Survey reveals depth of abuse women experience while biking

The most recent counts by the City of Portland estimate that only three out of every 10 bicycle riders are women and the gender split hasn’t budged since counting started in 2006. In east Portland, the City tabulated just 17% of all bike riders as women. As we ponder the reasons for this disparity, a survey has revealed one factor that’s causing it: the high rate of demeaning interactions and aggressive behaviors some women experience while riding.
A survey conducted in February by nonprofit BikeLoud PDX asked women to describe the worst or most common incident of abuse they’ve experienced while cycling. A shocking 311 out of the 329 women and non-binary people who answered that question reported some level of traumatic incident. The woman who led the survey project, Cathy Tuttle, analyzed the results and found that 229 respondents experienced a Level 3 Trauma (swearing, honking, catcalling, rolling coal, etc), 53 experienced a Level 2 Trauma (deliberate close pass, tailgating, menacing, etc), and 29 experienced a Level 1 Trauma (hit and run, throwing projectiles, aggressive stalking, etc) — the most severe category of abuse.
The vast majority of these aggressive behaviors came from people driving cars. Respondents said 88% of the aggressors were in cars, 7% were identified as homeless people and 5% were other bike riders.
In a summary of the survey results made public Monday, Tuttle shared several examples of the responses. I’ve pasted a few of them below:
A man screaming “get the f*ck off the road” repeatedly while I was cycling on a low traffic route downtown, revving their engine constantly and pulling up too close behind me. I finally got off the road, shaking and crying and called 911. The dispatcher told me there was “nothing we can do, it’s not illegal.” She didn’t want me to report the behavior, even though I had the license plate.
I had a driver stop to tell me that I needed a rear bike light so they could see me. I didn’t respond so the continued to verbally harass me. When the light changed they followed me and kept trying to yell at me. Eventually I came to park and biked into it so they couldn’t follow me. I was scared to bike for a while after that.
A woman yelling out her (passenger) side window “hit the bitch” after I pointed to the stop sign that they were rolling through when I had right of way.
Tuttle also included a longer response from someone who took the survey that is worth reading (edited slightly for brevity):
After he physically threatened me with his car, and after honking, I was told by a man, “I’m going to kill you the next time I see you” while I was biking — legally — on a typically busy (but not at all busy right then) 3 or 4-lane one-way road that has no cycling-specific infrastructure and doesn’t see much bike traffic, but which was at the time a crucial connector that I needed to be on to get across a freeway without going extremely far out of my way…
He didn’t yell it. He said it slowly, deliberately. I’ll never forget it. It wasn’t inflamed reactive rage; it was a slow, methodical, simmering threat. He looked right at me. I can still hear it many years later: I’m going to kill you.
I’ve had men in SUVs and trucks deliberately swerve into me, almost, but not quite, hitting me more times than I can count. This is a cross-Oregon problem, in urban, suburban, ex-urban, and rural areas, all of which I’ve biked in extensively. I’ve been called a dumb c—, a stupid b—-, and other misogynist slurs, again, more times than I can count. I’ve also been treated to yelling misogyny from male street joggers, who run in the street against traffic all the way to the side of the road, right where cyclists typically are… This is weirdly common in Portland, and they are often very rhetorically and even physically aggressive. I’ve also been in collisions with street joggers, and their dogs, and I, the cyclist, have always been the more injured person, so it’s a real problem actually. I’ve encountered groups of 3 men jogging with 2 or 3 huge dogs who are taking up literally the entire street and are very aggressive when confronted with a cyclist — me, one woman — trying to get to work.
Once I was biking to work in Portland with a male cyclist who was behind me, and a truck deliberately swerved into me at a high rate of speed to threaten me or worse, and the man who was biking behind me chased the driver down and yelled at him because he saw it all happen in a way I did not have the vantage to and he was pissed. The truck driver was likely annoyed by my male companion, who he encountered first, but didn’t do anything. Then when he encountered me, he became enraged and deliberately tried to intimidate me by swerving into me. If anything had “gone wrong,” I’d probably be dead now, due to the speed of the driver. Still have a pretty visceral reaction to light blue Leer-brand pick-up truck toppers to this day because of this decades-ago incident.
