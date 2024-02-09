Podcast: In the Shed – Ep 12

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed in north Portland after Eva and I attended the Jason Ruhmshottel ghost bike installation event.
As usual, we had a really great chat about a wide range of stuff. Here’s a taste of the topics this week:
- Reflections on our attendance at the Jason Ruhmshottel ghost bike installation event
- BikeLoud’s Squeaky Wheel project
- PBOT budget update
- Commissioner Mingus Mapps goes full Shoupian
- East Portland bike tour with Timur Ender
- Riding alleyways and through parks
- Rolling through stop signs
- When cops lecture us
- Eva took the bus to Seattle and liked it more than Portland
- Why City of Portland doesn’t have a lot of money
- Bike shop news – Trek Portland, Gladys, Golden Pliers
- How the MAX light rail killed Interstate Ave
- New Season Arbor Lodge is the story of Portland
- The Boom Bike
Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!