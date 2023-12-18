Monday Roundup: Major Taylor, Paris climate plan, freeway failures, and more

‘Sham’ process inflates IBR value: Don’t miss this assessment of the “fuzzy math” being used to justify the Interstate Bridge Replacement project, which economist Joe Cortright said should be considered as a federal crime. (Streetsblog USA)

Life with an a cycling lover: A sweet little column that I think a lot of “avid cyclists” can relate to. (Gold Country Media)

Rebuild walking culture: It’s very likely that a major reason more Americans are being killed while walking is that so few of us are doing it. (Streetsblog USA)

Major honor: Major Taylor, the first Black American global sports star who was simultaneously revered for athletic prowess and reviled for the color of his skin, is up for a congressional gold medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by lawmakers in the Capitol. (The Washington Post)

Bigger cars, bigger problems: “The story of car bloat—the continually expanding size of the typical American automobile—is one of carmaker profit, shifting consumer preferences, and loophole-riddled auto regulations.” (Slate)

What to do about it: We can control the car-size problem in America by looking at Paris where their mayor wants to triple what it costs to park an SUV in the city. (Guardian)

A real climate plan: How is it that Paris is able to frame major transportation and climate-related policies and projects in a way that leads to real progress instead of the incremental stuff we do here? That city’s new climate plan is so exciting. (Momentum)

A plea for political will: Important op-ed from someone who warned PBOT Commissioner Mapps’ office about a very dangerous crossing outside a school — and then was almost killed himself at the exact location he was worried about. (The Oregonian)

Freeway failure in California: A strange and wonderful thing happened at a meeting of the California Transportation Commission: A planned freeway expansion project failed to get approval because a majority of members felt it would increase VMT and not address alternatives to driving. (Streetsblog CA)

Modeling good behavior: A new Biden admin memo says federal employees should take zero emission vehicles whenever possible. (FEDWeek)

Traffic death immunity in Salem: Lawyers for a DEA officer who struck and killed a bicycle rider say the man should be immune from prosecution because he was working a drug case and a judge has agreed to move the trial to federal court over local objections. (Statesman Journal)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.