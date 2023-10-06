PBOT announces major progress on automated enforcement cameras

At long last, Portland appears to have broken through its automated enforcement camera logjam.
On Thursday, just as we teased out back in March, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced that 11 new cameras are currently in operation since we last checked in on this issue and that eight more will be issuing citations by the end of this year. And that’s not all: at least 12 more cameras will come online in 2024.
“With more traffic enforcement, we can send a strong signal that the reckless driving we’ve all seen in recent years is unacceptable in Portland,” said the city commissioner in charge of PBOT, Mingus Mapps, in a statement.
PBOT is installing two types of cameras: one that snaps photos and sends citations to folks driving well over the speed limit (typically the threshold is 11 mph over), and another used at intersections that enforces both speed and traffic signal compliance.
Despite the widespread public and political support for cameras as a safety tool, Portland’s implementation of them has lagged. As of our story back in March, PBOT had only installed nine cameras at five locations since 2016. Officials have blamed everything from contractor and supplier issues, to design problems, vandalism, and electrical challenges for the delay.
Commissioner Mapps has been a very strong supporter of cameras and promised to double the number of cameras in an interview with BikePortland earlier this year. It looks like he’ll meet that goal. “In total, the city will soon operate 40 safety cameras throughout Portland,” PBOT said in a statement yesterday.
PBOT has also released an updated map (above) that shows the locations of all current and future cameras. See the list of new and upcoming locations below:
Many Portlanders are reasonably concerned that the rise of obscured and/or nonexistent license plates on cars might decrease some of the effectiveness of these cameras. I posed a question about this issue to PBOT.
“The cameras do have limits and your question raises the importance of continued enforcement with trained staff,” Rivera said (note that Portland can now use non-police staff to review citations and is currently staffing up to do that). “There’s really not much that cameras can do to address multiple violations.”
Rivera added that these cameras are just one tool the city uses to slow people down and reduce dangerous driving behaviors. ” We are also partnering with Portland Police, educating people about the impact of speed, and changing street designs to reduce vehicle speeds,” he said.
And what about those folks who try to hide from cameras? Rivera says they’ll use PBOT’s parking enforcement officers to catch those folks.
Learn more about PBOT’s enforcement camera program on their website.
So glad to hear this news!!! And the locations along Powell are *chefs kiss*
Love to see this. I ride by the BH Hwy speed camera often and most people will go under the speed limit through the camera section. Every once in a while I’ll see someone without plates go fast through the area but it’s uncommon enough that these speed cameras are still effective.
This is insane. These speed readers are really accurate and are never a single mph off compared to my bike’s speedometer or the gps speed on my phone. The difference between 10mph is the matter of life and death in a collision.
I think the law is 11 over and that’s why they’ve chosen that number.
The law is that one mile per hour over the posted speed is a violation!
One to ten is a class c violation. Eleven to twenty is a class b violation. Twenty plus is a class a violation.
The law for camera enforcement is that tickets are only given for going 11 mph above or over. That’s the law, push to change it if you don’t like it.
What law are you citing? Everything I see in Oregon law suggests to me that photo radar cameras can be used to enforce any speed limit that complies with state regulations. I see a document published by ODOT that states that red light cameras can only enforce speeding of 11 over or greater. But that document says nothing about other photo radar enforcement in other locations.
Yeah, here we go, ORS 810.437 (1) (f) says that red light cameras can only enforce speeding that is greater than 11 mph above the speed limit. Also, 810.434 says that enforcement starts at >11mph above speed limit. But both of those laws have “photo red light” in the title, which suggests to me that these only pertain to traffic enforcement devices mounted at intersections for the purpose of traffic light compliance.
Most of these are red-light and speed combo cameras, so they would be subject to that statute. That’s what I was referring to. Perhaps you’re right that speed-only cameras can enforce any speed limit infraction, but the idea that there would be different rules for one than the other seems legally dubious. Any driver could easily challenge in court, saying that having different rules for different cameras is confusing and designed to trick people. As someone else mentioned, the courts also don’t like using a lower threshold because they just end up losing the cases more often. People can just claim their speedometer was faulty, or they were just keeping pace with the rest of traffic, or whatever. Unfortunately we have this culture that 5 mph over is totally the norm, and only 10 mph over or more is considered egregious. Until we change that, trying to issue tickets for less than 10mph over is not going to work.
