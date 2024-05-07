Mapps defends SW 4th Avenue project, says construction will continue

Mingus Mapps, the Portland commissioner-in-charge of the transportation bureau, says the SW 4th Avenue Improvements project will continue as planned.
Mapps was forced to defend the project after President and CEO of Portland Metro Chamber Andrew Hoan said the $16.9 million investment in a major downtown corridor would be “unnecessary, wasteful, and disruptive.” In a letter he said represented the Chamber’s 2,200 members, Hoan urged Mapps to cancel the project and transfer the funds to other infrastructure projects.
In a letter shared with BikePortland this afternoon, Commissioner Mapps refuted Hoan’s claims that the Portland Bureau of Transportation was “stonewalling” progress on the Broadway Corridor and OMSI District development projects. Mapps laid out how PBOT is supporting both of those projects with financial and staff capacity resources.
Mapps also made it clear that he disagreed with Hoan’s characterization that the SW 4th Avenue project was, “$20 million dollars to add a bike lane” (which is how Hoan referred to the project in an email to Chamber members on May 6th).
“The SW 4th Avenue Improvement project is a transformative investment about so much more than a bike lane,” Mapps wrote. “First and foremost, it is a paving maintenance project… This project will repair and restore SW 4th Avenue with fresh new pavement all the way from SW Lincoln up to W Burnside. This smooth new durable road surface will last for decades to come.”
At the end of his letter, Mapps stated, “I feel strongly we share the same goals. A vibrant Central City with more activity, more people and growth in visitors. We want people to return to the Central City whether they come on foot, on bike, on transit or by car. I appreciate your letter and welcome the opportunity to correct the record on our commitments.”
Meanwhile, PBOT says the project has already begun and will proceed as scheduled.
I’ve no idea what his personal feelings on the issue are, but I’m absolutely certain that Hoan knew this letter would accomplish nothing. Most likely the imminent construction of the project angered some members of the Metro Chamber, and Hoan knew he had to be seen to be doing something.
Sending a letter like this so late in the process almost guarantees it won’t achieve its stated goal. It’s such an obvious miscalculation that it makes me wonder if it was sent late on purpose to appease a few vocal members while still making sure the project moves forward.
I’m sure you are right: a couple of business owners on 4th Ave complained about the project and Hoan thought, Well I’d better do something. So he wrote the letter and effectively crapped all over the project at the last minute.
Seems to me that this kind of move really hurts the PBA / Chamber’s reputation. They don’t engage in project planning from the beginning by making a good-faith effort to ensure everyone’s needs are met (or do they? I’m not involved in these efforts). When they don’t get what they want, they poop on the project at the last minute. It looks really bad.
I thought their assessment of the Better Naito project was pretty hilarious, saying it had been executed poorly, which I think every cyclist can agree with, but for reasons that are completely opposite to the Chamber’s!
Strategically, it might have been an attempt to hurt Mapps’s mayoral candidacy. Which is not a candidacy I hope to see succeed, but Hoan and I are probably in disagreement about who would be the better choice for mayor. (I’ve lived in Portland for over twenty years, still waiting to have a mayoral candidate I’m actually excited to vote for).
That’s how it seem to me, too. It’s patently ridiculous to say at the last minute, after years of process and design, with construction contracts signed, that you could move the money into totally different projects. So this must be Hoan and the Chamber making some powerful person happy, or making it look like they’re doing something, to retain the large donations that power their organization.
Good news, hopefully for the right reasons.
i wish we had at least one politician somewhere in Portland who would say something unabashedly positive about bikes, rather than something like this (from Mapps’ letter):
“While I understand there are stakeholders who still share concerns about the provision of a northbound bicycle facility in the downtown, the identification of which street would be the least impactful home for such a facility was thoroughly evaluated and discussed…”
Would be nice if somebody made a statement that didn’t make bicycle transportation seem like your embarrassing relative.
Exactly. It’s another rephrasing of “We don’t like bike lanes any more than you do. But you know how those bike people are!”
It’s really damaging. It sets one group against another, by confirming to the anti-bike people that they’re right, and the bike people are pests.
I have had government people (politicians and staff) back me up though, and it’s incredible. It changes the whole game. Like you said, it needs to happen more often.
Needs of cyclists and the “general public” are far from top priority for Portland Metro Chamber, nor of most business associations. Saying “no” was easy for Mapps this time but I will NOT be voting for him or any of the other current city councillors, for mayor or for any other position. I see them all as having done more to create the mess we’re currently in, than to solve it.
So Mapps’s message: Good thing we aren’t investing only in bike lanes! That would really be terrible! Instead it’s the “fats and carbohydrate” (aka meat and potatoes) road diet he is happy to embrace and invest in!
Thank you, Commissioner Mapps.
My mom lives downtown and the Broadway connection has made visiting her by bike so much more comfortable. I’m really looking forward to this northbound connection so I have a similarly comfortable ride home.
On a related note, my mom was hit yesterday by a cyclist riding on the sidewalk on SW Washington near Broadway. Not the first time. We need to commit to building comfortable bike paths all through downtown so we don’t have these pedestrian/cyclist conflicts. Downtown space is dominated by cars with everyone else fighting for scraps.