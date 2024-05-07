Portland Chamber calls on PBOT to cancel ‘wasteful’ SW 4th Avenue project

The Portland Metro Chamber (formerly the Portland Business Alliance) says a major downtown infrastructure project is that has been years in the making and has reportedly already broken ground should be cancelled.
In a letter dated April 29th and sent to Commissioner Mingus Mapps, Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams, Chamber President & CEO Andrew Hoan writes, “We call on you today to cancel what can only be described as the unnecessary, wasteful, and disruptive SW 4th Avenue ‘improvement’ project.”
We reported back in December that PBOT planned break ground on the $16.9 million project in April and it would be finished by the end of 2025. The plans call for the reconstruction and repaving of SW 4th Ave from Lincoln to Burnside. In addition to new pavement, PBOT plans to upgrade ADA curb ramps, make safer crossings, add street lighting, give buses more priority, and build a new protected bikeway.
But the Chamber, who represents 2,200 member businesses and organizations, says the money that PBOT is spending on SW 4th would be put to better use on other projects. Specifically, the Chamber’s letter calls on PBOT to shift the $16.9 million already allocated for 4th and spend it on the Broadway Corridor and OMSI District redevelopment projects.
SW 4th Avenue emerged as a priority north-south bikeway as part of the Central City in Motion (CCIM) plan, which city council adopted in 2018. The street currently has no dedicated bike infrastructure and riders mix in traffic with other vehicles.
Hoan and the Chamber have seized on the downturn in commuting to make their case against this project:
“At its peak approximately 130,000 workers were traveling downtown every day. At that time, we needed to give workers and visitors alternatives to single occupancy vehicle trips traveling to and from downtown. That reality no longer exists, yet CCIM has continued to move forward without any consideration for the completely transformed landscape and reality.”
The Chamber’s letter also says they feel the bikeway is no longer needed because of the recent decline in bike ridership:
“The data show a clear correlation between the shift to remote work and the decline in downtown bike commutes. There is no need for more bike lanes on SW 4th Avenue. PBOT has already installed protected bike lanes between the north and south ends of downtown on SW 2nd Avenue, SW Broadway, and SW Naito. The current infrastructure is clearly not being fully utilized or increasing the number of bike trips…”
The letter was shared in an email to member sent Monday, May 6th. In that email Hoan cited how the implementation of other CCIM projects has been, “far from stellar.” “The Broadway bike lane installation being a prime example of alterations that have challenged businesses along the corridor, especially our hospitality partners,” Hoan wrote, a reference to concerns voiced by hotel valet operators that led to an attempt by PBOT to reverse the SW Broadway bike lane design.
Also in yesterday’s email, Hoan made false claims that the SW 4th Avenue project has been advanced “with no outreach” and that PBOT would spend “$20 million dollars to add a bike lane.” The truth is PBOT has completed years of public process on the project and the vast majority of the funding would go toward rebuilding and repaving the road, not the “bike lane.”
According to a PBOT presentation at the June 2022 meeting of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, the bike lane accounts for just 4.8% of the total project cost.
While the Chamber says the bikeway isn’t needed because of a decrease in cycling, they opposed it for different reasons in 2018. In a letter about the CCIM plan prior to its adoption in 2018, the Chamber opposed a bikeway on SW 4th because they believed, “Reducing auto capacity on major arterial roads will have significant economic impact to our downtown businesses,” and that reducing space for car users would, “severely limit the capacity of our few remaining arterial routes through the city.”
While the bikeway is the most visible element of the SW 4th Avenue project, the bulk of the cost comes from the repaving. Funding for the project comes from a mix of sources including Fixing Our Streets, PBOT maintenance funds, system development charges, and help from Prosper Portland and TriMet.
The Chamber believes the money should instead help kickstart construction of transportation elements of the Broadway Corridor and OMSI District plans, both of which have housing and property development as their core focus.
“We do not make this request lightly and with the knowledge that the PBOT bureaucracy will likely push back against it,” Hoan writes in the letter.