11 over is what the courts support. There are ridiculous arguments about the accuracy of speedometers and fear of public outcry if they went lower. The other thing is courts are so backed up that they want to only see egregious problems. Sucks.
Yeah an 11mph margin is so huge that yeah it’ll catch the maniac drivers that still have license plates but as your graphic shows this still allows people to drive dangerously fast over the legal limit with no consequence. Really puts a damper on how much these could actually protect vulnerable road users. I would think something like a 10% margin of error would be more reasonable but somehow people think of speed limits as a minimum and it’s just mind boggling to me how casually they are disregarded.
That’s really a great idea. Change the law from over 11mph to over 10% of posted speed limit.
The posted speed limit where the speed camera is on BH Hwy is 35mph. With a 11mph over the limit (46mph), that is a 31.5% margin of error! Are we really conceding that radar technology is that imprecise? Or that human drivers are incapable of sticking to a speed limit within 10% of error?
With a 10% margin of error for 35mph, that would be a much more reasonable of 39mph.
With a 10% margin of error for 25mph, it would trigger over 28mph instead of 36mph.
When I pass the ones on Lombard they are exactly 1 MPH over what my new car says. When I get really close to them they change to the correct speed. I think we could easily say that 5 MPH should be the threshold. Certainly no need for it to be 11 MPH over since that’s WAY over the limit of most city streets.
It’s possible your car is off by 1.
There are a few ways automated fines can improve safety. Here is a source from streetsblog. Then best takeaway is to use funds to
1) Improve “self-enforcing infrastructure — think narrowing roads to make it physically challenging for drivers to speed, even if no one’s watching — are among the best uses of traffic fines.” It also suggests
2) Avoiding “contracts with private firms that take home a hefty percentage of fines and sometimes a bonus per violation, creating an incentive to keep the dangerous drivers rolling in a way that charging cities a flat fee doesn’t.”
Speaking of enforcement…
According to ORS 803.550:
(2) A registration plate is illegally altered for purposes of this section if the plate has been altered, modified, covered or obscured in any manner including, but not limited to, the following:
(a) Any change of the color, configuration, numbers, letters or material of the plate.
(b) Any material or covering, other than a frame or plate holder, placed on, over or in front of the plate that alters the appearance of the plate.
(c) Any frame or plate holder that obscures the numbers, letters or registration stickers, so as to render them unreadable.
Parking enforcement should be allowed to write hefty tickets for people that obscure their license plates. So tired of almost getting killed by people with those plastic tint-covers on their license plates. IMO covering your license plate is extremely anti-social behavior.
They should be allowed to immediately put a boot on any car they find with plates obscured in any way (in addition to a ticket of course). You want your car back, you deal with that.
Honestly I’m tired of people with tags 1, 2 or 8 years out of date. It’s no wonder PBOT has no funding id PPB doesn’t enforce anything.
The issue is that stops for expired tags are seen as pretext stops that cops use to harass minorities. Like broken tail lights etc.
Burnside & 82nd strikes me as an odd location. That’s not one that stands out in my mind as being particularly problematic. I walk across 82nd twice a day and, in that general area, the Yamhill and Mill crossings are much worse. Those crossings aren’t major arteries, so it seems drivers on 82nd aren’t as worried about running a red since the cross traffic isn’t as heavy. But 90% of the time that I cross 82nd at one of those streets I see a car run a blatantly red light. They didn’t just miss the yellow light, they accelerated from over a block away and hit the red seconds after it changes. I’m tired of seeing my potential death on a daily basis.
I’m guessing it’s because the crash risk is much higher at the intersection of two major streets like 82nd and Burnside, as opposed to where 82nd intersects with local streets like Yamhill and Mill. Way more traffic, more pedestrians (Burnside/82nd is a very busy bus transfer point), more bikes, etc.
I ride through 82nd/Burnside every day after work. Traffic on Burnside is often fast, and drivers are tempted to gun it to make it through a yellow light on Burnside. And Burnside comes down a hill just to the east, so it’s easy to speed in a car westbound.
I would also appreciate it if the bike lane did not disappear for 1 block before and after this intersection!
+1 on the bike lane comment.
