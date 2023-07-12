Heated exchange with top Interstate Bridge project official resurfaces

The top official in charge of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program got into a heated back-and-forth with critics at a neighborhood meeting back in December (view it in the video above). IBR Program Administrator Greg Johnson questioned the man’s credentials and called critics’ claims “nonsense” before a moderator stepped in to cool things down.
The exchange was shared on Twitter yesterday by Bob Ortblad, a retired engineer and active critic of the project. Ortblad has pushed his idea for an immersed tube tunnel across the river (instead of a bridge) for years and it appears that his activism around this issue has gotten under the skin of Johnson.
As we shared in February 2022, Ortblad sees several advantages to a tunnel across the Columbia River. He believes it would be cheaper (the estimated cost of the IBR currently stands at $6 billion), have a smaller footprint, wouldn’t lead to a high bridge with a significant incline/decline, and so on. His dogged advocacy for the tunnel and a general distrust of the IBR team, has helped win support of many people who live on Hayden Island.
The Hayden Island Neighborhood Network supports a “No Build” option for the project and has pushed the IBR to study more options — including a tunnel. On March 5th, Hayden Island Neighborhood Network Board Chair Martin Slapikas wrote a 14-page letter to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission that blamed Johnson and the IBR of a conflict of interest.
Suffice it to say there is no love lost between IBR staff and some residents of Hayden Island.
The exchange at the December meeting came after Ortblad shared a 20-minute presentation about the tunnel. In a Q & A session that followed, Ortblad shared a very sharp criticism of a tunnel option study published by the IBR that he called, “inaccurate.” “[The tunnel study] just doesn’t hold water,” Ortblad told the audience. “It should be retracted.”
Then Johnson was asked a question about whether or not the IBR has a 3-D model of the proposed bridge design (a key thing fueling distrust has been the lack of detailed visuals of the project). Johnson took the mic and said the IBR has a 3-D tactile model of the bridge they created for people with visual impairments. The model is only available for viewing at the IBR offices.
“We don’t have a final design yet,” Johnson continued.
“So that’s a no?!” someone (who appeared to be noted provocateur and activist Joe Rowe) then yelled from the audience.
“We have a 3-D model in our office, sir, where you can come over you can see it.”
“So 10 minutes ago I asked Ray [Mabey, Assistant Program Administrator for the IBR] and he said ‘no’ so I gave him the finger because I know you all lie. So you do have one! What’s the truth Ray?!” Rowe continued to shout.
A moderator then stepped in to try and cool things down.
Then Johnson (with the mic in hand) turned toward Ortblad and said:
“Bob has accused folks, who are licensed engineers, of malpractice. Bob, where’s your license? Or are you just a citizen who is interested? You are talking about folks who are licensed.”
“I had a license for 40 years,”
“But where is it now?” Johnson replied.
Then Rowe yelled, “You work for us! You should answer questions! Take the heat, Greg!”
“Bring the heat!” Johnson replied.
Then when the moderator stepped back in, Johnson said, “I will not listen to nonsense.”
At that point, the moderator took the mic from Johnson and tried again to calm everyone down.
Then a few seconds later, Johnson began to speak again and said, “We’re not afraid to be challenged, but I will not stand for folks’ reputation being besmirched to say we are putting out inaccurate information.”
The exchange shows how pressure around these flailing megaprojects impacts the people who work on them. Two weeks ago we shared how another top staffer in charge of another I-5 expansion project broke down during a meeting after having to tell committee members the project he promised would bring hundreds of high-paying jobs would have to be paused due to a lack of funding.
Zef Wagner, who responded to the video on Twitter, said that despite these pressures, Johnson’s behavior as a public servant was, “truly unprofessional and unacceptable.” “As someone who has been in plenty of public meetings in a similar role, representing a government agency, I certainly hope I never disrespect a member of the public like this.”
The exchange also illustrates just one of the flashpoints around the IBR, a project that just barely received support from the Oregon Legislature this past session. One the final day of the session, lawmakers agreed to commit $1 billion in general obligation bonds ($250 million a year for four years) to the project. That commitment was crucial for competing for federal grants and it matches what Washington has already committed.
