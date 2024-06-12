Shooter was out for revenge on speed cameras that shot him first

Screenshot from police video of shooter on SE Washington. Inset: Photo of damaged camera on SE Washington and 103rd sent in by a reader.

Portland Police have apprehended a man suspected of shooting a handgun at automated traffic enforcement cameras throughout the city. In a crime spree that spanned at least two weeks, 28-year-old Chase Grijalva allegedly fired his handgun 17 times at more than a dozen traffic cameras owned by the City of Portland and caused more than $500,000 worth of damage.

When the judge considers his case, Grijalva’s motive will become clear. According to court records, he’s received five speeding tickets from three separate traffic cameras in southeast Portland in the last four months. The video PPB shared last week of Grijalva pulling over and shooting the camera at SE Washington and 103rd was taken just three days after he was cited by that same camera for driving 56 mph in the 30 mph zone.

Grijalva must have really had it in for that camera on SE Washington because that was his third citation from it since early March. On March 5th that camera nabbed him for driving 43 mph (13 over the limit) and on April 1st it caught him driving 41 mph (11 over the limit).

Two other speeding citations on Grijalva’s record — one on March 2nd for driving 44 mph in a 30 mph zone on SE 102nd and Stark, and another on April 6th for driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone on SE 122nd and Steele — were also at locations where cameras are installed and were coded by police as coming from “radar” so we can assume automated cameras are what issued them.

The PPB say they arrested Grijalva after he drove recklessly through southeast Portland “at times into oncoming traffic.” Once Grijalva was stopped by police, they say he left his vehicle “in a very non-compliant, agitated state,” and it took a physical altercation to subdue him and bring him into custody. (These details contradict a statement released Monday by PPB that said he was taken into custody “without incident.”)

Police have evidence that ties Grijalva to shootings at cameras along Stark at 122nd and 148th, and on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at NE Oregon. He faces 17 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, as well as a charge of Resisting Arrest. According to The Oregonian, Grijalva pled not guilty at his first court appearance Tuesday.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation currently operates about 27 traffic cameras that enforce speed and/or red light running. The speed and intersection safety camera program is considered a major pillar of their Vision Zero efforts.

On Tuesday afternoon, PBOT Mingus Mapps posted a statement to social media. “An alleged shooter damaged cameras that reduce deaths and serious injuries from traffic violence — while firing a gun on busy streets in our city,” Mapps wrote. “These reckless actions make our community less safe.”

PBOT is working to repair damages and Mapps appears to be undeterred. “We will continue to expand our use of this life saving technology,” he said.