to me and pay attention a little bit, it’ll be pretty clear that I’m not Chloe Eudaly. We’re different people and have different ideas and different approaches.
What has been your relationship to transportation throughout your life?
Growing up on the east [coast], I didn’t get a driver’s license until my mid-twenties. I didn’t really need to drive. The biggest adjustment about coming to the west coast was how much everybody drove. I took the bus to work for a decade or so. I love riding the bus… there’s a little community, you get to know that people ride the bus all the time. There’s a certain freedom about it, too, because I didn’t have to worry about parking, or, I could have a beer or two after work and not have to worry about driving.
And I credit bike activists in Portland for getting me on my bike. I rode with them [Critical Mass] a bunch of times [as a staffer for Commissioner Erik Sten]. It was fun. I got to know a bunch of people and that’s what kind of [taught me about] how the engineering choices affected safety and I saw the city through a new set of eyes.
Do you think Portland is doing enough, too much, or not enough to encourage more Portlanders to ride bikes?
Not enough. I think there’s a lot to do. It’s one of the things that I’m most excited about. My idea from the [PSU Traffic and] Transportation class [which he completed with Commissioner Eudaly in 2018] was about what I call ‘active transportation stations’. We’ve taken the bike share and scooters and kind of jumbled them up in a bag and threw them around the city. There’s no organized approach. I think that they could be very significant last-mile parts of our transportation system.
I would give us an F-minus on station areas. Like, unless you really love concrete… There’s very little commerce that occurs. There’s public safety issues. And the answer seems to be ‘We’ll have more security.’ Well when I see a security guard, it doesn’t necessarily communicate safety to me. I could transform these stations into real, little community hubs. It’s not just about transportation, it’s about activating those spaces into places where you would actually want to go.
On his leadership style:
I don’t think I’m special in any way. I think my values match the most people in Portland’s values, and because I have experience in politics, I know how to turn those values into things that we can do. And, more importantly, maybe help other people who have great ideas make their ideas happen.
I don’t care about getting credit, I prefer other people get credit. That’s not my thing. It’s not about the greater glory of Marshall Runkel. That’s not what I’m trying to do here. I’m trying to do something meaningful and good for our city. And that’s all I want to do. I don’t want some higher office. I don’t want to be governor or senator or be in congress. This is the job I want.
I’m 59 years old. I think this is going to be one of the last big things I do in my life and I’ve got a lot of energy and and ideas and I enjoy working with people. It’s fun for me to think about these projects and work with people. That’s, that’s why I’m running. Because I just couldn’t sit by with these thoughts and feelings and not at least try.
You can meet Marshall at Bike Happy Hour this week. He’ll join us on the Gorges Beer Co patio on SE Ankeny and 27th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Come around 5:00 to hear him speak.
Marshal Runkel has yet to disprove his efforts over the years planning transportation left a lot to be desired. The SW Corridor MAX on Hwy 99W (ODOT jurisdiction) was as horribly engineered as the RoseQ I-5 so called “improvement” – more like a death trap in traffic. The latest RoseQ I-5 Widening – adding lanes – worsens all traffic hazards. Neglects simple low cost fixes for freeway access and then puts the public in harms way.
Particularly members whose ancestors lived here decades ago nowhere near freeway on/off ramps and reckless speeding traffic.
the new council will have to pass a budget that Ted Wheeler created if the new council is not invited/expected to participate in the development of the budget starting Wed Nov 6, 2024
“first met Runkel when he was chief of staff for former Commissioner Chloe Eudaly“ automatic no.
That’s also my big concern. When Eudaly chose to take on the neighborhood associations (pronounced them products of “systemic racism” etc), did Runkel push back? When she said homeless people could take over our MUPs, did he push back? It’s easy to say “I’m not Chloe” but I’d like to hear what he did specifically and what positions he took. If he’s like Eudaly on homelessness – and it sounds like he is – then there’s no way I could ever vote for him, unfortunately. I like that he has ground-level experience in gov’t, though as mayor he’d be much more of an orchestra conductor and not second baritone horn.