But in the email to members, Hoan was more candid, saying, “The ball is now in Commissioner Mapps’ court. Please let us know if you are able to put a follow-up call into Commissioner Mapps. We expect some allies and other council offices to weigh in with Mapps in support as well.”
Commissioner Mapps’ office has confirmed receipt of the letter and says they’re working on a response.
In response to BikePortland’s request for comment, PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer stuck to the facts and seemed to make it clear the bureau has no plans to pause or delay the project further:
“City Council approved the Fourth Avenue Improvement Project construction contract for the work with Brown Contracting in February and issued notice to proceed to the contractor in April. Early construction has begun with survey markings, protective fencing, and mobilization. We are planning to issue a traffic advisory in the next day or two. Early construction has begun with survey markings, protective fencing, and mobilization. We are planning to issue a traffic advisory in the next day or two.”
UPDATE, 11:49 am: Statement from cycling advocacy nonprofit BikeLoud PDX:
“… We call on the Portland Metro Chamber to engage more with transportation groups to understand how they can effectively partner to help improve access for bicycling in Portland. More people riding bikes is better for the businesses they represent. Construction has already begun on this project. If Commissioner Mapps were to stop it now we would waste millions of dollars spent on planning, outreach and signed construction deals. Portland Metro Chamber members should look closely at what their leadership is doing and how effective it is. Why is the Chamber advocating for this waste and trying to keep our crumbling downtown streets the same? Introducing last minute obstacles to undo years of community outreach and planning in an attempt to derail bicycling improvements is not how we make the kind of progress we need to advance our climate, transportation, and business goals.”
UPDATE, 3:15 pm: Vice Chair of the Downtown Neighborhood Association Board and Chair of the association’s lane-use and transportation committee has just sent a letter to Commissioner Mapps:
“The Downtown Neighborhood Association strongly supports the successful completion of the 4th Ave Improvement Project as designed, and has faith that the City will honor its commitment to the downtown community and its contractors to see it through. We thank PBOT for its earnest engagement of community residents and proactive involvement of the DNA. We were proud to endorse this project more than a year ago.
It is true that the circumstances of downtown have changed in the post-pandemic world, and as such we feel that infrastructure improvements are more important than ever to enhancing the livability of downtown, which is in turn key to Portland’s revitalization. The Central City in Motion plan strikes a delicate balance between attracting outside shoppers and tourists, and ensuring that central city residents andcommuters can safely and comfortably move around their neighborhoods.
This project aims to bring many vital upgrades to 4th Avenue, including much-needed bus prioritization, pedestrian and ADA safety developments, and a complete reconstruction of the road surface and subsurface which are in a state of serious disrepair. Throughout this project, residents along this corridor have asked for a smoother road, better crossings, and a street that is safe and accommodates everyone. We look forward to that being delivered.”
Nice for the PBA to define downtown as Alder to Ankeny. Wouldn’t have been my choice, but it’s certainly interesting
Shortsighted, anti bike BS as usual. They want to lock it out so they can keep future bike improvements from shaping the future of downtown let alone getting us to where we should be.
Also funny how any spending that isn’t for them is “wasteful” while they think there should be no limit on the $$$$$$$ they should be able to control.
Nothing makes me want to support something more than hearing the business alliance is against it.
Two thoughts-
What’re the chances of PBOT actually cancelling the project?
I’d say extremely remote. Here’s why:
– This project funded in large part by Fixing Our Streets program. A major tenet of that program is trust. If PBOT takes that $$ away from this project, it would destroy their promise to be transparent about the Fixing Our Streets funding list and give a huuuge opening to advocates to threaten to pull support of the measure which is on ballots just this week. PBOT would not do anything to hurt that measure’s chances.
– I don’t think Mapps wants another controversy at PBOT as he tries to show Portlanders he’s a steady hand at the PBOT wheel.
– The Chamber is alone on this one. I don’t think they have a large swell of public support for this particular campaign. If they do, I’m not aware of it. As we’ve seen many times in the past, Chamber will often think they represent popular opinion, only to find out they don’t when their schemes are made public and actual business owners come forward.