It looks like the red light camera on 82nd and Burnside will be only for southbound 82nd traffic?
There have been a few crashes at this intersection and most have involved southbound traffic, so that may have been the motivation.
Speed camera on Marine Dr east of NE 33rd was taken out by a car before New Years. It and multiple street lights have not been replaced.
The notion of Pbot using parking enforcement to target cars with non current, improperly displayed, or completely lacking any registration is laughable. There are a half dozen cars parked within a block of my house that are noncompliant. Some of them never move for years. Some of them are used as daily driver vehicles. They all get a pass from parking enforcement and the cops. I love the idea of traffic cameras and I’d like to see a lot more of them. But parking enforcement is seriously under resourced and it only targets high revenue generating areas during peak times.
Agreed. There’s a couple blocks of SE Boise by me that have old cars, like classic cars, that have tags that are 20 years old, lining the street. There’s an old guy that owns them. He probably acquired them thinking they’d be fun restore projects or something, but they don’t move and they aren’t being restored. There’s weeds and grass growing under them. Ticket them, tow them. They’re just an eyesore and they’re never gonna move, they just sit and have been for a number of years now.
A bit of time to call the parking hotline or report online, but the times I’ve called on similar situations along where I bike, within a week or so they are green stickered and gone shortly after that. I think the trick is to accept that proactive enforcement won’t ever come back, so it is on us to try to keep reporting them to get them cleared out.
I am so glad I am not the only rider who notes this everyday. I thought I was the only one
A big difference in the way that Oregon is implementing automated speed enforcement vs other states (like CA), is that other states are moving to capturing the rear license plate only and moving away from photographing the driver, vs Oregon which still captures both front passenger and driver facial biometric data (see CA A.B. 645). This move away from biometric collection is specifically being made due to concerns over recent rapid developments in the areas of biometric analysis and automated AI processing of mass biometric data, together with an exponential rise in geofence warrants and calls from the surveillance industry that warrants should not even be needed for most geofence data.
Its no longer just about facial recognition, but now much more data can be extracted, including mood and even political affiliation. Together with AI this opens up numerous ways in which the data can be analyzed and monetized by the surveillance companies, giving rise to the “surveillance capitalism” movement. The surveillance lobby has been very successfully in manipulating non-tech-savvy politicians into letting the industry self regulate. Practically the first discussion of any kind of government AI regulation resulted in a decision to just let the industry self regulate.
Increase surveillance capitalism worldwide has shown a strong correlation with the degree of government authoritarianism through the creative application of compiled mass biometric data. For example, its now easy to use automation to process mass compiled speed camera biometric data to identify individuals who are traveling to and from protests, by subtracting out the normal baseline of travel patterns. At the same time, data on subpopulations within the protest can be gathered by associating drivers and passengers, then overlaying a larger set of baseline data. For example, if person A rode with person B, and in the baseline dataset person B tends to ride with person C, now you have a possible connection between person A and C. The same analysis can be done for those traveling to and from different polling places. By gathering and compiling mass amounts of biometric travel data, governments are now able to leverage AI to do proactive control over political descent and opposing political parties. You only need to look at recent developments in Florida to see how interested incumbent political parties are in creatively manipulating polling turnout beyond just district boundary manipulation.
It would be quite reasonable to require any data not used for immediate traffic enforcement purposes to not be stored or used for any other reason.
I thought I heard that there was something in our state’s constitution that prohibits citing somebody without identifying them. Thus the reason you need to ID somebody in able to issue them a citizens citation. It would be great if we could cite the owners of vehicles without the need to identify who is operating it.
Good thing nobody has license plate lens covers.
It’s not hard to hide from a camera. Wear a mask and sunglasses, then deny that it was you driving. How is Parking Enforcement going to figure out who those people are?
Bike commuting home from Cedar Hills to NoPo, I would need two hands or more to count all the cars with no plates or obscured plates!
I have seen the camera flash twice at the new Columbia & 33rd westbound camera. Both times, the car being photographed didn’t have a license plate…
Will there be any enforcement of the law to display a license plate? I frequently see cars without them in Portland. Cameras are 100% ineffective for violators without plates.
Good start but without cops pulling people over we will have a lot of intoxicated drivers getting away with DUII. A lot of DUI arrests stem from being pulled over for relatively minor violations.