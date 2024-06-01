Bike Summer Kickoff Ride recap, video and photo gallery

Thousands took to the streets on bikes for the annual Bike Summer Kickoff Ride from the North Park Blocks to Laurelhurst Park. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

2024 Bike Summer season kicked off in fine fashion today. At one point at the start of the ride I stood near the western entrance to the Broadway Bridge at the corner of NW Lovejoy and Broadway. I looked down the ramp toward Burnside and all I could see were people on bicycles across the entire width of the street as far as my eyes could see (photo above). One corker I talked to said they stood and watched the pedaling mass roll by for 35 minutes he was probably near the middle of the pack!

As I biked from my house near Peninsula Park to the meet-up spot at the North Park Blocks it felt like the opening to the classic film, The Warriors, when all the gangs from New York posse-up and descend on the city for a big rumble. The city’s bike lanes were like tributaries to a mighty river of bikes. The Kickoff Ride has always been a true gathering of the tribes, and as Portland’s bike scene has broadened and diversified over the years, the gathering has grown along with it.

Bike Summer (formerly known as Pedalpalooza) is a three-month festival of pedaling and free fun unlike anything in the world. It began in 2002 as a traveling festival with a few dozen rides. The next year, locals did it again and it’s happened every year since, becoming one of Portland’s most important cultural institutions.

As the first major ride of Bike Summer on the first day of the festival, there’s always a great sense of optimism and energy at Kickoff. This year’s ride started at the North Park Blocks, where riders were treated to a pre-ride party that included a drag show, great food, a DJ, and a live music send-off from Portland Samba. The route went across the Broadway Bridge, up NE Weidler, and then through Lloyd District to southeast via the Blumenauer Bridge and ended up at Laurelhurst Park.

Below are some of my favorite photos. I got some fun video clips and I can’t wait to share them. Stay tuned for that.

Hope you had a great ride.

Headed up SE Belmont en route to Laurelhurst Park.

Come join the fun! It’s all on the official calendar, the official website, and the cool new Bike Fun app that puts it all on your iPhone!

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Surly Ogre
joebicycles
10 hours ago

YAY YAY YAY BIKE SUMMER !!!

Jenna
Jenna
10 hours ago

PEDALPALOOZA2024！！！！

9watts
9watts
1 hour ago

Yay roller blades!
And great photos, Jonathan, as always!

Chris Lehr
Chris Lehr
7 minutes ago

Was there any sort of official bike count numbers? Definitely thousands.

Yes multiple thousands for sure. I’m not aware of any official count.

