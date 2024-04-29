Monday Roundup: Euphemisms, class warfare, World War II, and more

Happy Monday everyone. I’m still in southern Oregon at a hospital (day 11!) while my dad recovers from a few surgeries and other issues. Should be home any day now and am able to do a bit more work now that he’s on the other side of this emergency. Can’t wait to get home and out onto the streets… might even be at Bike Happy Hour this week which would be so nice.

Here are the top stories our community has come across in the past seven days…

But first… If you’re looking to get away and do something really fun, check out the Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival, May 17-19th. Now, on with the roundup…

All riders welcome: If organizers truly want to make their events “inclusive” they should consider financial aid for entry fees, more sizes for event swag, longer hours for aid stations and more, says “All Bodies” advocate Marley Blonsky. (Cycling Weekly)

Car culture euphemisms: America’s dysfunctional allegiance to the automobile is hidden in many words and phrases most people use without even thinking twice. (Streetsblog USA)

Potholes and funding holes: This excellent deep dive explains why Portland has fallen so far behind in road maintenance and what we really need to get out of it (not just more money, but a new way to collect it.) (Willamette Week)

Not ambitious enough: “I don’t think we’re being honest with ourselves about how little progress we’re making on greenhouse gasses and climate,” said persistent critic Joe Cortright in this Earth Day article about Portland transportation. (The Oregonian)

War machines: A remarkable set of images that illustrates the diverse utility of bicycles used during World War II. (The Atlantic)

Better bike parking: Leading supplier of urban bike parking solutions, Oonee, has signed its first contract outside of the New York/New Jersey area with a major contract for secure bike parking pods to be installed in Minneapolis. (Oonee)

Final stages: Indoor riding and power meter brand Stages Cycling, which has several employees in a Portland office, appears to have shut down. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Stretched thin: If you don’t spend time on flexibility as part of your cycling routine, you will never reach your comfort and performance potential on the bike. (Roleur)

Class dynamics: UK transportation journalist Carlton Reid’s amazing history project has helped reveal not just long-forgotten cycle tracks, but the classism that forced bike riders off the roads and led to the car-centric cities we suffer from one century later. (Global Cycling Network)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.