None of these described incidents are rare, aberrant, unusual, or even, really, worthy of note anymore, but they’re the specific ones that come immediately to mind with no thought at all, but that are representative of a whole problem. They happen ALL THE TIME, for seemingly no reason often. The misogyny comes out almost immediately, reflexively. I feel that if a female cyclist doesn’t preemptively display deference to motorists — of any sex, but especially male — they will be targeted, and if we’re assertive, then all the more so. But cyclists need to be assertive to be safe. Male cyclists too often seem like they’re not our allies (aside form the aforementioned male cyclist — this was actually a rare instance in my experience). The dismissive ‘male glance’ is real, on the bike as in all of life. I can distinctly recall men realizing another cyclist (me, almost 50) is behind them, at a red light or whatever, and looking back, only to discover a woman who is older than he is, on a not-interesting-to-him bike, with no interesting blingy gear on it, and have him turn away, barely able to acknowledge I was there at all. What was he expecting to see? A sexualizable object young enough to be worthy of his attention? Men are far more sexist than they can admit. As many jobs become more gender-integrated, men find new ways to assert their male supremacy. There seems to me to be a distinct strain of “biking everywhere with no infrastructure makes me a man” in the Portland bike ecosystem and it’s detrimental to a lot of folks, not just cis-gendered adult women.
We live in a deeply sexist society and misogynist backlash to feminist gains is observantly real across both dominant culture and most if not all subcultures. Women already experience this whether they have the interpretive lens to see it or not. Many women I know just don’t want to be extra-burdened by the physical and emotional danger of biking routinely for transportation, because they’re already burdened enough in a way men just aren’t.
The responses to this survey give us all a lot to think about and should add urgency to create a better cycling environment in Portland.
Tuttle based her survey on one conducted by the Women’s Freedom campaign in London. She said after hearing similar responses to their survey, bike advocates in London built an entire campaign around it with rides, petitions, letters to city council, etc.
What should Portland do to address this problem?
— Read the survey summary here.
As described, that 100% is illegal behavior. There are plausibly five different violations of Oregon statute, including criminal misdemeanors, that absolutely warrant a report by a citizen and investigation by state authorities. It’s so unfortunate when the people we bestow a public trust to provide help instead gatekeep and avoid having to do their job.
ORS 163.190 Menacing
(1) A person commits the crime of menacing if by word or conduct the person intentionally attempts to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.
(2) Menacing is a Class A misdemeanor.
(3) If a person is convicted of menacing constituting domestic violence as an element of the crime as described ORS 132.586 (Pleading domestic violence in accusatory instrument), the court shall ensure that the judgment document reflects that the conviction constitutes domestic violence.
ORS 163.195 Recklessly endangering another person
(1) A person commits the crime of recklessly endangering another person if the person recklessly engages in conduct which creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.
(2) Recklessly endangering another person is a Class A misdemeanor.
ORS 811.135 Careless driving
(1) A person commits the offense of careless driving if the person drives any vehicle upon a highway or other premises described in this section in a manner that endangers or would be likely to endanger any person or property.
(2) The offense described in this section, careless driving, applies on any premises open to the public and is a Class B traffic violation unless commission of the offense contributes to an accident. If commission of the offense contributes to an accident, the offense is a Class A traffic violation.
(3) In addition to any other penalty imposed for an offense committed under this section, if the court determines that the commission of the offense described in this section contributed to the serious physical injury or death of a vulnerable user of a public way, the court shall:
(a) Impose a sentence that requires the person to:
(A) Complete a traffic safety course; and
(B) Perform between 100 and 200 hours of community service, notwithstanding ORS 137.129 (Length of community service sentence). The community service must include activities related to driver improvement and providing public education on traffic safety;
(b) Order, but suspend on the condition that the person complete the requirements of paragraph (a) of this subsection:
(A) A fine of up to $12,500, notwithstanding ORS 153.018 (Maximum fines); and
(B) A suspension of driving privileges for one year as provided in ORS 809.280 (Department procedures following court order of suspension or revocation); and
(c) Set a hearing date up to one year from the date of sentencing.