That activist was way out of line in his opening salvo against Johnson. It is pretty apparent that the issue was a misunderstanding about whether a tactile model is the same as a 3D model, and the activist’s language and outburst was unnecessary and inflammatory. There is clearly a history between these two that likely colored the rest of the exchange.
I am totally opposed to the IBR project as it is currently conceived, but this person does project critics no favors.
Yes I agree with what you are saying. But keep in mind that this exchange was about three people: The activist, Johnson, and Ortblad.
Unfortunately, the guy shouting and calling everyone a liar because of a trivial point of confusion completely derailed things, so we didn’t get to hear any real exchange between the two (at least not on the part of the video you flagged). I think a back-and-forth between Johnson and Ortblad would have been very interesting.
I’m always entertained how the NIMBY perspective is portrayed in various BP stories & comments. NIMBYs like the Hayden Island residents trying to shut down a major freeway project = GOOD. NIMBYs against a neighborhood greenway project through a historic black neighborhood = BAD. Let’s at least be consistent and say local interests should have a voice in local projects but are not the ONLY voice. Like it or not I-5 is critical to the entire OR economy. That’s not advocating for the IBR project, it’s just a fact.
I would strongly suggest that you try to read things here without a bias. That is, I feel like you are assuming from your assumptions that this article is supportive of the Hayden Island folks. It is not. It is not supportive of either side as I’m just trying to share what happened so that each person in the community can decide what they think about it.
It is one of the most frustrating parts of doing BP. People come here with so many false assumptions about what I and the site stand for when the reality is that I am trying very hard to just present things in as far of a light as possible (knowing that I am not a robot and that every decision I make is colored by my experience and biases).
Please read with an open mind and don’t assume my point of view. Thanks.
Point taken Jonathan & I don’t disagree with how you portray or write every article you post. Maybe it’s more how some readers respond to touchy subjects like the future of I-5 and OR economy. Many advocate for a complete tear down of I-5 in the interest of climate change & livability. That’s fine if you have that viewpoint but you can’t ignore how goods & services move in & around Portland including how that is linked with the entire OR economy from Ontario to Astoria to Bend to Eugene to Salem to Medford to you name it. Major Portland transportation decisions are not made in a Portland stakeholder bubble is what I’m trying to say.
yes I think you make some very important points and I agree with some of them. People often mistake the comments they read here with the POV of the site itself (usually because they come to the site with a bias that it will be typical lefty cycling activism stuff). Sorry if I am very sensitive to how people perceive my work on here. I go to great lengths to try and stay fair and balanced – despite often having very strong emotions about these topics – so when people say what they read from me is clearly biased toward a certain position I will speak out against that.
As for the substance of your point and the project itself, I really don’t agree with the economic justification for this project. That justification is horribly wrong and it’s why we are in this unsustainable doom loop right now. I would much rather create a world where we don’t need such large-scale systems to move goods and services around… but just because that’s what we have, many people want to keep throwing good money after bad. We have to draw the line somewhere and I think nature is doing that for us right now as there are multiple cataclysmic climate change disasters unfolding as we speak.
Do you want to be on the side of .. “Well, we do need a way to ship avocados from california to Oregon and deliver a bunch of Amazon shit to people, so oh well!”
Or would you rather fight for fixing this broken system and building more local/regional systems so we don’t need to support this system we have now? I’m for the latter. Thanks.
Think about what it would require for every city to manufacture everything it needs (or, to make it easier, half of what it needs). Avocados, iPhones, fertilizer, pipes, bicycle components, fuel, steel, blue jeans… the world you imagine can’t exist, and probably has never existed, at least not since the US was founded.
We do need a way to ship avocados from California (or, more typically, Mexico) to Oregon and deliver a bunch of Amazon shit to people. If that were all we needed, we could probably do without, but these piggyback on the system delivering the goods that every city needs and no city on earth could ever produce itself. That system isn’t “broken” — it’s what sustains all the comforts and security we take for granted, and has made us all immeasurably better off.
Think about a world where we “don’t need such large-scale systems to move goods and services around” and – bear with me – we also don’t do the cartoonishly stupid caricature you are illustrating.
