Monday Roundup: Culture war, Honsinger in Belgium, whiny drivers, and more

Timur talks: One of the candidates I’m most excited about is Timur Ender who’s running in Dist 1 (East Portland). Don’t miss his recent interview on a local podcast. (Progress Portland)

‘Cross props: Portland’s very own Clara Honsinger (who nabbed bronze at a race in Belgium over the weekend) is featured prominently in this fun story on cyclocross from a major mainstream outlet. (Washington Post)

Crisis vs cautious: What is behind the (often) generational split between pro-housing and anti-housing environmentalists? It often comes down to age, economic status, and the urgency one feels for the threat of climate change. (The Atlantic)

Safe streets funding: Advocates in Los Angeles — where there were a whopping 330 traffic deaths last year — got a measure on the ballot that would fund bike and safety infrastructure that’s been too slow to get built. (LA Times Editorial Board)

NTOR is coming: Another mainstream article details the reasons for right-turn-on-red bans and why a lot of cities are contemplating them. We hear PBOT is considering it too, so stay tuned. (CNN)

Universal basic mobility: Los Angeles is giving 1,000 residents $150 to spend on transportation — but none of the money can go toward owning or operating a car. It’s similar to PBOT’s Transportaton Wallet program and the article says the idea is catching on “like wildfire”. (Next City)

Hop on one of these: A good rundown of 10 solid electric cargo bike options for folks that need to cart kids around. (Bike Mag)

Not just emissions: Latest numbers show that despite a shift away from gasoline, America’s driving habits have caused transportation emissions to go up — and a big contributor to the bad number is the carbon required in the manufacture of the (ever-larger) vehicles themselves. (Streetsblog USA)

Suck it, speeders!: The reasons folks in Bologna, Italy cite for being opposed to a new 30 km/hr speed limit are hilarious — “it makes me late” and “I’ll crash if I have to worry about the speedometer” — and help reveal why anti dangerous driving laws and enforcement are so desperately needed worldwide. (The Guardian)

Give up your keys: There’s a lot of ink spilled on old politicians these days. But older Americans behind the wheel of big cars is just as scary. A new movement to make it easier for folks to stop driving when they lose mental and physical acumen could be one answer to getting folks to give up the keys. (Washington Post)

Most walkable: Portland nabbed 5th in this ranking of the top 20 most walkable cities in America (behind Seattle!) according to a report from Smart Growth America. (Conde Nast Traveler)

