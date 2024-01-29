Monday Roundup: Speed limiters, super drivers, red asphalt, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

Carbon admissions: Never one to shy away from controversy, Eben “Bike Snob” Weiss says that only pro racers fully benefit from carbon fiber bikes and regular folks like you and I should never buy them. (Outside)

Thank you, San Francisco: In a bid to reduce traffic deaths, a California state senator has introduced a bill that would require speed governors in new cars that prevent the vehicle from going more than 10 miles over the speed limit. (SF Standard)

Red over green: Austin is copying Dutch cities by using red-tinted asphalt to designate bikeways, a choice it says lasts much longer than the green thermoplastic paint used by most American cities (including Portland). (Fast Company)

Driving is a privilege: A concerned mother worries that her soon-to-be 15-year-old isn’t ready to drive and — lo and behold — a mainstream outlet affirms her choice and recommends not getting that permit just yet. (Slate)

Quitting cars is cool: Excellent overview of the rationale, implementation, and political ramifications of bold moves by cities to reduce car use. The takeaway: Just do it! (BBC)

Protective paint: The latest edition of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) helps bolster the case for painting intersections as an avenue toward safety and Portland gets a shout-out in this op-ed from Janette Sadik-Khan as an early adopter of the practice. (Washington Post)

Prescription for “super drivers”: In companion opinions, noted troops in the War on Cars, Kea Wilson and Charles Komanoff, offer different ways to respond to a report that found just one-tenth of American drivers consume more than a third of U.S. gasoline. Wilson says we should target EV subsidies only to these drivers and Komanoff argues that higher gas taxes are the way to go. (Streetsblog USA)

Deadly by design: A new study analyzed 3,375 crashes from a federal database and found clear evidence that people who driver cars with tall hoods are more likely to kill pedestrians. (Ars Technica)

In related news: New research from the UK finds that the average width of new cars now exceeds the minimum width of on-street car parking spaces — effectively reducing space on the road for other users. (GCN)

City liable for bump: The City of San Francisco will pay a whopping $9 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed a bump on a bike-friendly street caused a bike rider to crash and suffer serious injuries. (SF Standard)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.