Mapps defends SW 4th Avenue project, says construction will continue

PBOT rendering of new SW 4th Avenue design outside City Hall.

Mingus Mapps, the Portland commissioner-in-charge of the transportation bureau, says the SW 4th Avenue Improvements project will continue as planned.

Mapps was forced to defend the project after President and CEO of Portland Metro Chamber Andrew Hoan said the $16.9 million investment in a major downtown corridor would be “unnecessary, wasteful, and disruptive.” In a letter he said represented the Chamber’s 2,200 members, Hoan urged Mapps to cancel the project and transfer the funds to other infrastructure projects.

“The SW 4th Avenue Improvement project is a transformative investment about so much more than a bike lane.” – Mingus Mapps

In a letter shared with BikePortland this afternoon, Commissioner Mapps refuted Hoan’s claims that the Portland Bureau of Transportation was “stonewalling” progress on the Broadway Corridor and OMSI District development projects. Mapps laid out how PBOT is supporting both of those projects with financial and staff capacity resources.

Mapps also made it clear that he disagreed with Hoan’s characterization that the SW 4th Avenue project was, “$20 million dollars to add a bike lane” (which is how Hoan referred to the project in an email to Chamber members on May 6th).

“The SW 4th Avenue Improvement project is a transformative investment about so much more than a bike lane,” Mapps wrote. “First and foremost, it is a paving maintenance project… This project will repair and restore SW 4th Avenue with fresh new pavement all the way from SW Lincoln up to W Burnside. This smooth new durable road surface will last for decades to come.”

At the end of his letter, Mapps stated, “I feel strongly we share the same goals. A vibrant Central City with more activity, more people and growth in visitors. We want people to return to the Central City whether they come on foot, on bike, on transit or by car. I appreciate your letter and welcome the opportunity to correct the record on our commitments.”

Meanwhile, PBOT says the project has already begun and will proceed as scheduled.

— Read Mapps’ letter here.