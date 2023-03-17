Interstate Bridge project hits a bump (or should we say, a lift)

— By Taylor Griggs and Jonathan Maus
The plan to expand the I-5 freeway between Portland and Vancouver, known as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP), has had some success over the last year or so. It has broad local political support and even got name-dropped by President Joe Biden. But that doesn’t mean it’s been all smooth sailing.
Speaking of boats…
Whether or not they can fit under the currently proposed design has suddenly become a much bigger deal. As reported by The Oregonian Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard is putting their foot down when it comes to their demands that the project do a more thorough review of a movable lift-span (drawbridge) option.
IBRP Administrator Greg Johnson told BikePortland via email this morning that the Coast Guard delivered a letter to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration in February requesting a study of a design option that provides 178 feet of river clearance. “Including only one alternative in the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) introduces risk that no permittable alternative will be evaluated in the SEIS,” reads the Coast Guard letter.
In response, Johnson told us, “To do this, the program is moving forward with studying a movable span as part of the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) review process.” He added that doing the study now is a “risk mitigation strategy” because it can be folded into the existing review process and could prevent more significant delays later in the process.
In his comments to BikePortland, Johnson was very careful to show unwavering support for the existing fixed-span design:
“The program understands that external stakeholders want to move forward with a fixed span. We appreciate the responsibilities that the Coast Guard oversees and acknowledge the need to better understand the full range of benefits and impacts associated with a replacement bridge across the Columbia River. Additionally, the program will continue conversations with potentially impacted fabricators and businesses, who have expressed support for the replacement of the bridge and interest in mitigation agreement discussions necessary for a fixed span.”
This all started in June of last year, when the Coast Guard informed the IBRP team that their plan for a 116-foot tall bridge across the Columbia River wasn’t going to fly. The Coast Guard wanted at least 178 feet of vertical space for ships to pass underneath. But the IBRP team was insistent that a lower bridge would work. They said a lift-span would be too expensive and complex and that it would be much cheaper and easier to simply work with a handful of individual ship operators to mitigate passage concerns. All the while, ODOT and WashDOT seemed to brush off the Coast Guard’s threats, even though the maritime agency made it clear they wouldn’t budge and some insiders rang alarm bells.
For now it looks like the Coast Guard has won this high stakes game of chicken. ODOT and WashDOT must now include a formal review of a movable span design in the federal environment review process. And keep in mind: delays are deadly for megaprojects, especially one that already died once and comes with a pricetag that could reach $7.5 billion.
Lawmakers are watching
The former IBRP (the Columbia River Crossing) died because politicians backed away from it. Now, headlines about this latest design snafu have made their way to lawmakers in Salem.
At a meeting of the Joint Committee On Ways and Means Subcommittee On Transportation and Economic Development Monday, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler was asked about the bridge height issue by Senator Bill Hansell (R-29).
“I just heard today… that the federal government had some issue with our design… care to comment on that?” Sen. Hansell asked.
“At the macro scale, the design is pretty well-formed,” Strickler replied. “But when you look at the details of the bridge itself, we are still looking at the movable span portion.” Then, without being asked about the cost, he added, “Would it cost more? Absolutely. I can tell you unequivocally that the cost of a moveable span is more than the cost of a fixed span. We don’t know how much more yet, but it could be upwards of $500 million, just for the bridge portion alone.” (Strickler also took the opportunity to remind lawmakers that a drawbridge that would be raised about 400 times per year would have a negative impact on light rail headways.)
In his comments Wednesday, Strickler tried to keep things lighthearted. “The Coast Guard is one of the federal cooperating agencies that partners with FTA and FHWA through this process,” he said at one point. “So it’s not like we’re in a position where we can tell them, ‘We’re just not going to evaluate your concept’.”
Then Sen. Hansell got right to the point on everyone’s mind: “Does the Coast Guard have veto power?”
And Strickler, always careful with his comments, replied. “I’ll define that by saying yes, because they have a bridge permit that we have to get in order for us to enter into construction. So my hope is that it never constitutes a veto authority, though.”
Tunnel vision
As we’ve covered in the past, Vancouver-based engineer Bob Ortblad has been ardently advocating for the IBRP to consider an immersed tube tunnel connection between Vancouver and Portland for a long time, saying it would be safer and more visually pleasing to the city skylines than a steep, hulking bridge. This idea has received little in the way of institutional support, but last week one person of note joined the tunnel team: Vancouver Mayor Pro Tem Ty Stober.
In a March 10th Facebook post, Stober expressed his disappointment with the IBR program hurdles, saying “the economy of Southwest Washington needs an updated crossing as soon as possible” and urging them to look for alternatives.
“It would be a tragedy to replace one draw bridge on Interstate 5 with another one,” Stober wrote. “I am calling on the IBR team to do a fresh, complete study of a tunnel. The benefit would be to reconnect downtown Vancouver to Fort Vancouver and open the skyline.”
On the Oregon side, House Rep. Mark Gamba brought up the tunnel at Wednesday’s legislative meeting. He asked Strickler why it hadn’t been given more consideration.
After saying one reason they don’t like the tunnel idea is because it would requiring “a significant amount of material waste… we’re talking millions of cubic yards,” Strickler said he doesn’t think a tunnel would provide adequate access to freeway interchanges used by the ports of Oregon and Washington. “… The tunnel idea provides complications in providing access to each of those [interchanges] in a way that makes it something that is technically, relatively infeasible,” he said.
What’s next?
The IBR planners don’t want a moveable span bridge, and they really don’t want a tunnel. But they’re not going to get the federal support they need for the project if they don’t play ball with the Coast Guard. Now they have to hope the additional review goes quickly and comes out in a way that proves a lift-span isn’t a good option.
