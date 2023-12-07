Here’s how I-5 Interstate Bridge Replacement engineer says project will address climate change

While the effort to expand I-5 between Portland and Vancouver and replace the Interstate Bridge (a.k.a. the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, or IBR) lumbers on, many questions remain about the $7.5 billion project — especially how it will impact Oregon’s greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.
A question on that topic came up during an exchange last month between a Portland cycling advocate and the project’s engineering manager. It was a notable back-and-forth that shows how project staff justify claims that the freeway megaproject will actually lower vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and won’t be terrible for the climate.
The exchange took place during a meeting of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee on November 14th. It was between committee member David Stein and Casey Liles, engineering manager for the IBR. Their comments have been slightly edited for clarity.
David Stein:
“You spent a lot of time talking about climate change and addressing climate impacts, and yet, all of the potential [project] layouts involve even more lanes for cars and none actually are going to be studying the current set. And it doesn’t seem to jive with the large impact that transportation has on not only carbon emissions, but on other impacts like particulate matter that goes into the air and into into our waterways. There’s also the cost stewardship part that’s completely missed.
I’m really missing how this project is going to meaningfully address climate impacts when you’re talking about building more lanes for cars — auxiliary or otherwise, it’s still more lanes — and then surrounding transit with parking garages rather than housing and other buildings that would actually allow people to not have to drive… It just seems like there’s not even a good story to take out of this. And I’m wondering why we aren’t studying things that that might help to shrink the impact of this.”
Casey Liles:
“David,
The program Investment is estimated about $6 billion. A third of the investment for the program is transit and active transportation. A third. So the improvement of active transportation in this corridor is to connect over 60 miles of the light rail transit in the Portland metro to Vancouver, in which case there are three BRT [bus rapid transit] routes that are connecting to that light rail route.
I did mention the park-and-rides in Vancouver. [We] are studying the need for zero, one or two park-and-rides. I didn’t mention that. But that is a possibility — whether there’s maybe no park-and-rides rides in downtown, or up to two park-and-rides.
And again, the increase in ridership and mode share for transit and active transportation — that connection [between Portland and Vancouver] is not great today — you will see those benefits coming and published in the SDEIS [supplemental draft environmental impact statement, due for publication in early 2024].
As far as greenhouse gases go… One of the key elements of that is emissions from vehicular traffic. And one of the best ways to address that is getting people out of their single-occupant vehicles and getting them onto transit. I forgot to also mention the bus-on-shoulder that increases the express bus service into Portland. The other part of that is the treatment of all of the water in the five-mile corridor that is not treated today for freeway runoff. That treatment allows for getting the particulate out of the water runoff that is hazardous to fish and to the marine environment. Additionally, we expect that VMT goes down with the program… We would expect that, because we’re looking for a savings [in GHG emissions] due to that mode shift.
Again, to go back to the investments in the program: Major investments in opportunities for people to use other modes than their single-occupant vehicle, as well as the safety and congestion. We’re taking accidents, and hopefully a lift-bridge, off of the freeway where you have that additional congestion or additional rates of accidents — and the additional people sitting in congestion spewing their emissions.
So, all of those things are a very large part of the program to improve the air quality in the area.”
The next big milestone for this project will be the release of the supplemental draft environmental impact statement (SDEIS, a document required as part of the federal National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA). Project staff say it’s due for release in early 2024.
If you’re hungry for information about this major project, the IBRP is hosting a public briefing tonight (Thursday, December 7th). The event is billed as a “virtual public briefing” and will take place online from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Event details and sign-up link can be found here. There’s also a joint meeting of the Washington and Oregon legislative committees that oversee the project scheduled for December 15th.
I still don’t get it. If we expect VMT to drop due to increase in modal share, then we can take away lanes. Why are we adding them?
Also, this bus-on-shoulder thing seems stupid. Just dedicate a lane for buses.
The unspoken truth is that they don’t actually expect VMT to drop. They know that their traffic projection models don’t work, break after 5 or 10 years, and anyway aren’t actually accurate to what actually occurs in any alternative scenario. They’re adding lanes because they think they need to alleviate congestion both now and decades in the future.
Also, “something something safety.”
Okay, even if we don’t interrogate this number, it’s still $4 Billion for more car infrastructure. If we were to interrogate the $6 billion (which is on the low end of what I’ve seen for this project) and the 2/3rds number, I would anticipate that many of the choices that the IBR team made lead to far higher costs for the MAX extension. This is a relatively common practice for capital intensive transit projects, and is part of why the SW Corridor plan is so pricey. Because ODOT won’t allow a single lane-mile of state highway to be reduced, Metro/TriMet would have to basically pay for an entirely new right of way. Light rail to Vancouver would be trivially inexpensive it it re-used the newer of the Interstate Bridges. We could also talk about how ODOT consistently underestimates costs on freeway projects, while most of the MAX system has been built on time and under budget (with an exception for the Westside line which had difficulties tunneling under the west hills).
