Monday Roundup: Daylighting, legal threats, crit racing, and more

Blazing a trail for US cycling: American crit racing owes a huge debt to teams like the Miami Blazers, who are adding excitement and fresh energy to the sport, and who also happen to be the most diverse team in professional cycling. (Rouleur)

Dead weight on cities: It gives me warm fuzzies to know that the elimination of minimum car parking rules has become a mainstream idea and now cities that don’t do it are the weird ones. (NPR)

The present and future of Vancouver, WA: Excellent deep dive into the transformation of the ‘Couve from urbanist punchline to popular destination thanks to amazing waterfront development. (The Urbanist)

Vision Zero isn’t the problem: When it comes to preventing traffic deaths, VZ advocates say cities need to do more (and do it faster), and must stop letting “failure” define the narrative. (Vision Zero Network)

“Strategic misrepresentation”: With news that the Interstate Bridge Replacement and I-5 widening project will soon announce another cost increase, activist and economist Joe Cortright accuses DOTs of a bait-and-switch. (Clark County Today)

Freeway anxiety: A fascinating window into a condition that apparently many Los Angelenos suffer from: Fear of driving on freeways. The fact that this is considered a bad thing (to be cured) tells you how much driving is woven into the life of many. (LA Times)

Gravel grumblings: The SBT GRVL, one of the largest gravel races in America, is facing pushback from ranchers who say some cyclists don’t respect the land and the economic boost isn’t worth the trouble. (Colorado Sun)

We are the bad example: In case you’re one of the dozen or so people who have yet to listen, one of America’s most popular podcasts took on the issue of pedestrian deaths and they used Portland’s stroads as an example of why so many people are dying. (NY Times – also a transcript via Happy Scribe)

Daylighting: California gets a lot of sun, but officials there still want more light at intersections because they know it makes roads safer. And now they’re starting to enforce an intersection daylighting law. Question is: Where is Portland’s enforcement of this issue, which is also law in Oregon? (SF Chronicle)

Novel bullying tactic: A cyclist who was passed dangerously was threatened with legal action by the company of the driver since a logo appeared in a video the rider uploaded to YouTube. Seriously. (Road.cc)

