The good news and bad news about Northeast 33rd

Over the weekend my son and I biked to the Columbia River. We have a tradition where we load our inflatable paddleboards into a trailer, load up my bike full of beach stuff, and ride to a sandbar just east of Broughton Beach.
This year, our ride had a pleasant surprise and an unpleasant one.
To get to the beach, we ride on NE 33rd Avenue/Drive to connect between the NE Holman neighborhood greenway and the bike path along Marine Drive. As you might recall from my 2022 video of this ride or the video I shared last summer, a huge feature of 33rd Drive for the past several years has been the folks who live in RVs and other vehicles alongside the bike lane.
The presence of all those people, their car-homes, and belongings made riding on 33rd much more dangerous and stressful than it should be. That’s why I was very pleasantly surprised to see that efforts to address the encampments have succeeded. There was not one person living in a vehicle along the entire stretch of the road.
Some agency (either PBOT or Port of Portland) has placed large concrete blocks and new guardrails in the parking lane to prevent camps from being formed. They’ve also established an “RV Safe Park” just a block away. That special shelter is run by Salvation Army and holds spots for 55 vehicles. It looked full to my passing eyes and seemed to be a well-managed space.
That was such a pleasant surprise!
Unfortunately as we continued home, riding south on 33rd Drive south of NE Sunderland Ave, there was something else making this street unsafe: overgrown vegetation. A massive hedgerow and other bushes along the eastern edge of the Riverside Golf & Country Club golf course is growing well into the bike lane. With a 35 mph speed limit and a paint-only bike lane, 33rd isn’t a low-stress place to ride even when it’s unobstructed. But when people have to bike in the general travel lane to avoid overgrowth, the situation becomes much more risky.
Branches and bushes growing into bike lanes is a huge problem this year. Based on my personal experience (I got swatted in the face by a branch on N Rosa Parks Way while biking just after dusk a few nights ago) and from what I’m hearing in the community, the number of problem spots is much higher than it’s been in the past. Our wet spring and warm summer have led to ideal growing conditions. That’s great if you’re a farmer or a gardener; but not if you’re trying to navigate curbside bike lanes around Portland.
It’s time to get out your lawn shears and clippers and cut what you can. You should also have PBOT’s maintenance hotline and/or email — 503-823-1700/pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov — in your phone. This is an important issue that needs to be addressed. Thankfully PBOT’s system for tracking these is good and they will respond to your complaints (an email sent to that address got a human response four minutes after I sent it today), but it’s a bummer to have yet another thing making roads unsafe for non-drivers.
Homeless encampments are a very difficult issue to handle. Overgrown weeds and trees are simple. Just get out there and cut them back.
Thanks for reading.
I believe the barriers (including on N..side of Marine Dr. as well) were installed by the Port of Portland (the concrete blocks are marked POP) I hope PBOT signed off on it. I have very mixed feelings and think if nothing else it make keeping vegetation out of the bike lane much harder… Blackberries will be happy to grown right under the metal rail barrier. I’m also have moments of picturing being pinned between a car and the barrier when I otherwise could have bailed for the shoulder.
It sounds like the homeless in the camps were keeping the weeds in check. I hope Oregon never has to deal with kudzu (pueraria montana), which plagues us throughout the South, it pretty much kills everything in its path by blocking access to light and nutrients. At least blackberries produce edible fruit.
The PBOT page that is linked to at the end actually says not to report “nuisances” including “overgrown vegetation”.
I think overgrown vegetation on the road is a different category and is considered an urgent road safety issue by PBOT. Either way, they will route your report to the proper place so it’s all good.
I’d like to see PBOT add concrete block and guardrail protection to bike lanes, in place of paint and posts.
33rd has been clear for awhile now (not sure precisely when it happened as I have recently moved my ‘normal’ route through that area out to 42nd/47th and haven’t been riding 33rd regularly). While the new cleanliness certainly makes the biking nicer, I wonder where the people that were living there went/were forced. I think some of them moved to 138th on the Columbia Slough just N of Costco. I somehow doubt they all found stable/permanent housing and promising new jobs. I hope some are in the Sunderland RV lot, but I think that was already pretty full when 33rd was full on. Anyway, I refuse to celebrate homeless sweeps and think arguments that invoke safety as a reason to harass people who are already in terrible circumstances are bogus. I’m not saying those people had a right to settle the shoulders of NE 33rd, I’m just saying that they are people deserving of the same moral consideration as bicyclists, golfers, and beach goers in a Peter Singer kind of way, and it makes me sad that local government is so responsive to calls to hide the homeless when there are sooo many other things that could be fixed. There is some dissonance between all the contentious process concerning the bike lanes between Holman and Lombard on 33rd and the bureaucratic compliance concerning the anti-homeless barricades further north. We have to fight each other for years to paint a bike lane, but there is no red tape protecting urban campers.
As for overgrown bike paths, I nominate N Portland Rd between Marine Dr. and Columbia. Leather chaps advised due to blackberry hazard.
The problem once again is allocating too much space to cars and trucks. There’s no need for a center turning lane on most of this stretch of road. They could have reduced the road to two lanes and used the guardrails to make a hard-protected shoulder, a step toward a fully separated and raised path for pedestrians and micromobility users. Instead they chose to place vulnerable road users between a hard object and 35 mph traffic with what looks to be about three feet of room to maneuver in. (And let’s be real, a lot of drivers will be going nearer to 50 mph.) This is hardly going to make the “interested but concerned” riders among us feel safe.