(4) At the hearing described in subsection (3)(c) of this section, the court shall:
(a) If the person has successfully completed the requirements described in subsection (3)(a) of this section, dismiss the penalties ordered under subsection (3)(b) of this section; or
(b) If the person has not successfully completed the requirements described in subsection (3)(a) of this section:
(A) Grant the person an extension based on good cause shown; or
(B) Order the penalties under subsection (3)(b) of this section.
(5) When a court orders a suspense under subsection (4) of this section, the court shall prepare and send to the Department of Transportation an order of suspension of driving privileges of the person. Upon receipt of an order under this subsection, the department shall take action as directed under ORS 809.280 (Department procedures following court order of suspension or revocation).
(6) The police officer issuing the citation for an offense under this section shall note on the citation if the cited offense appears to have contributed to the serious physical injury or death of a vulnerable user of a public way.
ORS 811.140 Reckless driving
(1) A person commits the offense of reckless driving if the person recklessly drives a vehicle upon a highway or other premises described in this section in a manner that endangers the safety of persons or property.
(2) The use of the term “recklessly” in this section is as defined in ORS 161.085 (Definitions with respect to culpability).
(3) The offense described in this section, reckless driving, is a Class A misdemeanor and is applicable upon any premises open to the public.
ORS 811.485 Following too closely
(1) A person commits the offense of following too closely if the person does any of the following:
(a) Drives a motor vehicle so as to follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of the vehicles and the traffic upon, and condition of, the highway.
(b) Drives a truck, commercial bus or motor vehicle drawing another vehicle when traveling upon a roadway outside of a business or residence district or upon a freeway within the corporate limits of a city and follows another truck, commercial bus or motor vehicle drawing another vehicle without, when conditions permit, leaving sufficient space so that an overtaking vehicle may enter and occupy the space without danger. This paragraph does not prevent a truck, commercial bus or motor vehicle drawing another vehicle from overtaking and passing a vehicle or combination of vehicles.
(c) Drives a motor vehicle when traveling upon a roadway outside of a business or residence district or upon a freeway within the corporate limits of a city in a caravan or motorcade whether or not towing another vehicle without operating the vehicle so as to leave sufficient space between vehicles to enable a vehicle to enter and occupy the space without danger.
(2) This section does not apply in the case of a funeral procession. Except for the funeral lead vehicle, vehicles participating in a funeral procession shall follow the preceding vehicle as closely as is reasonable and safe.
(3)(a) This section does not apply to a person operating a vehicle that is part of a connected automated braking system.
(b) As used in this subsection, “connected automated braking system” means a system that uses vehicle-to-vehicle communication to electronically coordinate the braking of a lead vehicle with the braking of one or more following vehicles.
(4) The offense described in this section, following too closely, is a Class B traffic violation.
I have also experienced all of the harrasment described in this article. On Monday a very loud, reving engine driver raced up to me, accosted me to “learn to ride a ‘f-ing’ bike”, and called me a jackass. This sort of aggresive assault from drivers happens to me about once a week. I am a male. Is this a gender problem or a driver aggression problem?
Personally I think it’s a Portland thing. I lived in Portland for over 17 years (through 2015) and encountered driver hostility daily, particularly from SUV drivers, but also car drivers and even other cyclists, right-hooks, and so on (I’m a big guy). After I left town, folks out here in Greensboro NC are relatively friendly, I rarely get right-hooks any longer, honking is rare, and verbal abuse rarer still. Even during my recent biking in Philadelphia last weekend was relatively abuse-free compared to Portland, in a city that has a national reputation for bad attitudes.
In the 1970s and 80s Portland Oregon had a national reputation as “Skinhead City” and I suspect that nasty reputation lies just below the surface of Portland current “liberal” reputation for progressive transportation and land use policies – not only some of the same people still live there (or their kids and grandkids), but the same Oregon reputation for legalized drugs and lack of drinking water fluoridation is still attracting the biggest local driving assholes from across the country to move to Portland (and thankfully out of our other communities.)
