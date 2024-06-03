Monday Roundup: Street protests, NYC’s ‘nightmare’, Hellcat influencer and more

Welcome to the week. I hope you’ve taken a few minutes to soak up my video and photos from the Bike Summer Kickoff Ride on Saturday. It was an incredible display of cycling spirit and an atmospheric river of bike joy. This will be a big week with lots of great rides, a warm sun, big Bike Happy Hour Wednesday, and the Oregon Active Transportation Summit kicking off.
Let’s start things off with a recap of the best items our community came across in the past seven days…
Protesting the right-of-way: As we enter what could be a big summer of protests, it’s time to brush up on the ethics and laws that govern our rights to assemble on public roads. (Streetsblog USA)
A cautionary tale: As Oregon embarks on a debate about transportation funding, California shows us that even in 2024 it’s possible for leaders to prioritize freeway expansions over bicycling and walking projects. (LA Times)
**This week’s Roundup is sponsored by Ride the Dirt Wave, a mountain biking event on the Oregon Coast that happens monthly and starts on June 8-9th at the Klootchy Creek Trails in Cannon Beach.**
What the hell(cat): This dude up in Seattle thinks his big Instagram following gives him a right to race his souped-up Dodge “Hellcat” around city streets at night. Hopefully the car is booted along with his rights to drive it before he kills someone. (NY Times)
Bike-on-bike collision: A popular carfree path in Washington was the site of a scary bike-on-bike collision that sent a woman to the hospital with head injuries. It’s interesting to see how local media handles crashes when no car user is involved. (King 5)
No men: If you’ve ever wondered why some folks love to host rides where men are not allowed, this cyclist offers a good explanation of why she prefers all-women rides. (Cycling Weekly)
Ride to remember: Long bike tours are such great ways to raise awareness about historical events because they give participants endless hours to ponder what they are pedaling for. This ride to remember the forced removal of Cherokee tribe members from their land is a good example. (Cherokee Phoenix)
E-assist upgrade: This attachment known as the Clip has been banging around for a while now and it seems pretty nifty. It turns almost any bike into an e-bike. But it’s the aesthetics that I just cannot get used to. (Ars Technica)
A tired take: The idea that New York’s ubiquitous e-bike delivery riders have made the city a “nightmare” is entirely missing the point. Yes they are an issue to deal with, but a major reason they are so problematic is because they operate mostly on crowded scraps of space left over from all the damn drivers. I bet that when congestion pricing hits and NYC reduces the number of drivers in the city, this issue will magically balance itself out. (NY Times)
Tariffs and you: The expiration of a tariff exemption will add an additional 25% onto the cost of many e-bikes produced with Chinese parts, adding even more urgency for states to subsidize costs to promote purchases. (Global Cycling News)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Bike on bike collision: If you read closely, you’ll find it’s actually a bicyclist hitting a pedestrian hiking on a trail.
howdy, FYI, the NY Times link goes to the clip article
ugh sorry. Here’s the correct link https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/27/nyregion/street-wars-e-bikes.html
The comments at the bottom of the article touch on the confusion the author has between drivers showing respect for a protest moving across a street and the street being closed to all traffic, effectively physically restraining the people on it from moving. This was not a very coherent or strong article with the quotes taken contradicting each other.
I thought that roads were for cars and other transportation to travel on from one place to another. Is blocking a road not interfering with it’s purpose?
Also, since you seem to be doubling down on the Gaza war while continuing to ignore worse problems around the world because they are not trendy enough, I would like to know what the people with the signage stating “Free Gaza” think Gaza needs to be freed from. Does it need to be freed from Hamas? Egypt? Israel?
Just a couple quick corrections/notes:
They were free from Israel for 18 years and look what they did. Spent every dollar on bombs, rockets and tunnels while subjugating and murdering women and anything that wasn’t a heterosexual male. Why don’t you protest American action in Israel? Where are the “American out of Israel” banners? It’s because that’s really not what people are protesting. They are indeed protesting the existence of the state of Israel as it was formed when Jordan was formed. I’m tired of reading of westerners trying to fit a situation that they literally can not imagine or understand into a box that corresponds to their preconceived notions of who is right and who is wrong. I’m tired of westerners mindlessly explaining away “From the river to the sea” and “Intifada” as somehow bloodless expressions of resistance when they are bloodfilled cries for the destruction of Israel. I’m tired of willful ignorance.
By advocating (and thats all people do since I sure don’t see a lot of Americans flocking to fight or protest in Jordan or Egypt) to keep Hamas from being destroyed you are literally ensuring that the Gazans remain under the control of a patriarchal theocracy that would happily commit endless slaughter of every last Jew on the planet if only they could. You cry about genocide? Give me a break!
