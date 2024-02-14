15 Minutes With: Salmonberry Trail Foundation Director Caroline Fitchett

Caroline Fitchett calls the Salmonberry Trail “Oregon’s next big adventure” and considers it the most ambitious rail-to-trail project in the nation. Fitchett is executive director of the Salmonberry Trail Foundation, the nonprofit that’s leading a coalition of government agencies in development of an 82-mile trail that would connect Washington County to the city of Tillamook on the Oregon Coast.
Imagine biking or hiking through wild river valleys and across abandoned timber settlements along a historic railroad line.
I first wrote about the project 11 years ago and it has captured my imagination ever since. Now more than a decade into the planning process, the project has matured nicely. In the past year or so, volunteers have begun to rip out the old railroad tracks, cut back ivy and blackberries, and parts of the trail are even open for guided hikes. This past summer, US Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hiked the trail and Fitchett says visits from Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley will happen this year.
In my interview with Fitchett, she shares the story about how the project first came about. I had no idea it began with one mom and dad in Tillamook who just wanted a safe place for their kids to ride bikes! We also talk about a few current projects in Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, and Buxton (north of Banks) that will result in the first official pieces of the Salmonberry that will be open for riding and hiking.
One notable moment in this interview is when I asked Fitchett how she talks about the trail in front of communities who might have some inherent skepticism about it. “I really let them talk about it,” she replied. “We listen… we also share information so they know what our plans are and they have a chance to change those plans.” Fitchett she sees the trail as a neighbor to the communities along it. “We are a neighbor to hundreds of people, to school districts, to watersheds, to the fish and the birds that are along the trail. And so we have to do the best we can to be a good neighbor.”
One ace up the Salmonberry’s sleeve is that all the land needed for the trail is already banked and dedicated to this use. So that saves the organization from having to acquire any rights or easements. “The only thing in our way is planning it appropriately… and raising the money to build it — and figuring out how to maintain it.”
“Only” is doing a lot of work in that sentence for sure. But with the massive political support behind this project and its obvious benefits to Oregon, hopefully we can shorten the estimated timeframes.
When I asked Fitchett the classic “When will this thing be done?” question, she admitted she doesn’t have a good answer. “I tend to say either between 20 and 50 years, or as soon as we have raised the first $50 million I’ll have a very clear answer for you.”
So that’s our marching orders straight from the top, folks. Help the Salmonberry Trail Foundation raise its first $50 million through the federal RAISE grant they plan to apply for in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to SalmonberryTrail.org to get involved, support the grant, sign up for guided hikes, and more.
— Watch my interview with Fitchett above or on our new page, BikePortland.org/YouTube
I walked 16 miles of the railroad, before the big floods of 2007, when it was still (barely) a working railroad, and it was absolutely spectacular.
Building this trail will be a huge feat, esp the engineering through Salmonberry Canyon where the grade was washed away. But if it ever gets done – boy oh boy will it be one of the best rail-trails in the world!
This is why the north/south Yamhelas Westsider Trail by Highway 47 is great needed. That trail willl connect McMinnville to the Salmonberry and Banks Vernonia trails. Highway 47 has places with just a half foot shoulder on a busy and rural 55 mph highway.
I had the pleasure of riding the Great Allegheny Passage and C & O Canal Trail from Pittsburgh to Washington, DC back in 2010. About every 10-20 miles, the trail passes through a small town or village. All have B & B accommodations, a bike shop, restaurants, or small grocery stores. I rode with two other people and we spent money on lodging, food, drinks, tubes, etc. at nearly every town along the way.
Bike tourists would be a boon to these small communities along the Salmonberry Trail. They should not underestimate that hungry and tired cyclists don’t think twice about spending money for a hot meal, a cold beer, and a spare tube. As far as environmental concerns go, bike riders and hikers are far less intrusive and damaging than ATV and dirt bike riders. I hope that this gets built out before I become too old to enjoy it.
Yep! And I so hope that they place primitive hiker biker camp sites every 10 to 20 miles…and with bike repair stand and recycled telephone poles for tying up hammock tents (lower impact camping)
Maybe they can get a deal on second-hand illuminated hammock poles from Portland Parks.
Much of the trail looks to be squarely on public land in the Tillamook State Forest, which offers many recreational uses. I can envision coming across the trail while recreating so how is it that “if you go out there you are definitely trespassing” as Caroline says at 5:50? Is it only if you happen to step foot on the rail easement while you are otherwise lawfully recreating on public land? Would like to be pointed to the regulation preventing access or defining the trespass.
Looks so nice. I moved to Portland recently and am looking positively at the outdoor activities including bike riding.