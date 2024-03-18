Comment of the Week: Tolling Schmolling

This week’s comment came in six days ago, in response to our short post about Governor Kotek ditching regional tolling plans. Jonathan’s post didn’t read any tea leaves or probe the deeper reasoning behind the Governor’s decision—abandoning tolling just seemed like another change flying in on the whirlwind.
(Offhand, to me, it seemed one of a piece with her urban growth boundary loosening, part of her push to incentivize a market-based approach to getting more housing built—let ‘em live further away, and don’t charge ‘em for it!)
WRF, who self-describes as a rare “transportation professional … against tolling in our region,” offered up some some hope in the form of alternatives to tolling, and also a critique of it.
Here are WRF’s ideas:
I honestly feel like I’ve been in the minority the last few years as a transportation professional being against tolling in our region.
While I’m all in favor of finding ways to reduce trips by SOVs and improving modal options through better infrastructure for transit, biking and walking, I’ve felt that tolling as proposed just incentivized finding alternative routes using the region’s arterials and collectors. For those that need to drive, I would much rather find ways to keep them on our interstate than to have them in the mix with vulnerable users on bikes and on foot.
If the goal is to make driving more expensive, there are better and more equitable ways.
A road-usage charge would be my first choice to replace an aging gas tax. Let’s go back to charging people for how much they drive on whatever road they choose to go on. Let’s tie it to inflation so we don’t end up where we are currently with funding not keeping pace with the costs of construction. Place a road tax on tires (and tie it to inflation as well). The larger the tire, the more the tax. Also, tax studded tires heavily. This will hit vehicles that buy oversized tires and will make EVs pay just the right amount more, since they tend to go through tires more quickly than lighter vehicles.
The revenue from these fees should be split with cities and counties, similar to the gas tax.
I also feel that registration and titling fees need to be reassessed when the 2025 legislature looks into transportation funding. Right now, EVs are charged almost twice as much as a pickup truck for titling and over 2.5 times as much for registration. Let’s quit incentivizing older, less fuel-efficient vehicles while at the same time punishing people that buy EVs. Let’s charge all vehicles the higher rates. Also, keep the road maintenance funds coming from a road-usage charge and make the fees at the DMV pay for the operation of the DMV.
Thank you WRF! There were many good comments in this thread, and WRF’s comment inspired some interesting responses, enjoy reading them all.
Can’t price traffic correctly because we lack the competence of leadership to correctly manage cut-through traffic on neighborhood streets and also choose to preserve deadly stroads (because our traffic Engineers use car-counting to justify keeping the lanes which induced that demand) instead of doing a bus lane road diet everywhere yesterday, as needed to reach our Climate Action or Vision Zero goals.
It’s not just a lack of competence in managing negative impacts of car use, it’s also a lack of will or desire. Most of our elected leaders are unabashed car enthusiasts. Even if promotion of car culture isn’t central to their platforms or talking points, it’s implied, because car centric living is the water that they all swim in.
I do like the road use fee concept. Gov. Kitzhaber proposed this once upon a time and it died a swift ignominious death.
Road usage charging is still running as a pilot program. There has been no political will to move it beyond a pilot program (about 800 participants). But if it becomes politically feasible, ODOT has shown it can be done.
As a former transportation policy analyst, I concur with what WRF is saying. The people using the system should be paying.
Tolling brings in too much complexity when people try to make it “equitable” where everyone pays a different amount despite using the same services.
I don’t necessarily disagree with this assertion, but… why? Other government systems for the general public aren’t typically fee-for-use, so why should roads be?
Why not treat gas tax as another revenue stream, and road maintenance as another government service?
The current roadway payment system is definitely in line with basics of fair taxation. General fund revenues get used on freeway projects all the time, despite plenty of Oregonians not using them. And gas taxes are absolutely not a fair user fee either, since heavier vehicles damage roads more than lighter ones thus paying less than their share (though weight is negatively correlated with fuel economy at least). More fuel efficient automobiles also pay relatively less than their “fair share” of gas taxes. Not to mention that even if it was working as designed, lower income people would pay disproportionately more of their income towards gas taxes/user fees.
