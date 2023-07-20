BikePortland contributor injured in shooting at Mississippi St Fair

A local author and contributor to BikePortland was caught in the crossfire of suspected gang violence at a street fair last Saturday and sustained a very serious eye injury.
Jessie Kwak, author of several science fiction books including a piece in Bikes in Space (Microcosm Publishing, 2018), and a freelancer who wrote a profile of Showers Pass for us back in December, was leaving the Mississippi Street Fair in north Portland when the incident occurred. Kwak had just loaded up her car with books from a full day of tabling at the fair and was in her car when gunshots rang out as she and a friend approached the intersection of North Kirby and Failing just after 8:00 pm. A bullet entered the vehicle Kwak was in, and fragments from the shattered glass and bullet entered her left eye.
In a video posted to her Instagram account Wednesday night, Kwak said she’s feeling “great” physically and “surprisingly good” mentally, but added that, “It’s unlikely that I will ever see fully out of this eye again.” Kwak is awaiting another surgery to repair her eye later today.
According to Kwak’s partner, the alleged gang members were in a car and shot at someone on the street nearby. They assume the bullet ricocheted off the pavement. Another person who was stabbed in this incident, and who police suspect was connected to the shooters, has not been found.
Since Kwak won’t be able to write during her recovery, she has set up a GoFundMe to support her in the coming months.
“I have been watching as gun violence has been increasing in our country, and in retrospect, I know that I am very very lucky. Many families don’t get a second chance to hug their loved ones tight,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I want to take this opportunity to show you the real person behind the statistic, and that this was not a freak accident, but the result of a systemic issue we are facing here in the United States.”
Kwak also injected a bit of humor into this very serious chapter of her life. “I’m also looking forward to being a pirate writer. I’ve already ordered some eye patches.” When I asked if she said pirate “writer” or “rider” she replied, “Little bit of both.”
Simply terrifying! There is no place in civilized society for the behavior of the shooters.
Question for Jonathan, did you mean the gun entered her vehicle metaphorically or did someone put a gun in the car through a window?
I meant a “bullet entered the vehicle”… not a gun. Sorry. Fixed it.
It used to not be like this, yes 2023 is an improvement over 2022, but shootings are almost 3x 2019.
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/81203
It’s like something happened in Mid-2020 that could pertain to this, oh wait,
https://www.wweek.com/news/2020/06/09/mayor-ted-wheeler-agrees-to-disband-the-portland-police-bureaus-gun-violence-reduction-team/
The number of guns in this country has been accelerating for the past few decades. How Many Guns Are in the U.S.? (thetrace.org)
Regardless of what happened with the GVRT, there are an even greater of guns in 2023, then there were in 2020.
“In 2020, gun sales surged to the highest level in a decade, with nearly 9 million more sales than the previous year. This impressive increase of 64% marked the largest annual rise in two decades.”
Gun Sales in the U.S. 2023 | SafeHome.org
Guns are now like cars; there are fancy new powerful guns and junky old guns, they’re everywhere, and anybody can use them to kill. With the current excess of guns in this country, just about everyone that wants one, can get one, and that is completely terrifying.
There were lots and lots of guns sloshing around in 2019 as well, even if sales have increased nationally. The “violence climate” has definitely shifted.
Ah, that must explain why shootings in Hazelwood happen 6500% more frequently than Sellwood, or Powellhurst-Gilbert at 8500% more than Eastmoreland. They must have just been buying A LOT of guns in those neighborhoods, there can’t be another explanation.
Guns have no place in modern society. At all. There is no reasonable “But I need a gun…” counter argument in my mind. I hope Jessie heals well and quickly.
Do you mean US society or worldwide society. I ask as many Eastern European society’s as well as many African society’s are clamoring for more guns for protection while Switzerland has an admiral record of owning guns without the subsequent constant shootings afflicting the modern US.
https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-gun-laws-rates-of-gun-deaths-2018-2
I too hope Jessie heals well and continues her sci fi endeavors!
Hi Jake, but Switzerland historically has had a much higher rate of gun deaths and suicides than its non-gun-owning neighboring countries.
Also, Switzerland has universal military service for men, they are each issued a rifle and go through weeks of compulsory military training every year, for years.
The men used to keep their rifles at home, but I think that has changed over the last few years so that now they are kept in armories.
Fun fact, I don’t know if it is still true, it may be, but neutral Switzerland has the largest standing army in Europe.
Hi Lisa,
I am a big believer that there should be universal military service here in the states along the model of Switzerland, Israel and many other countries. It would give young adults a focus, educate on proper handling of weapons, provide a common basis of citizenship, be a great introduction to the multi-culturalism that is such a great strength of our country and more importantly de-mystify guns, military and violence.
I don’t mean to gloss over the increased firearm suicide as that is an ongoing concern in the veteran community as well. Firearms were an essential part of daily life and can be comforting, but they can also make a moment of deep despair or pain a terrible tragedy.
I remember the magazine articles showing the Swiss men keeping full auto rifles and ammo in their closets just waiting for an invasion that never seems to come. Turns out that peace through strength is an actual thing.
I also remember high school and kids literally having rifles in their vehicles as well as carrying them around campus to shop class to work on them. The guns themselves aren’t the problem, something else is going on.
So does Vermont.
As long as there are people willing to enter someone else’s private property without invitation, there is a reason for firearms in modern society. Interestingly, there are hundreds of millions of guns in hundreds of millions of homes for this exact reason, any yet this is not who uses guns the way described in the article.
I am curious if there are any statistics detemining what percentage of civilian-owned guns are actually used against another person.
Are you willing to change your mind?
I admire her bravery in sharing her experience, including photos of the terrible injury. Godspeed with your recovery, Jessie.
Poor woman. I hope the catch the perp.