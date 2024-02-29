Exciting times for Old Town as Broadway Corridor, North Park Blocks projects move forward

It’s not everyday that plans for a new street come across my desk. Read that again: Not new plans for a street. Plans for a new street! Yes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation will finalize designs this year and break ground next year on new streets in Old Town. Specifically, they plan to extend NW Johnson and Kearney Streets from where they currently end at NW 9th about one-tenth of a mile east to NW Station Way/Union Station.
The work is part of the Broadway Corridor project, a redevelopment of the 34-acre former US Postal Service distribution site being led by Prosper Portland. Not only will this site be home to new commercial and residential units, it will also be a key link in the future Green Loop, a biking and walking path that will eventually ring Portland’s central city. The Broadway Corridor has been in the planning stages since at least 2015 and reached a major milestone last month when demolition of the USPS facility was completed. Now that the slate has been wiped clean, it’s much easier to get excited about building on top of it. It’s even more exciting to see what type of street design PBOT will build when given the chance of starting from scratch.
On a new website for the NW Johnson & Kearney Street Extension Project, PBOT gives us our most detailed view yet of what we can expect. The conceptual cross-section drawing shows a street with two general lanes, an on-street parking lane, and a wide sidewalk separated from a two-way cycle-track by large trees.
Check out the latest drawing below of what a brand new NW Johnson Street between 9th and Union Station could look like:
PBOT says in addition to the extensions of Johnson and Kearney, they will also build new bike lanes on NW 9th between Lovejoy and Johnson (this will create a stronger connection between existing bikeways on the Lovejoy viaduct that connects to the Broadway Bridge and the neighborhood greenway on Johnson).
To pay for this project, the City of Portland created a local improvement district (LID) with Prosper Portland. A LID is where a group of property owners share the cost of new infrastructure and get generous terms on a long-term loan to pay for it — with the first payment not due until after the project is completed.
If you’re as excited about this as I am, you should get plugged into a related project: the North Park Blocks extension being managed by Portland Parks & Recreation. That project will extend the existing linear park that exists between W Burnside and NW Glisan north to Hoyt (behind Pacific Northwest College of Art, which is why some folks refer to this as the “PNCA Block) in order to tie into the Green Loop and Broadway Corridor. The result will be a new, 30,000 square foot park. There’s already an advisory committee that has met and ideas the planning and design process is expected to continue through this fall with construction starting in spring 2026.
It just so happens that the first community open house for this project is tonight (Thursday, February 29th). Learn what the future will bring and how you can get involved by dropping in any time at PNCA (511 NW Broadway) between 6:00 and 8:00 pm.
These projects could not be happening at a better time as Old Town emerges from the pandemic and Portlanders begin to demand excellent public spaces where we can enjoy our city.
For the North Park Blocks Extension, you write, “That project will extend the existing linear park that exists between W Burnside and NW Hoyt north to Glisan.” Don’t you have Glisan and Hoyt reversed? The park goes to Glisan now and would be extended to Hoyt. BCDEFG+H
Yes my mistake. Thanks. Fixed it.
This is exciting: these new streets are not constrained by width, or current car traffic volumes/patterns in terms of what is politically feasible to do on them. What the final design ends up being will be a test of how much PBOT truly values active transportation.
The lack of raised crosswalks, a.k.a. “continuous sidewalks”, is a missed opportunity for PBOT. Especially with the freedom of designing a street from scratch, you’d think they would use the safest & most pedestrian- & bike-friendly design. If anyone hasn’t seen the Not Just Bikes video about this, it’s a must-watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ByEBjf9ktY&t=746s&ab_channel=NotJustBikes
In the furthest left picture, it has a label pointing to a “Raised Crossing”. It appears the part of the street between Park and 8th is all at sidewalk level as well.
Good catch, thanks.
Will the extensions of Johnson and Kearney go under the Broadway viaduct to reach Station Way?
yes, both Johnson and Kearney were shown tonight to reach station Way under the Broadway viaduct. PBOT was not present at the open house tonight. Only the Parks Bureau and their designer.
Looks really nice. I’m a big fan of the “curbless” street and paver surfaces. I like the two-way cycletrack too. Will be really cool to see this come together.
Just throwing this out to see if it sticks to the wall…
…HOW ABOUT, planning ahead and using some of the new underground space that this development / street + park will create to build an underground ‘bikestation’ mobility hub especially as it is next to the regional rail / x-bus station??
why are the radii so generous where Johnson intersects existing streets?
It appears that this design will encourage high speed right turns….
very perplexing.
I would like to be positive, but this is extending the park to where there is no surrounding development. Even if it were, almost half of the area is cut off by viaducts.
Is this where we put parks? In corners? Not a great way to bring people in.
But won’t there be new development on all three sides of the extension? There’s a full block of developable depth on each of the three sides of the park extension.
And there are viaducts only on the north and east, and the new street will connect eastward, so all the area will be accessible from at least the east, south and west.
The new park space will connect directly to the Park Blocks to the south, and be surrounded by new development, which will benefit from having the park in the center. It seems like a perfect place to locate a park.