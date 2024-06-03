Comment of the Week: I’d prefer a weight-mile tax for all

Our post about tomorrow’s public hearing on the Oregon Legislature’s 2025 transportation bill didn’t receive a lot of comments. Maybe budgets and numbers are off-putting to many readers.
But reader “mh” wrote a comment I liked, so I waded through the post, its link to one Jonathan’s previous posts, and ultimately to an article economist Joe Cortright posted on his City Observer site earlier this year.
And I’ll be damned if “mh” isn’t saying the same thing as Cortright did! (Only “mh’s” commented is shorter, sweeter, and simpler.)
Basically, “mh” wants to be charged “for the wear we actually put on the roads” (sort of like ODOT already does for large freight trucks). But, as Cortright concludes, ODOT isn’t counting costs, (“the wear” to the roads). No, it’s accounting for its expenditures — how ODOT allocates its money. And ODOT’s expenditure choices reflect the department’s bias toward freeway building rather than maintenance.
But let’s get back to short and sweet. Here’s what “mh” wrote:
(Weight x miles) for every vehicle. For passenger vehicles, weight is the manufacturer’s stated weight, for the first registration you pay based on the average number of miles the average vehicle is driven, on registration renewal you reconcile and the vehicle owner either pays more or is reimbursed. I guarantee I’d be reimbursed. I’ve been proposing this for years, and have yet to see anyone think it’s a good idea.
My little Honda Fit is charged a penalty for being a small, light car. The fact that it is driven very little is ignored – they just assume I owe more because they assume I drive it the 10k or whatever the average miles per year is. We don’t. Let us pay for the wear we actually put on the roads.
I’d happily pay (weight x miles) for my bike commutes if they provide me some way to track my miles, [and] if all the oversized SUVs also pay (weight x miles) for their roadway damage. That would make me a much more serene commuter.
Thank you for the clarity, “mh.” You can read “mh’s” comment in the context of the two other brave souls who wrote in.
And I hope to see you all on Tuesday, at the kick-off of the Joint Committee on Transportation’s statewide listening tour.
Actually, if one factors out EV’s, which have to be addressed in another manner, the already in place gas tax is equitable. Heavy vehicles pay a proportionally higher tax because they consume more fuel. The posters Honda Fit pays less because it is way more fuel efficient. The gas tax also more equitably captures the increased wear on roads by those who drive more versus those who drive very little, such as many on this site who primarily get around via bike and only drive for select purposes. Should a person who drives only 3,000 miles per year be taxed at the same rate as someone who drives 20,000? If the existing gas tax is not raising sufficient funds to meet needs, then it needs to be raised rather than creating a new category of tax. Going back to EV’s, they would be penalized by a weight mile tax as they tend to be heavier than a comparable ICE size vehicle due to batteries.
I almost posted a similar comment on the original thread. I will add two points. 1) registration is a fee that does not depend on usage. 2) The gas tax is relatively simple to collect compared to a scheme in which the registration process becomes more complicated. More DMV? No thanks.
Given that we’re steadily heading in the direction of ubiquitous electric passenger vehicles, which will require a weight*mile tax or similar scheme as noted by TK, wouldn’t it make sense to simplify the system with a single tax for all passenger vehicles that works well into the future?
The “more DMV” option is also quite simple with the main downside being that some drivers could end up getting hit with a large bill at renewal, but this could be mitigated somewhat with yearly mileage certification, which could be done at any service shop reporting to DMV (as opposed to having to go to a DMV/DEQ station). The state already does something similar with the DEQ Too program for emissions testing, so there’s already a precedent for this kind of thing.
Additionally, I think there should be both a standard weight*mile tax PLUS an extra tax for gas/diesel vehicles, with the usual caveats for low income people and special circumstances. I say this as an owner of a gasoline-powered vehicle (which I have to mention avoid any anti-car accusations).
The problem with this idea is that it does not account for where the miles were driven on the car. Oregon is not allowed for instance to tax miles that were driven in Washington. I firmly support a weight-mile tax, but implementing it requires something like a gps device that can determine if the vehicle is being driven within the state. I think Oregon started looking at this in the early to mid 2000’s with a task force that had a name like RUFTF or similar, people referred to it as rough tough.
Doesn’t a similar problem exist for the gas tax? I could fill my tank in Portland for a trip around Mount Saint Helens and not fill up till I get back home. Or what about people commuting into Oregon from Vancouver or vice versa?
It’s not _exactly_ the same, because for longer out of state trips, you’ll almost certainly fill up in another state, but there’s still the fundamental issue that there’s no easy, non-intrusive way to know where the miles were driven.
No — you are taxed on the gasoline you buy, not the driving you do with it. You might argue that this is a distinction without a difference, but I suspect it is quite important both legally and politically.
Streets will deteriorate if anyone is on them or not. A road not used at all will still deteriorate.