I think the point of the article is that on top of the driver aggression issue, women riders get to experience an extra layer of misogyny on top.
It’s both.
I am a large, white male who rides a bike, and I’ve experienced all levels of trauma described in this article also.
It’s pretty clear that being inside a steel cage with hundreds of horsepower empowers the worst people to act out in the worst ways.
JM asks, What will we do about it? We – you and I – will do nothing. But once gov’t officials, police officers, and others with real power get on bikes and experience the violence as part of their daily lives, then something will be done about it. Until then, nothing will be done b/c the problem isn’t “real” to people in power.
I’m kind of surprised there were so few Level 1 and 2 experiences. Especially with some of the respondents saying they’ve been biking for decades. I’d say those happen to me at least a couple of times a year. Tailgating and deliberate close passes being the most common.
The most recent I can remember was actually from a bus driver on a greenway. He passed me on a hill so he didn’t see the cyclist coming in the other direction and ran us both off the road. I reported it and TriMet said they’d review the video.
I would put rolling coal and spitting at Level 2. I think they both qualify as assault.
Where do deliberate right-hooks and left-hooks come in on the levels?
Oddly they don’t appear to be on their list but I would put it at a Level 2 since it’s similar to a deliberate close pass by using their car to bully a cyclist and push them out of the way.
Those don’t happen to me very often most hooks are when I approach a driver from behind. So unless there’s some other indication it was on purpose I chalk it up to clueless driving.
The last time I had one was a few months ago on the Hawthorne bridge when the driver was parallel to me and looked me right in the eyes as he cut me off to take the McLoughlin off ramp. He even checked his mirror as I rode behind him I assume to see if I reacted in some way.
It was an issue with the survey design. They had an open question asking you to explain the biggest instance of aggression or trauma on your bike. I think if they’d had checkboxes asking how often you experience X (weekly, daily etc) they would have had more level 1 and 2.
Personally, I was also frustrated by the format while taking it because it was pitched as a survey to get more women on bikes and then was suddenly asking me to describe trauma. It’s way more work as a respondent and there was no indication going in it was going to ask you to go into detail about traumatic stories. And even taking it you know that they are just farming for quotes. I agree with the survey goals and trying to raise awareness about the issue but I was pretty disappointed in the method.
If the people taking the survey had Level 1 or 2 experiences wouldn’t they have shared those instead of Level 3, since it specifically asked for the biggest instance of aggression or trauma? Maybe people were sharing their most recent ones because they were fresher. I agree surveying how often those things happen would have been better.
Here in SE, it is very rare that I have any kind of negative interaction with drivers. I’ve read others here (male) who ride in the same area and report frequent incidents. My female partner experiences even less than I do.
It may depend on where, when, how you ride, your sensitivity, or just plain luck.
“Many women I know just don’t want to be extra-burdened by the physical and emotional danger of biking routinely for transportation, because they’re already burdened enough in a way men just aren’t.“
That is a powerful summation to a serious problem! I’m very sorry you’ve had and will continue to endure this. When I was an/the EO Advisor for the Oregon Army Guard I was contacted by a research group who were interested in our case breakdown. It was an easy response, 100% of all the cases for several years had been gender harassment/raw misogyny. Fortunately the military system, while flawed has a legitimate way to address an identified problem and can even go to judicial punishment. Sadly the real world isn’t like that, but I wish it was.
I don’t mean to detract from the point here, but what am I supposed to do in that situation? That’s pretty much what I do to anyone else I see on a bike at stoplights. Looks so I know they are there and then go back to paying attention to the road? I just don’t understand.
I had the same thought when I read this. I usually do a quick glance around me at stoplights just to be aware of my surroundings and I don’t really acknowledge anyone in particular when there are other cyclists behind me. I’m just trying to get where I’m going, not going to chat with you cause we’re both on bikes.
