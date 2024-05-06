Monday Roundup: Bike lane parking permits, risky car ads, daily bike bus, and more

Happy Monday friends. Hope you had a good weekend.

Here are the best stories and other items we came across in the past seven days…

Protest party: Activists in Philly turned out for a “protest party” in front of a church after the city granted permits for service attendees to park their cars in the bike lane. (Philadelphia Inquirier)

Driving drunk: More people are dying on our roads because too many people think they can drive while intoxicated without any consequence. (Wall Street Journal)

WA’s rebate: The state of Washington has allocated $5 million for an e-bike rebate program, but the launch date is still TBD. (The Urbanist)

Ads that kill: I was extremely pleased to see that a major safety organization is making the point that auto ads that depict reckless driving are out of control and should be regulated out of existence. (IIHS)

Bike bus every day: A school in southeast Portland has begun leading their two bike bus routes every day of the week. It’s the first every day bike bus in the city and if it works, the model might spread. (Portland Tribune)

What Gent did: The first step toward making the Belgium city of Gent less car-dominated was something that should be obvious yet often eludes North American leaders: physically restricting where people can drive cars. (Global Cycling Network)

Active shooter: After trying to run cyclists in a charity ride off the road, a Maryland man pulled over, retrieved a gun and shot several times at the riders. (Velo)

Dream trip: I’ve always wanted to ride in Japan and this 8-day adventure from Tokyo to Kyoto seems to check many of my boxes (except for one: I’d want to be more self-contained and do it cheaper!). (Conde Nast Traveler)

Prime numbers: Many Americans love the convenience of having e-commerce purchases brought directly to their doors; but the vehicles that make those deliveries aren’t as safe as they should be — and we all pay the price in deaths and injuries. (Streetsblog USA)

Collegiate cycling FTW: As someone who raced in college for several years and loved every weekend of it, I fully support the idea that collegiate cycling can inject much-needed fun and creativity into the bike racing scene. (Bicycling)

Gas tax view: Don’t miss this opinion piece from Portlander Taylor Griggs where she explains why you should vote on the local gas tax, and why we should eventually move away from it. (Portland Mercury)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.