So sure, it’s a big investment in terms of money into transit and active transportation – but that is only necessary because of specific choices made by the IBR team, choices which they are under no obligation to make.
And if they really think VMT will go down because of this project, why are they adding lanes to the bridge? That is a surefire way to increase VMT – since increased vehicle capacity always means increased vehicle use.
Does anyone know a list of consulting firms who could evaluate these claims? Seems well worth it to have one or two outside firms give their general take on if what ODOT is saying is true.
Is the argument from the engineer essentially that new transit options will induce increased demand for transit that will more than offset the increase in single vehicle usage rates? Much more complicated, obviously, but the underlying principle is pretty basic when you factor in population increases and aim to decrease per capita VMT in single vehicle usage.
ODOT makes these statements, but their results are consistently an increase in VMT. If ODOT wanted to decrease VMT, they should make that an explicit goal of their designs. This sounds like more ODOT double speak- we will decrease VMT by expanding VMT capacity, we will decrease emissions by increasing VMT, we will restore the vibrancy of a community we destroyed, by building freeway off-ramps that are decorated by a few buildings and trees. Wishful thinking at best.
I’m sorry to be a cynic, but I wonder if building MAX to Vancouver is even worth it at all. Like, are people who have the option actually going to choose it?
Right now, with Thursday evening rush hour traffic, Google Maps is showing a 20 minute drive from the Rose Quarter to the Expo Center. The same trip takes 20 minutes via MAX. That’s during the worst case scenario for traffic congestion. When the congestion clears off-peak it’s an 8-10 minute drive. MAX still takes the same amount of time. That’s not even accounting for a probable bus transfer, walk, or bike ride on either end of the light rail trip.
So transit will still be the slowest and least convenient option. Maybe some new transit-oriented development will spur ridership, but that’s years or decades down the line. Maybe environmental- or budget-conscious folks will take it. It would certainly improve connectivity for existing transit users – which is not nothing. Personally, I’d use it because I like transit.
Most people are not me, though. Downtown offices are empty. The email-job consultant who goes in once a week will have no trouble finding and affording parking. Most folks are going out into the neighborhoods or suburbs to/from work, school, leisure, etc. No hassle or shortage of parking there.
Even if the ridership somehow did materialize, the whole system is hamstrung by glaring weaknesses. Getting the kind of ridership needed to make a dent in traffic would make the experience of using the train miserable. The Yellow line runs every 15 minutes and literally cannot run any more frequently because every MAX line has to crawl over the century-old Steel Bridge bottleneck. There’s no space for 3 or 4-car trains because of downtown block and existing station sizes. So you’re stuck riding a slow, dinky little tram, packed in with 100+ other people. That is if it shows up at all. Last week I waited 45 minutes for “Scheduled at X” Yellow line trains that never materialized, before I gave up and got an uber.
I don’t bring this all up to be a defeatist, but to highlight the political reality that transit projects are fighting an steep uphill battle, and spending $2 Billion+ to do this basically guarantees that the system won’t see investment ever again in our lifetimes. We’ve got plenty of electeds and pundits on the north side of the river ready to pounce on this “boondoggle empty trains to nowhere” idea, and plenty of idiots on the Oregon side who think that electric cars are the sole solution to all the problems caused by auto-centric policy.
We need to fix the Steel Bridge bottleneck. We need platforms that can accommodate longer trains. The people of this region deserve clean, reliable, frequent rail transit. There’s no way the funding for wider system improvements comes through if the public views the “One third” of the IBR project dollars as wasted on light rail that nobody uses.
It’s delusional to think that normal folks will choose to ride their bikes a mile and a half across the river next to infinite freeway lanes on whatever monstrosity of a bridge gets built.
Wouldn’t it make a ton more sense to just… run the shoulder-running busses more frequently? Shit, that could happen next month and would massively improve the lives of people who are already using transit without completely torpedoing any of the necessary improvements to MAX.
I wonder if they include construction activities in their claim of reduced emissions…
ODOT claimed that widening I5 at Lombard was gong to reduce traffic and emissions, including reducing congestion at the Rose Quarter. You see how that actually worked out. There is no guarantee that extra buses will reduce traffic. What often drives people to take the bus is congestion. So until the traffic increases to fill all those lanes there won’t be any significant increase in transit use.
Better transit service can move the needle for some people. But that isn’t going to prevent the traffic lanes from being full.