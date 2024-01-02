Monday Roundup: Good news only as we embark on 2024

Happy 2024 everyone!

To kick off the new year, I’ve decided to share only positive, uplifting stories in this week’s roundup. Here goes…

The thought that counts: A basketball superstar who plays for the Dallas Mavericks gave all his teammates new e-bikes for Christmas. Let’s hope they make riding a habit! (Dallas Morning News)

US cycling hopes: Rising professional racing star Sepp Kuss is the hero American cycling deserves a decade after Lance Armstrong ripped all of our hearts out. Can he spark a return to glory for the US on the world stage? (Cycling Weekly)

Resolve to make streets better: If you’re a new policymaker or elected and want a cheat-sheet for how to orient your work in the new year, here are eight ideas to print out and display next to your computer. (Streetsblog USA)

Relatable Rigo: I had no idea how beloved pro cyclist Rigoberto Urán is in Colombia. Dude has a telenova on Netflix and 5,000 people show up to his “Giro de Rigo” ride! (NPR)

E-bike rebates work: The wild success of e-bike purchase incentives in Colorado have cemented them into state law and should be clarion call for Oregon lawmakers who say they care about transportation and the the health of Oregonians. (Colorado Public Radio)

Transit growth: The Puget Sound area is poised for a banner year of new bus service, light rail lines, and more transit improvements. (The Urbanist)

The future of carsharing: If you believe shared cars are key to a low-car lifestyle, don’t miss this excellent history of carsharing in the US and its recommendations for the future. (Tyler Phillipi on Linkedin)

Bike whisperer: A vigilante in Reykjavík has become a hub for helping people recover stolen bikes and has used relationships with bike thieves to help his cause. (The Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.