We do not need to ship things as much, with the same scale of vehicles or the same volume, as we do now. How we get there, I don’t know, but don’t act like Johnathan was suggesting we grow our Avocados in Portland.
Clearly, no one was suggesting growing avocados here — JM was suggesting we do without. And I for one can live without avocados. But it’s harder to go without textiles, machinery, bike parts, construction equipment, nails, computers, and the rest of the stuff that arrives or moves around the city by truck.
I’m sure that you and I could agree on some specific imports we could live without (avocados, for example), but if another person wants their avocado toast, either someone will ship the needed avocados, or someone else will need to enforce an avocado ban. Or we could impose higher fees on trucks, in which case the avocados will still get shipped, but guacamole eaters will just have to pay a little more.
In short, your assertion that we don’t “need” to ship things as much as we do is unsupported. Need in this context doesn’t refer to things we’d die without, but rather things we’re willing to pay for.
This is because your entire ideology is centered around capitalist realism and the superiority of the status quo. Whatever consumers buy right now on Amazon and whatever minor inconvenience they just can’t endure, this seems to you to be as unchangeable as the weather. Whatever people are doing today is in no way influenced by what they’re told they should want, their lack of free time and high stress, their lack of imagination, whatever. If people want to buy some disposable baubles on the internet today, we just can’t imagine a world organized just a little differently if it would prevent that.
It’s short sighted and unimaginative. Obviously the world we’re in isn’t some pinnacle of human capability, so why is it you think “people want an avocado” is a good argument for why we can’t imagine a world where we don’t have huge freight trucks running through every part of a big city? I believe there is an alternative, and just saying “but how would you maintain the status quo?” entirely misses the point.
It is consistent if you realize that the goal is better livability and reduced motor vehicle dependance for everyone.
I-5’s existence and current importance is not some immutable fact of life, we (society) built it, and we also have the ability to examine past decisions and make new decisions, that could lead to more sustainable ways to move people and materials around.
This is absolutely right. Maybe that’s the conversation we should be having — how else could we move stuff around, and what would it take to adopt it? And who would pay for it?
It’s almost like the content of NIMBY arguments matters, not whatever their other leanings are. Good things are good, bad things are bad, whether it’s NIMBYs saying it or not.
Agreed. I wish folks around here would worry less about how to label each other, and focus more on the content of their arguments.
Be careful not to confuse NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard) with NIABYs (Not In Anyone’s Back Yard)
The government’s community-feedback systems that allow for NIMBY behavior have various origins, ranging from a desire to prevent apartment building (to keep out immigrants and Black people), to stopping the building of waste treatment and other noxious industries in minority neighborhoods.
So those systems have had a variety of impacts, from good to bad, depending on one’s perspective.
Much YIMBY discourse these days comes from the left or center-left, so it focuses on the use of “process” to slow down or prevent environmentally and socially beneficial development. It’s impossible to rely on a philosophy of either strict pro-process or strict anti-process beliefs, because the effects can be so different!
I’m happy to stand up and say that I support a process slowing or preventing a mega-highway project, while also supporting property rights regarding the building of green infrastructure (housing, bike lanes, renewable energy, etc.).
It’s not at all hypocritical because the incentive structure that determines development is not blind: we can make it easier to build pro-social projects and harder to build anti-social projects. The incentive structure merely reflects the values. Right now, those structures are weighted against good projects.
Is there a report, study or document that the IBT team can point to which verifies a submersible tunnel is not feasible and WHY?
Just listening to Johnson say … “ThAt’S WhAt tHe ExPerTs SayzssSs” is a lot different then having a signed and engineered stamped report saying it’s not feasible.
If we don’t have that then, yeah I’d like to continue the conversation on the submersible tunnel. Especially if a local engineer with 40 yrs experience is saying it’s feasible. How cool would a viewing window be, if we could see the fish and the whales go by?
As long as they keep arguing, the bridge won’t be built and costs will rise beyond anything that makes sense. If the British and French can build a tunnel under the Channel, we should be able to build one under the river. Let’s go!