He is the status quo. Read between the lines above and you’ll see that the policy would be no sweeps, a focus on eviction rates instead of housing starts, and clean energy policies.
And read the active transportation blurb closely. His comments about cycling and public transit are in the past. Those are the words of someone who drives every day.
Not only are these exclusionary political “clubs” racist but they are thoroughly and unapologetically classist.
In fact, the power these clubs hold over land-use and transportation decision-making is one of the things I hate about Portland (there are so many things).
Chloe felt the same way, and was vocal about it for four years, which is why Runkel has got a very heavy lift to get votes from the west side. I suspect he knows this.
I realize you, like Woody Allen, would never join a club that would have you for a member, but Neighborhood Associations are literally open to all, even to haterz, and at least the ones I know are decidedly non-political. Maybe in today’s landscape that radical statement is itself political. I don’t know.
There’s only so much time in the day, and such a long list of things to hate. It must be exhausting.
Have you actually LOOKED at NA memberships? Some are quite diverse, some quite actively support active transport and reforming housing codes. And yes, some are NIMBYs, some are classist. I have even heard racially-insensitive remarks at some. But insisting a group as a whole is identical to some stereotype seems kinda… you know.
More to the point, it was no business of a GOVERNMENT agency to declare an entire category of citizens ‘the enemy’ and treat them accordingly.
So I’ll be the next post? No BikePortland discussion? No argumentation? – one side versus the other Blah blah? FYI, The RoseQ I-5 so called “improvement” actually worsens existing traffic hazards and speed patterns. Induced Demand then has less to do after the design itself. The first of all metrics – Public Safety, Public Health, Urban & Environmental impacts. RoseQ I-5 as proposed meets NONE of these metrics. NOT even close. Why won’t readers care to face the facts and respond?
Whoever reads my screeds may not reply, but they are being read.
Hi Art,
Do you remember that it was during Marshall’s time as chief of staff to Chloe Eudaly that they took the unprecedented step of walking away from the I-5 RQ project? Eudaly ordered all work from PBOT on the project to be stopped because she was not comfortable with the project.
https://bikeportland.org/2020/10/15/portland-makes-unprecedented-withdrawal-from-odots-i-5-rose-quarter-project-321755
Maybe folks don’t always respond to your comments because your tone is a bit acerbic and you seem to want to grind a particular axe so you remark on things that aren’t necessarily relevant to the post itself. Just something to consider. Thanks.
I’ve got a copy of the original Mercury story on the Rose Quarter I-5 plan from 2012. The plan then had the same unacceptable number of added lanes as now.
Unacceptable then. Unacceptable now. Worsened traffic hazards produce more multi-car pileups, more passenger, pedestrian and cyclist injury and fatalities.
Here’s a few elements that can be salvaged: Do relocate the southbound on-ramp from dangerous Wheeler Way to Weidler, plus the little bridge Broadway to Weidler and a simple half cap. Improve existing on/off ramps & crosswalks. Build a ped/bikeway from Clackamas Street.
Do NOT relocate the southbound off-ramp at Broadway to dangerous Wheeler Way south of Weidler. The turn west there is blatantly hazardous as a truck corridor, nor does the turn east exit ramp flyover to access Weidler make sense. Such nonsense. These as proposed designs are inexcusable.
I hope you’ll keep posting, Art. You do have quite a range of interests so it can be hard to respond to all of them or even pick one to respond to.
Thanks Fred. My short list begins with RoseQ I-5 (as proposed) “induces demand” for unacceptably worse traffic hazards. Next is the SW Corridor MAX extension to Tigard (still in the works) despite voter rejection. Then my advocacy for plug-in hybrid PHEV as “indispensable” especially for long-haul freight trucking fleets. DIVEST DAIMLER — forces the company to “re-tool” from BEV to PHEV. Then my legitimate complaint that standard city buses do NOT convert to EV very well, nor do Yellow School Bus and Paratransit lift-van fleets. Perhaps more than 5 things to think about. Sorry. So boring blah blah. (^: