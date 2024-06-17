PBOT: Steel Bridge bike path closed indefinitely due to camera malfunction

The path on the lower deck of the Steel Bridge has been closed for a week now. It’s a crucial connection between the central city and many neighborhoods and destinations in north and northeast Portland.
According to reports from readers, the path has been permanently closed since at least last Monday — not to mention intermittent closures and other obstructions in the area due to Fleet Week and Rose Festival activities (which began June 5th).
A spokesperson from the Portland Bureau of Transportation told BikePortland the reason for the closure is a technical malfunction. Here’s the full statement PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer:
“The cameras on the bridge were not functioning properly earlier this week due to a communications issue. When the cameras are disabled the Bridge Tender does not have the visual confirmation they need to confidently open/close the walkway, so they leave it closed for safety. A contractor has been called by the Bureau of Technology Services to fix the cameras and we hope they will be operational again soon so people walking, biking, and rolling can use the walkway. We hope the cameras will repaired and the path reopened ASAP. I don’t have a date for reopening at this time.”
In the interim, people can use the upper deck of the Steel Bridge (though the sidewalk there is more narrow, bikes can take the lane of course) or use an alternate bridge to get to their destination.”
Hopefully this gets sorted out right away, because the upper deck of the Steel Bridge is not a feasible option. The sidewalk is very narrow and not adequate for sharing between bicycle users and walkers. I worry if folks bike up there, it could lead to interactions that go badly. And taking the lane on the road is equally fraught. If PBOT wants people to even consider it, they should install temporary traffic calming and/or signage to make it safer.
Hang in there, and please let me know if you notice the gates open back up.
The very confusing signage and barricades on the south side of the Hawthorne bridge aren’t helping either.
do they have signage up at the top of the peace memorial park to let people know not to bother going down there if they can’t cross there?
if you want more proof that pbot considers biking just an optional recreational activity, look at how they treat this closer of a main cycling route.
Imagine if they closed a main road to all cars indefinitely – but first waited for a whole week after it’s closed before even saying anything about it… yeah right there would be people fired, at the top. If this impacted drivers they would damn well have a date by which it would be open again, press releases, and that fix would come in a matter of hours.
They treat this like it’s just some building escalators that are out of service or something, “oh just take the stairs or the elevator, no biggie, we called someone it will be fixed eventually.”
All you need is a guy with a radio down there to inform the bridge operator that the path is clear prior to a lift. One flagger for a morning shift, and one for an evening shift, and this could be open 16 hours of the day. About $500 a day to keep this route open, but it isn’t a priority for PBOT, I guess.
Has anyone suggested something like this to PBOT?
PBOT is ODOT with different initials.
.
Also… Platinum!!!
If this closed off the car lanes instead it would have been fixed within the week.
I had some more opinions written out but I deleted the rest because I think that really says it all.
I’m curious why it takes so long to fix a camera, but this extended closure hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be — everyone seems to be playing particularly nice, and it seems like more people are choosing alternate routes rather than taking the sidewalk.
While neither the upper deck nor the walkway are particularly enjoyable, I always take one those options (the precise choice depends on which looks better in the moment) to the lower path simply because it’s faster.
I’ve never had a negative interaction on either the walkway nor the deck. On the walkway, all you need to do is pass whoever you encounter in a way that is appropriate to them (which may mean you need to put a foot on the ground or chill for a bit if you need to get by multiple people, especially when there is two way flow). The deck is not as gnarly as it looks, but you can get stuck in traffic too — every now and then I lift my bike over the guardrail so I can continue on the walkway.
As an observation, there’s a sign alerting to the presence of cyclists and sharrows on the deck (though I hardly ever see cyclists on the deck). Despite the markings and the sign, it’s not a bike friendly section, but it’s also not awful.
In my experience, nothing improves riding like the presence of cyclists as it raises awareness that they exist while dispelling the narrative that they don’t belong. Fairmont is a fun and popular place to ride despite being a narrow road with no shoulder and blind curves everywhere. Skyline has relatively fast traffic in addition to blind curves and no shoulders, but you can still find as many cyclists there as on showcase infrastructure.
Taking the upper deck would be a lot more palatable if drivers could be troubled to obey the 25 mph speed limit. The city should lower it 20 and put up a few speed cameras, which I doubt would “malfunction” at all (unless shot at) or for as long as the lower deck camera.
“I’ve never had a negative interaction on…the deck.”
Never is a long time. I’ve ridden the deck W bound sporadically, E bound maybe once? It’s pretty normal to be tailgated by a motor vehicle driver who wants to exceed the posted speed limit. That’s negative enough for me. This crossing is for medium fast riders with good bike handling skills (you need to be 100% crossing trolley tracks or you could eat it pretty badly).
This attitude is why things never improve infrastructure wise. I’m happy to hear you have anecdotal evidence saying it’s not bad. I’m not sure how “more exposure to bikes” will make cars safer around cyclists. People have increasingly become worse and more distracted at driving. There are giant iPads as dashboards in cars now…
Glad the closure is fine for you though.
I get the safety concerns for bridge operations, but couldn’t they just get someone with a walkie talkie to sit on a chair near the entrance instead? I know the Steel Bridge has a crazy ownership/jurisdictional thing where it’s owned by UPRR, leased to ODOT, and then subleased to TriMet – but the fact that we just close arguably the most important river crossing for bikes/peds without even (publicly) considering a band aid like this is so frustrating.
Can you imagine if they did this for Burnside? A camera breaks making the bridge operator unable to know if cars have cleared the road, so they just close the road with no timeline on reopening? I imagine PBOT would (rightfully) move heaven and earth for that situation – I’d like to know why they think this is different, and I would like them to say it.
I highly doubt anyone who is in charge of the bridge has the staffing flexibility to have someone sit there with a walkie talkie 24/7.
You (and others in the comments) are right about how they’d be working overtime to get it fixed if it was an auto route. Kind of crazy how much of our “best” bike infrastructure is never really there all the time. I’m thinking things like this Steel Bridge ped/bikeway closure, the Eastbank Esplanade getting flooded, the floating section closing when the river is too high, or cars parked in the Natio bike lane for Saturday Market.
Hire an outside construction company to provide a flagger with a radio. This is really simple, but our city lacks imagination and doesn’t care enough about the impacts to active transportation.
PBOT doesnt give a crap about pedestrians or cyclists. If this was an issue on the main deck it would be fixed within the hour.
I hope they get it fixed soon. If this was a car lane it would be fixed already
They’d hire someone to manually stand there while the cameras were broken before even considering closing the car portion of the bridge.
As soon as the route was closed, PBOT should have put BIKE DETOUR signs up on the bridge’s upper deck so drivers would be warned, instead of just telling bike riders to go up there and take your changes with drivers who think you shouldn’t be there.
Is it really not possible just to go buy some temporary cameras to put on the bridge? If it seems like a waste of money, just return the cameras for a refund when the regular cameras are fixed.