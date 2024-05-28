Monday Roundup: Your brain on bikes, parking informants, and more

This week’s Roundup is sponsored by Gorge Pedal on June 15th. Discover the Gorge and the Historic Columbia River Highway in style on this annual ride organizers call “one of the happiest rides in Oregon.” Tickets and info here.
Welcome to the week! Hope you enjoyed Memorial Day and found time to remember the people who sacrificed their lives for our country. Here are the most interesting stories our community has come across in the past seven days…
Don’t ask: When it comes to parking reform, you might want to think twice about getting advice from a traffic engineer. (Strong Towns)
The fountain of youth: A new study found that older people who bicycled regularly were over 20% less likely to have knee pain or osteoarthritis, proving once again that riding is a wonder drug. (NPR)
Your brain on bikes: On a related note to the item above, 23-year-old Connie Hayes is a bike racer with dyslexia, dyspraxia and autism who says cycling is a “lifeline”. (BBC)
Work(out) from home: How many of you would jump at the chance to use a desk that allowed you to use pedal-power to generate electricity needed to run your work-from-home setup? Check out the PedalPC. (The Guardian)
Record ride attempt: Ultra-distance cyclist Lael Wilcox has embarked on an attempt to circumnavigate the world in world record time. She expects to ride 18,000 miles in 110 days for an average of about 170 miles per day. (Velo)
Speed governors: A step forward in speed reduction that would be baked-into cars by way of a visual and audible signal when someone drives over the limit has been passed by the California Senate. (SF Gate)
Safety disconnect The post has since been deleted, but Texas police officers shared a photo of themselves on social media next to a ridiculously oversized truck patrol vehicle as part of a seat belt safety campaign. It was an example of how many in the “public safety” field still don’t see these vehicles as inherently unsafe. (Fast Company)
E-car safety risks: Researchers have found that EV cars are much more likely to hit people on the street than gas-powered cars. It might be because of how quiet the cars are, the demographics of the drivers, and swift acceleration. (The Guardian)
Bikes and Blumenauer: Portland’s bike-loving U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer has always been optimistic about the future of bicycling in America and says once he leaves office he’ll have more time to do something about it. (Streetsblog USA)
Parking informants: There’s a growing cadre of San Francisco residents who are sick and tired of some drivers who think they can park wherever they want without consequence. It’s one way to fight back against the scourge of Big Auto in our lives. (San Francisco Standard)
Big investment: Portland-based Ride With GPS landed a $3 million infusion to help it grow, marking the company’s first-ever outside investment. (MSN)
Knees and arthritis: Any statistician knows correlation is not causation; the linked article even explicitly says “the study can not prove cause and effect”. Does it not seem entirely plausible that people without arthritis are more likely to want to do activities like riding bikes? I’m all for getting more people riding bikes, but I must object to this unscientific framing of “proving once again that riding is a wonder drug”.
I hear you Matt. Thanks for the objection. Yes it’s just a study! But one worth sharing I think given how many people shared it with me and the fact that NPR decided it a viable thing to share. And yes, I mixed in my own opinion that I believe riding is a wonder drug. Some things we just don’t need studies for! Also, as always, I assume readers are smart enough to do the work on their own to determine if a study is valid for them or not. Thanks.
Yeah…I do my own research on the internet!
More seriously, most readers are not
smartknowledgeable enough to assess the methodologies and literature context of a single study (doing so often requires the significant effort to develop some understanding of the basic science, scientific literature, experimental design. and statistical methodologies. A great example of this is how journalists constantly write about a single biomedical study as if it means anything on its own (and this is especially true for epidemiology).
PS: I have a hate-hate relationship with NYT Well
Sadly I’ve found that many (perhaps even most) people are not smart enough to understand that correlation is not causation, so I see a need to push back on questionable claims of causation pretty often. I’m fully with you that biking makes me feel good; just trying to keep things on the up-and-up.
Keep in mind Matt that the Monday Roundup is meant to simply point people to articles they might like to read. And it’s written in an informal way where I share my own opinion about the stories sometimes. The context matters. It’s not like I’m doing a story that says, “New study finds cycling keeps you young and cures knee pain!”
It seems plausible that an unfortunate proportion of our population are not inclined to participate in physical activity regardless of their ability or condition, but that doesn’t remove the reality this study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8519272/) reitierates, “Whereas all adults with arthritis can benefit from physical activity…”.
Movement is medicine, and most people who regularly participate in physical activity can anecdotally attest to this and the literature supports this as well.
The so-called “study” you linked to is not actually a study but rather a non-peer-reviewed report. This is exactly the kind of thing that happens when someone with very little knowledge of the scientific literature starts googling to confirm their biases.
From the NPR cycling article;
Then they go on to quote a Harvard study saying it’s safer to bike on off-street paths (no shit). They don’t even make a passing mention of the fact that bike infrastructure is a policy choice. The whole article seems hyper-focused on riding a bike as a recreational/sport activity. It completely neglects the fact that making utility cycling safe and convenient can yield similar benefits to health and longevity for a MUCH wider range of people. Really disappointing – but not surprising – framing decision.
How much of the difference in pedestrian collisions between ICE and electric cars is down to the giant screens Tesla and its imitators use in place of a proper instrument panel? Tesla drivers seem to be the most distracted people on the road thanks to having a tv built into the dash.
Re the Texas police department monster truck “safety” thing: The post may have been deleted on Twitter, but it’s still up on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/CedarParkPolice/photos/we-are-proud-to-be-part-of-the-texas-department-of-transportation-annual-clickit/782125347381022/
RE: ‘Work(out) from home’
What I’d rather do, if only I had the brain power to do it, is have bank of batteries that are rechargeable while riding the bikes I love to ride in places I love to ride them, that could run all my electrical devices & appliances from.
*If only I had a brain”,
— The Scarecrow