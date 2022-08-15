Jobs of the Week: Black Magic Paint, Velotech, Salmonberry Trail Foundation

by

Need a new job? Want a better job?

We’ve got three fresh opportunities for you to consider. Learn more about each one via the links below…

Production/Shop Assistant – Black Magic Paint

Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Executive Director – Salmonberry Trail Foundation