– PBOT has already got construction started and moving forward. It would be a massive embarrassment to stop this now — a non-starter IMO after the bruising year they had with Broadway and 33rd Ave project problems.
If they care enough about pushing it they’ll have KOIN, the Oregonian and WW, “report” on surveys they commissioned that make it look like the public supports them. That gives the mayor and commissioners cover to go along with their BS. I doubt they care enough about this though and wonder if it’s just some tactic to get some other concession since as you point out it’s extremely unlikely to succeed.
PMC: “It’s only been a couple years, but yeah, things will never go back to the way they were with people commuting downtown, so please let us build more parking for our businesses. Oh, and also please build more housing with parking so that there are people who can drive to our businesses.”
That’s a great summary of the letter. Here’s another version, from an alternate-reality PMC:
“Since fewer people are driving downtown, we need to seize on this opportunity to make walking, biking, and taking transit into and thru downtown a lot more convenient, safe, and efficient. For the last 100 years, our transportation paradigm has been to make driving EVERYWHERE the most convenient, safe, and efficient option. But now we have chance to give parity to other modes – and make a better city and a cooler planet and a better climate for business. Let’s take it.”
Is not SW 5th and 6th already the bus mall? Is not Naito already the designated main N-S bike route? Well until Broadway and then West of 405. God forbid anyone be inconvenienced detouring a few blocks. In reality with the slow speed limits and traffic lights, I never thought twice about “taking the lane” along car focussed SW 2nd and 3rd as necessary or convenient (although I generally stuck to Broadway in AM and Naito in PM for commuting back to NE).
Therefore except for lighting and pedestrian upgrades, i agree with the PBA.
I expect you, Nathan, to tell drivers they can use I-405 or 10th or Naito. They don’t really need to use 4th. See how they react.
^ A few block detour on bike can make a feasible bike trip infeasible whereas a few block detour on car is negligible. Why would we give the fastest moving object the most direct path, when they need it the least?
There is currently no northbound bike lane west of Naito. Not a single one. Do you really think PSU students should have to detour to Naito to ride to Powell’s?
Congrats on being comfortable taking the lane but you’re part of a small percentage of people comfortable doing so. Cars can still use 4th in the redesign. Cars can still use all those other streets you listed as well.
The last time I checked, no one from the PBA was elected to be mayor or commissioner. And oh yeah, THEY ARE ON THE CITY PAYROLL. Clean & Safe contract subsidizes up to 50% of PBA executives’ salaries, including 45% of PBA President and CEO Andrew Hoan’s $317,360 annual salary, according to public records. PBA was paid $5,640,137 by Clean & Safe in 2021 and PAID Portland Police $512,736
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/320016048/202311329349306471/full
“The data show a clear correlation between the shift to remote work and the decline in downtown bike commutes. There is no need for more bike lanes on SW 4th Avenue…
The current infrastructure is clearly not being fully utilized or increasing the number of bike trips…”
I am a daily cyclist. I have been my entire adult life, starting in the mid 90s. I like and value bike infrastucture….but damn, there is some truth in these statements here. I ride Foster everyday, and have since before Covid. I’m very regularly the only cyclist in the mornings and evenings. I know I’m not the Sole Cyclist, but it feels like it. When I’m downtown, there’s just not a lot of cyclists any longer. It’s a bummer, I hate it and I desperately miss pre-Covid/WFH Portland, but that’s the reality we have right now. The PBA/PMC sucks, but them saying, “WHO THE HELL IS THIS EVEN FOR THESE DAYS?” kiiiinda makes sense.
Looking at the rendering of the changes, and seeing all the people waiting for the bus, that’s a joke. I can’t remember the last time I waited with that many people for transit here (excluding leaving Blazers games). They did accurately include the correct number of cyclists. One.
Ok, drag me to Hell, have at it.
