Shooter was out for revenge on speed cameras that shot him first

Portland Police have apprehended a man suspected of shooting a handgun at automated traffic enforcement cameras throughout the city. In a crime spree that spanned at least two weeks, 28-year-old Chase Grijalva allegedly fired his handgun 17 times at more than a dozen traffic cameras owned by the City of Portland and caused more than $500,000 worth of damage.
When the judge considers his case, Grijalva’s motive will become clear. According to court records, he’s received five speeding tickets from three separate traffic cameras in southeast Portland in the last four months. The video PPB shared last week of Grijalva pulling over and shooting the camera at SE Washington and 103rd was taken just three days after he was cited by that same camera for driving 56 mph in the 30 mph zone.
Grijalva must have really had it in for that camera on SE Washington because that was his third citation from it since early March. On March 5th that camera nabbed him for driving 43 mph (13 over the limit) and on April 1st it caught him driving 41 mph (11 over the limit).
Two other speeding citations on Grijalva’s record — one on March 2nd for driving 44 mph in a 30 mph zone on SE 102nd and Stark, and another on April 6th for driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone on SE 122nd and Steele — were also at locations where cameras are installed and were coded by police as coming from “radar” so we can assume automated cameras are what issued them.
The PPB say they arrested Grijalva after he drove recklessly through southeast Portland “at times into oncoming traffic.” Once Grijalva was stopped by police, they say he left his vehicle “in a very non-compliant, agitated state,” and it took a physical altercation to subdue him and bring him into custody. (These details contradict a statement released Monday by PPB that said he was taken into custody “without incident.”)
Police have evidence that ties Grijalva to shootings at cameras along Stark at 122nd and 148th, and on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at NE Oregon. He faces 17 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, as well as a charge of Resisting Arrest. According to The Oregonian, Grijalva pled not guilty at his first court appearance Tuesday.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation currently operates about 27 traffic cameras that enforce speed and/or red light running. The speed and intersection safety camera program is considered a major pillar of their Vision Zero efforts.
On Tuesday afternoon, PBOT Mingus Mapps posted a statement to social media. “An alleged shooter damaged cameras that reduce deaths and serious injuries from traffic violence — while firing a gun on busy streets in our city,” Mapps wrote. “These reckless actions make our community less safe.”
PBOT is working to repair damages and Mapps appears to be undeterred. “We will continue to expand our use of this life saving technology,” he said.
Well the miscreant was damaging PBOTs ability to make money! Of course they made it a priority to go after them!
Endangering others just isn’t on PBOTs priority list of enforcement.
/s -well only partially sarcasm
Now we have to hope that our DA takes this seriously and this person can be kept away from the public for our safety. This is a clear pattern of sociopathic disregard for the safety of others. If they give this guy a slap on the wrist, he’s going to kill someone.
Good job by PPB to catch this ***personal insult deleleted by moderator. – JM***. I hope the folks who said we could defund the police (since we don’t really need them) will look at guys like this one and think otherwise.
I hope the folks who said we already did defund the police are scratching their head about who it was that arrested this guy we just heard about a few days ago.
Regardless of funding level, it is well-established that we have among the lowest per-capita staffing in the country.
https://www.wweek.com/news/2022/09/28/portland-ranks-48th-among-50-big-cities-for-cops-per-capita/
A hard truth to accept, but most humans can’t handle the responsibility of driving a personal vehicle.
This person is a danger to society. This time he shot at objects that he was mad at. What will he do if a person makes him angry? I hope they lock him up and give him driving lessons and anger management courses.
Speed cameras are a nice short term solution, but without a change in the mindset of traffic “engineers” and planners we’re creating a system that encourages fast driving (straight & wide lanes, with long distances between intersections, passing lanes, etc) and then simultaneously penalizing people for driving as fast as they feel comfortable (which also provides a revenue stream to the city which is struggling to maintain its overbuilt road network).
I hope we can have some political leadership in the coming years that will recognize the problems on our streets as a design/implementation issue and communicate the value of better & safer solutions.
I hope Mr. Grijalva is both fined and has his future wages garnished until the hardware and labor costs for this are fully paid. And of course that his gun is confiscated and that he can’t legally buy another. Maybe a speed limiter on his usual weapon, the car.
Example 101 why it needs to be much tougher to get and keep a driver’s license. This person shouldn’t be allowed to own a car or a gun. They’ll probably take away his right for the latter as a felon but I’m seriously doubtful they’ll remove his privilege of owning and operating the former.
IDK, my hunch is that a lack of a drivers’ license would not stop him from driving.
PBOT is probably hoping this is one time incident, but I am not sure it will be. As more cameras are installed I fear more could be vandalized. For example the UK has a great number of speed cameras. I knew that over the years several had been set on fire. I just learned about this (even though it happened last year)
More than 300 cameras installed for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) were vandalized or stolen between April and mid-August, the BBC can reveal.
Here is the link to the story.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-66535086
Interesting map in the article. It seems that traffic cameras in London are overwhelmingly in the poorest parts of the city, with virtually none at all in the richest and presumably the most politically influential parts of the metro.
One thing we should all be questioning is why someone who is getting more than one speeding ticket per month still had a license?