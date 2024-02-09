Podcast: In the Shed – Ep 12

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed in north Portland after Eva and I attended the Jason Ruhmshottel ghost bike installation event.

As usual, we had a really great chat about a wide range of stuff. Here’s a taste of the topics this week:

Reflections on our attendance at the Jason Ruhmshottel ghost bike installation event

BikeLoud’s Squeaky Wheel project

PBOT budget update

Commissioner Mingus Mapps goes full Shoupian

East Portland bike tour with Timur Ender

Riding alleyways and through parks

Rolling through stop signs

When cops lecture us

Eva took the bus to Seattle and liked it more than Portland

Why City of Portland doesn’t have a lot of money

Bike shop news – Trek Portland, Gladys, Golden Pliers

How the MAX light rail killed Interstate Ave

New Season Arbor Lodge is the story of Portland

The Boom Bike

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our theme music.

Thanks for listening and see you in the Shed next week!