If Israel laid down it’s arms, Hamas would slaughter every Jew, Arab and Christian Israeli they could. They have told the world what they want to do and they have shown the world what they want to do. Why don’t people listen?? Hamas isn’t playing around, do not infantilize them. Take them at their word. If Hamas laid down it’s arms, the war would be over and Gaza could be rebuilt to be the Mediterranean paradise it should have been if Hamas hadn’t stolen all the money that was meant to bring that paradise to fruition.
Unless the generation of children who has watched their families be killed by IDF soldiers and bombs wants revenge.
On October 8th I saw a possible solution without another generation of slaughter; now I don’t.
Another reply by somehow who I doubt has ever set foot in Israel.
Wrong.
This has been brought up before and it seems to ignore history. That pattern you mention was broken when we rebuilt Germany and Japan from ashes. Their regrettable leanings were not passed down to the next generations despite infinitely worse happening to their populations. Stop teaching jihad and hate to children, provide them with a future worth living for and Gaza could very well be the next power as was Germany and Japan.
That pattern never really existed with the Allies and Germany and Japan. We didn’t occupy and exclude them the majority of the land that the German and Japanese people felt was theirs, and we weren’t building on a long history of oppression and violent reprisals. We established functioning democracies in both places, and helped rebuild their economies.
This is a very different situation than exists in Palestine/Israel. I’ve lost all interest in assigning blame for the current state of affairs; my only interest is finding a way forward for everyone to live in peace.
It seems clear that this can’t happen with Hamas in power, but I also can’t see it happening until the children living in Gaza today are too old to fight. It’s human nature.
I believe Israel had a window of opportunity after Hamas attacked, but it has closed. Now we all need to live with the consequences.
You might have lost all interest in assigning blame, but with statements such as this
“We didn’t occupy and exclude them the majority of the land that the German and Japanese people felt was theirs” that mis-characterizes history to the extreme it sure sounds like you are blaming Israel for existing. Israel started occupying Arab lands after the Arabs invaded their country 3 times (not counting intifadas) starting 3 bloody wars. All Hamas needed to offer was peace for land as Israel did with Egypt, but peace would allow the Gazans focus on their misery while Hamas hordes its billions.
I believe you are a skilled thinker and writer so I have a hard time believing you are missing your own bias.
As an aside I haven’t had the chance to visit Israel yet. You implied you had been there and I hope you enjoyed yourself and was curious if you had any personal insights between Israeli and Gazan life?
There is not a chance in the world that a significant part of the population of Gaza will not want revenge when they’re old enough to fight. The entire place was destroyed, everyone left has family who was indiscriminately killed, they have nothing. The only chance in the world of peace is if Israel stops it’s genocide and Gaza is rebuilt and people have actual opportunities to flourish without the boot of the IDF on their necks their whole lives. It seems unlikely. I practically want revenge and my family wasn’t even murdered by them. Imagine being 12 in Gaza right now.
Quite truthfully, I’ve watched what’s been going on in the Middle East for over 50 years now. I’ve talked to folks from the region on both sides and it will forever be a repeating pattern where leaders want to thump their chests and show their followers how macho they are. It will NEVER end.
As a result, quite frankly, I don’t care anymore. It’ll eventually stop, and then start up again in a few years anyway. So I’ve decided to quit wasting angst over what is going on and spend my energy on things that are important to me.
Yeah, it’ll end when Israel ethnically cleanses the region with the weapons I’m helping to pay for. Or, you know, someone could finally say no, this is too far. No thank you to staying neutral, I can’t do it. If this was just some tragedy being carried out by some random country, that would be one thing. But I am casually connected to it and I can’t stay quiet about it.
But I get how it can be tiring. It feels like (and effectively this is true structurally) we have no democratic influence over our foreign policy. Maybe it is hopeless. I haven’t been at it as long as you, maybe I’ll give up eventually.
More Palestinians live in the West Bank and Israel proper (3 million) than live in Gaza. If it’s ethnic cleansing they are not doing it very well.
This topic should be discussed on a forum with educated people.
Genocide, the only definition that has any weight, is the destruction in whole or in part. And ethnic cleansing already happened, they’ve all been moved to a concentration camp.
You vote for the president who carries it out, and the members of Congress who can set its parameters. Yeah, I know that’s somehow not “real” democracy, but it’s more than most people get.
Strangely enough, all the reason Lou Vardeman enjoys riding with women vs. men are very similar to why men enjoy doing stuff with other men vs. women. Shocker, I know! The fact is that living as a person comes with innate viewpoints that are part-n-parcel of that life. Women can relate to things in a way men can’t. Men can relate to things in a way women can’t. So yeah, we should all enjoy being with all people and shouldn’t discriminate against people because of their gender. But it’s OK to want to hang out with persons of your gender (or similar experiences) because they just know, you don’t have to explain or worry.
I will add that Cade Media’s Emily had a great monolog (here; 20:30 to 25:15) about feeling unsafe with men as a woman. She also talks about how that figures into marketing (& 29:40 to 34:45). I you haven’t heard it, go listen, especially if you are man.