PTB,
No one is disputing some of the data about how bicycling behaviors have shifted dramatically in recent years. But that’s not the point. Driving is waaay down too. So are buses and transit. Large shifts because of one exceptional event (Covid) are not reason to abandon the core tenets of how we build our cities. The plans this project is based on was based as much on values and goals around economics, environment, land-use, and community health, as with vehicle trips and mode use numbers. The point here is that Metro Chamber is lying to their members and doing a fear-monger campaign because they don’t like “bike lanes” and they equate them with the progressive left and they believe their job as the Metro Chamber is to represent the reasonable people who tend to drive downtown. This is “let’s get back to basics” run amok IMO and it reveals very sloppy miscalculated strategy from Metro Chamber. All this being said, the fact they felt this would have any traction at all in city hall shows just how bad our leadership is at the moment.
Fair enough, Jonathan. Thanks for the reply!
How did you come to that conclusion? Do you have any data to back that up?
Hi fudbuster. That is a mix of facts and my opinions.
It is a fact that the Chamber is lying to their members because they stated in an email that “no public outreach” had been done. That is false. They also said the project is a “$20 million bike lane”. That is also false. The rest of my comment is my opinion based on my observations and experiences and reporting.
I won’t drag you to Hell, ptb, but I’ll just say be careful not to project based on your small sample size.
I ride Trimet regularly and the buses on my routes are mostly full. I don’t see a ton of other cyclists, but I do see some. Have you ridden the Springwater at commuting time? It’s packed solid with cyclists.
Remember that the “We don’t need it right now” argument has never stopped a road being built for cars. The mantra there is “If we build it, they will come” – and profits will follow.
This letter is unusually unprofessional, and lacking substantial support from anyone outside the Portland Metro Chamber itself. Which, admittedly, seems pretty rare for the PMC. This letter seems like a last second grab by their leadership on to a narrative that now explicitly combats public opinion and the direction the city is going (and needs to go).
I hope Andrew Hoan and whatever leadership that sent this:
1) revoke this letter and work to make connections with transportation advocates before making claims on behalf of portlanders
2) do their homework and arrive to the understanding that investing millions into making downtown safer is exactly the kind of project they should be supporting.
As I’ve said before and will say again to entrenched downtown business owners:
PROTECTED BIKE LANES ARE PUBLIC SAFETY.
The chamber may claim to represent 2,200 businesses, but in reality they likely represent less than 50 businesses/ wealthy individuals who make up a very narrow sector of business interests.
Good to know the business alliance thinks upgrading ADA ramps is “unnecessary, wasteful” spending. Just a reminder of why we should or shouldn’t care what they think.
For decades Portland had a slow arc of calming traffic, adding bike infrastructure, investing in transit and pedestrian infrastructure, building and maintaining pubic spaces, supporting the arts, and supporting low-cost innovation like food carts, green streets and farmers markets. Basically Portland had a philosophy of designing for people before that was common/trendy, and it paid off. Investment in the City, particularly downtown was booming. Food carts became a thing, “Portland” became a thing and that led to big boom in hotels getting built. Covid/WFH disrupted all this, and now a bunch of real estate types and hotel owners have the hubris and lack of understanding to swagger around and proclaim that what Portland needs is easy access by car and easy/free parking- as if the City was a mall in 1985! Those guys are dead wrong. Portland needs to totally commit to supporting people first- make really nice public spaces for people to be in public, and take care of them. EVERYONE has right to visit and enjoy our public spaces, and no one has the right to take it over or trash it. Public transit should be operated as a viable alternative to driving- reliable, clean, safe, and inexpensive. Plant trees, maintain parks, keep our riverfront clean. Support the arts including fairs and performers. The PBA (whatever the new name is) is so small-minded- focused on accommodating tourists- the City needs to focus on delivering quality of life for citizens because that is what the tourists started coming to see in the first place. Bikes are definitely part of that- bike should be safe and easy- bike routes should be safe, direct and interconnected. Portland should be focused on removing all the obstacles and pinch points. This is a useful project and the PBA should be completely ignored- they do not have any idea what they are talking about.