Monday Roundup: Cost of cars, call for bollards, cougar attack, and more

Welcome to the week. Hope you are able to enjoy “spring break” even though it doesn’t feel that spring-y out right now.
Here’s what our community has been talking about for the past seven days…
‘Hell on earth’: It was striking to me how similar the anti-urban cycling arguments are in Paris to the ones we hear in America. (The Telegraph)
Trails momentum: A new US DOT program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will give a boost to carfree path projects nationwide — it’s just a shame that so far only $45 million is on offer. (Associated Press)
The woes of car ownership: It’s truly jaw-dropping how much of American life is influenced by cars and car ownership — especially when you consider the financial strings cars attach to their owners. (Streetsblog USA)
Cougar attack: The woman who was attacked by a cougar in Washington last month is now telling the amazing story of how she and her riding buddies managed to fight back against the big cat. (KUOW)
Acknowledging a mistake: At least the EPA now fully admits that their own fuel economy standards are to blame for the massive shift in the American vehicle fleet to larger trucks and SUVs and the death of the sedan. (The New Republic)
Call for bollards: A horrific crash in San Francisco that killed a family of three has local activists calling for stronger leadership, stronger protection, and stronger enforcement. (Streetsblog SF)
Drugged-up: I had never heard of the Enhanced Games, where athletes are encouraged to take drugs before the competition. Now I’m curious if any cyclists — drugged-up or clean — will show up. (Canadian Cycling Magazine)
Third place for whomst?: A tony new club on the Central Eastside has at least one local journalist lamenting how a much-needed “third place” is now pay-to-play. (Portland Mercury)
Cleaner cars: President Joe Biden announced stronger emissions requirements that could force a much quicker transition to electric cars and pundits call it one of the most significant climate regulations ever. (NY Times)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
That cougar story is amazing. Wow.
Wow yeah! I could feel my heart rate increasing as I read further. Keri is hardcore!!
Third place for whomst?: Exclusive clubs gonna exclude. Otherwise, what’s the point?
Great news about Keri surviving the cougar attack with the help of her friends. Absolutely a bunch of ferocious survivors!!
To demonstrate how dangerous a cougar that attacks is, a young man was killed east of Sacramento over the weekend.
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/california/man-survives-norcal-mountain-lion-attack-that-killed-his-brother-expects-to-recover/3470068/
I’m not wanting to start a conflict, but (theres always a “but”, right?!?) the fight with the cougar ended when it was shot. Hopefully people will think about taking a firearms safety class to decide if carrying a firearm is right for them.
I fully agree that avoidance is the best policy, but sometimes the predator persists and it’s best to be prepared.
* EVs are built with coal and gas energy, their batteries are built with coal and gas energy, and they are powered with electricity from coal and gas power plants.
* The lithium and cobalt in batteries is an environmental nightmare that strip-mines unspolit nature and poisons people in low-income and indigenous communities.
* EVs are also far, far heavier resulting in a dramatic increase in death and injury.
* EVs are luxury vehicles that target the rich and have massive rebates/tax credits that further enrich the rich.
Purchasing an EVs is the single worst thing you can do for the environment and for equity!
/s
I mean, other than the superlatives…no lies detected.
EVs are also anti-worker because they 1) have fewer moving parts and will result in massive layoffs of autoworkers, 2) are more reliable than vehicles propelled by small explosions and will result in massive automobile repair worker layoffs, and 3) foreign EV companies produce cheaper and more technologically-advanced EVs which will result in massive layoffs across the entire US automobile industry.
Essentially anyone who even thinks about buying or driving an EV is anti-worker, a climate arsonist, an ecological poisoner, and a sycophant of the mooching-rich.
“People Hate the Idea of Car-Free Cities – Until They Live in One.”
That headline certainly got my attention. But where’s the article?
Aack! Sorry Douglas. I ended up not using that story because it was 2 years old. I have edited the graphic.
Here’s the article though if you’d like to read it – https://www.wired.com/story/car-free-cities-opposition/