“I feel pretty confident that we’ll get a fair evaluation and we’ll come up with what’s right for the community,” Strickler said.
IBRP Administrator says now that a movable span is officially in the NEPA review process, the public will get a chance to provide public input once the EIS comes out later this year.
On the advocacy side, in a press release from Just Crossing Alliance (JCA), a coalition of organizations who want a “right sized” project, member Brett Morgan with 1000 Friends of Oregon indicated this is a moment for the IBRP to make things right:
“One ‘alternative’ is not really a choice,” Morgan wrote in a statement. “And isn’t responsive to partners. The JCA has been saying since the early days of the project reboot that we need to bring along multiple alternatives.”
Wow. One (and occasionally two) bridge lifts per day, which can almost certainly be pushed to off-peak hours or even the middle of the night by operating agreements with river users. Somehow, I think transit riders will cope.
As for the freeway crossing: don’t build a drawbridge that needs to be raised 400 times per year. Put a six-lane freeway bridge next to the current bridges and line up the lift spans. But have the freeway bridge lift span rest at maybe 100 feet high, rather than the 40 feet of the current bridges. (Basically, whatever height keeps freeway bridge lifts down to once a week or less).
Re-use the existing two-bridge crossing for local traffic, light rail, and pedestrian/bike crossing. From memory, it wouldn’t cost that much more to rehab the bridges than to tear them out. They could pay for it with the money saved by putting only three lanes each way on the new bridge, without the added costs of bike lanes and light rail.
Of course, this is basically the “common sense alternative” that project critics have been pushing for the past decade. It’s one of the many options that mega-project-focussed ODOT has essentially refused to even acknowledge, let alone seriously consider.
Yeah as far as I can tell, half the justification for this project seems to be “we are sick of maintaining a lift bridge”. They really strongly emphasize how it costs “millions per year” to maintain, staff, and lift the bridges now. It’s obviously money well spent – if there is enough travel demand between SW Washington and Oregon to spend $7.5 billion on a new project, saving even $500 million by putting peds/bikes/transit on the newer older span would easily save money over the lifespan of the new bridge.
Any project that removes the existing bridges should be dead in the water, in my opinion.
The other half of the justification for the project seems to be a desire to widen freeway interchanges in Clark County.
A tunnel is so obvious here.. like the Columbia is the most important waterway in the Northwest. And I do not buy that the interchanges would be “technically infeasible” for a tunnel. At least on the Oregon side (the ship channel is on the Washington side of the river), so a mild grade would still be possible to reach a bridge from Hayden Island to the mainland. It looks a little trickier on the Washington side, since there is less space, but no chance a highway engineer couldn’t design an interchange from the end of the tunnel to WA-14. It might be a little more expensive than that single interchange would have been otherwise but it would definitely be less expensive in the overall scheme of things still.
A tunnel with no interchanges and keeping the newer of the two current spans for local access and transit is an obvious, low cost choice. But ODOT/WSDOT want freeway widening, and they will get it any cost.
I think the “issue” is the interchange with WA-14, since there is a fair amount of industrial off Columbia Way. It seems simple enough to construct an interchange there though. It’s not like there isn’t enough room to the east of the exchange for longer approach ramps to a tunnel. Plus, if they bridge is 178 feet tall to accomodate the coast guard, far steeper grades/longer approaches would be needed to reach that (remember, the shipping channel is near the WA shore, so there wouldn’t be much room to dip below that between the bridge and the interchange). The shipping channel is ~40 to 50 feet below water level, so to maintain a 1% grade, they would really only need 400-500 feet. Doesn’t seem to onerous to me.
Full disclaimer, I am a Bob Ortland twitter follower though (you should be too).
A freeway widening project dressed up as a seismic hardening and public safety project.
No more freeways! Not one more vote for even one more ton of CO2e in the atmosphere!
100% agree, the immersed tunnel is the bet choice- safer, cheaper and much more attractive. It would be a bit rough on a bike, but so would a bridge.
The Glen L. Jackson (I-205) bridge crossing the Columbia River has a vertical clearance of 144 feet above the river to accommodate ships. The new CRC bridge should at least match this 144 foot clearance and probably more to support Vancouver industrial and ship building facilities located between the two bridges.
There is no height that is simultaneously compatible with the Ft. Vancouver Airport, MAX, and river freight. We learned this in the the last iteration of CRC, and it’s astonishing that anyone thinks that the geometry has changed since then.
The downfall of a tube is that you can’t build a big, aerial megaproject with seamless exits to Hayden Island and SR14. That, and it will be much harder to expand when they get itchy to induce a little more demand.
Why does Hayden Island even need direct freeway access? Build a local bridge to the mainland by the Expo Center.
I’d like to also throw out that “technically, relatively infeasible” really translates to “we don’t really want to do it”. There are a ton of places that have made tunnels beneath deep bodies of water that are important for navigation. The Brooklyn-Battery tunnel in NYC (plus the Lincoln and Holland tunnels).
And concerning the material waste “problem”, and immersed tube (ala Transbay Tube) would have much less material waste. And while “millions of cubic yards” sure sounds like a lot of material, there is no way to know exactly how that figure was arrived at. What tunnel? How deep? The IBR documents about a tunnel are pretty slim in the way of details – and don’t discuss an immersed tunnel at all.
I’d head off earthquake concerns too by talking about how the Transbay Tube in the Bay was operational within a day after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake while the Bay Bridge had a partial collapse. But I’m not a seismologist.