If I made $50k a year, drove 5,000 miles a year, and paid $500 a year in gas taxes I would spend 1% of my income on gas taxes for 5,000 miles of driving. If someone who made $100k a year, drove 2,500 miles a year, and paid the same $500 a year (owing to having a half as fuel efficient car), they would spend 0.5% of their income on gas tax – but would you say that we both had paid our fair share of gas taxes since we paid the same amount? Or that they paid more than their share based on how much they drove? Or that they paid less than their share based on how much they earned?
What about differences in our economic behavior? Maybe the person making $100k has a penchant for ordering things online, while I do most of my shopping at budget stores in warehousing areas. Sure, the delivery companies also pay gas taxes (and weight-mile fees most likely) but that just raises further questions about the fuel efficiency of those vehicles.
The larger point is that discerning how much “use” someone gets out of something like public roads is not easily quantifiable – and the relationship to the existing quasi user fee is tenuous. A toll has lots of downsides, and the inequitable nature of user fees is one of them. But I think the existing funding structures are almost just as inequitable, so perhaps making those better should be a focus as well.
In Oregon? Could you cite an example?
As for the questions of “fair share”, I really don’t know how to begin quantifying what that even means. How do you define “fair” in this context?
Re: “market-based approach to getting more housing built—let ‘em live further away, and don’t charge ‘em for it!”
That’s not market based. If it was market-based people would be charged a fair price for use of roads. Expressways and motorways which are expensive to build and maintain, they decrease the value of adjacent land, and currently they pay no property tax since they are owned by the State.
Now imagine if the State sold all the ODOT roads to private companies (if these seems far-fetched, consider that almost all railroads are privately owned). The owner would need to pay property tax and cooperate taxes on profits, and they would need to charge enough to repave the roads an repair bridges as well. That would be a market-based solution.
There are still costs associated with living further away from places, which tend to be capitalized into the housing market itself (part of why living close to interesting things is expensive – lots of people want to do it). That wouldn’t change under a tolling regime, it would just add more costs. And given that the state already charges a (broken, poorly designed, and inequitable) gas tax for use of public roads by automobile, it’s worth asking if adding another user fee is worth it.
Tolling is being both very regressive and avoidable makes it a less than ideal tax. But it’s regressivity (and corresponding inequity) is shared with every other idea anyone has for paying for roads that doesn’t involve some kind of income or wealth tax. The gas tax is also regressive and inequitable, and so would the proposed road user fee.
That said, I’m also not totally on board with tolling (or congestion pricing if you prefer) as a catch all solution for the issues facing road safety. There’s a much broader set of cultural narratives surrounding who can use and access our public right of way space, and for what reasons that I think are a better place to start. If we just focus on tolling/congestion pricing, the message that is sent is that roads are for rich people driving cars.
I think ideally we would raise income taxes while lowering/removing as many user fees as possible. Rather than try to price our way out of traffic, we should design our physical rights of way around what traffic we collectively want to use that space.
Tolling is regressive.
Gas taxes are regressive.
Income taxes can be very regressive and Oregons is already one of the highest in the nation.
It’s been discussed and attempting to mitigate people moving here has no support, in fact most people here want a lot more people to move here.
So the freeways are a parking lot if you ever venture on 26 or I5 OR 84.
I guess people will magically decide not to drive is the BikePortland consensus fix.
Good luck with that.
Well, the plan is still to toll I-5 now, but no tolling would happen on I-205. This is going to divert huge numbers of commuters over to I-205, which will in-turn lead to more congestion on I-84 and Sandy Blvd. I-84 and I-205 in NE Portland will be gridlock for most of the day when the I-5 project starts, which will cause spillover onto local streets as well.