Other than that though, the first-hand accounts jive with my general experience of riding around town but with an extra fun (/s) layer of misogyny on top. I just wish there was more empathy out there on the road in general.
Survey reveals depth of abuse women experience while biking
Survey reveals depth of abuse people experience while biking
Survey reveals depth of abuse women experience
In other news: dog bites man.
Alas, these are all pretty much the same story, especially the first and last, just with decreasing anecdotal specificity. As a society we’re not doing well treating anyone well, or at the very least women equally.
And it’s interesting, I, being a male, encounter similar occurrences, speak about them in these forums/blog and I’m dismissed because someone else doesn’t encounter the same thing biking or while riding TriMet as if I just imagine it.
Very very fascinating that is.
It is an article outlining the concerning consistency of threatening, intimidating, abusive, and sometimes violent behavior experienced toward cyclists on the roads in Portland. It is also an article that underlines how the frequency, severity, and consequences of these experiences are compounded by misogyny.
As a cyclist, and as a cyclist who apparently has also experienced threats and abuse at the hands of drivers, there should be no reason for you to minimize the message of an article like this.
I would like to gently encourage you to consider prioritizing the support of your peers and neighbors over your own perceived victimhood on the internet.
I have also experienced harassment like this. Things thrown at me, threatening to kill me, punishment passes, coal rolled, all things that have made me want to give up riding. It’s completely understandable these respondents report feeling scared to ride.
Too bad we don’t have a tax payer funded service that is responsible for ticketing or arresting dangerous drivers… we could even give them matching uniforms!
The hardest times are when I’m using a bike lane on a busier road (SE 52nd most commonly). Being sandwiched between fast moving cars and unpredictable people on the sidewalk has led to some scary situations, the worst being a man trying to shove me off my bike and into traffic (luckily he missed). I’ve had generally positive experiences on greenways; I appreciate having plenty of room to maneuver around, and that cars are discouraged from using them. I’m glad the city continues to expand that network.
Other factors I think would help are just too big to get done (regulate vehicles to be lighter and lower to the ground, make housing dense and affordable so people can have shorter commutes or stop driving altogether, bolster the social safety net to reduce violence). I can dream, though.
A person in the comments questioned whether this is a gender or aggressive driver issue. 100% of the traumatic experiences I’ve had were instigated by men, most were actually pedestrians, and whenever there was a verbal component, misogynistic language was used. Gender is obviously a factor here.
The description of calling 911 or the non-emergency number and being told that our gov’t will do nothing to help: that’s real.
I remember riding in the bike lane down Capitol Hwy and having some jerk in a truck riding my ass and laying on his horn. I called the non-emergency line (this was back in the days when it was answered and you weren’t on hold for 20 minutes) and the dispatcher told me there was nothing they could do.
I’ve given up reporting these incidents.
JM asked, What can we do? The city of Portland could start by taking reports seriously and sending a cop to talk to the drivers when someone reports vehicular harassment.
I’ve experienced all kinds of abuse in my 21 years biking around this town. Even a few that scared the hell out of me. My attitude has always been to keep my wits about me and, when possible, smirk back and clearly convey, “F@#$ you too.”
You have to have a thick skin to bike around this town daily and accept a certain level of risk and just decide to keep biking come rain, shine, or abuse. Men tend to be more disagreeable and aggressive than women and are more likely to put up with rough conditions. It also means men in cars are more prone to fits of road rage so I can understand why many women don’t feel safe biking. My wife keeps at it, but that’s her.
This ain’t Copenhagen and likely won’t be any time soon, so don’t expect the sex ratio of cyclists to change any time soon either.
It’s not just motorists. I was riding behind two female cyclists with their permission on a the Harvest Century. The cyclist in the middle was fainting every time she got to a SAG stop. At one point on the road, two male cyclists pedaled up on the left of the female cyclists and tried to start a conversation. Obviously, neither of the female riders responded due to the health concern they were trying to manage. The two men rode beside the two female riders for 5 mins without speaking while ignoring me. It was really creepy.