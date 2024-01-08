Comment of the Week: We get the behavior we design for

It was a short comment, but it had the urgency of an epiphany. And it was thought-provoking.
I spent a lot of minutes wondering if the comment was just simple, or if it crossed over into being simplistic. I mean, did these stroads ever work well? Maybe when they were first built? I ask because the neighborhood I grew up in, in another city, half a century ago, is silly with four-lane roads, and they were safe for a kid to walk and even bike on. I walked to school on them, crossing at the light was not a problem. Drivers stopped at red lights, driving like an idiot was unusual.
Here’s the comment that sent me down memory lane. Fred wrote it, in response to another commenter, under last week’s comment of the week:
What you’re missing here is how the street design affords – and actually rewards – aggressive driving behavior.
Because four-lane urban highways are ubiquitous in Portland and the USA generally, many drivers today expect to be able to speed around cars that are obeying the speed limit – and there are absolutely no repercussions for bad behavior. In fact, there are rewards: drive dangerously, with no regard for anyone outside of your vehicle, and you get where you’re going faster.
The design of Naito and other four-lane urban highways creates the conditions that promote anti-social behaviors.
What’s your take?
Thank you Fred, and also to those commenters who worked overtime last week. We appreciate your contributions and they are an important part of BikePortland.
The difference is there is no traffic enforcement anymore in Portland. Drivers realized they could get away with all kinds of horrible behavior after PPB went on strike and the results have been deadly and predictable.
I keep waiting for the Mayor to rescind his orders from early 2020 that instructed the Police to no longer stop drivers for traffic violations. Have you heard him re-instruct the police to start enforcing traffic violations again?
That depends entirely on what “working well” means.
By the criteria of the time, they probably did work well when they were built. Traffic volume was lower, and we though about safety differently than we do today.
Something that is happening to me more than ever, that I don’t remember ever happening before 2021, is drivers crossing double-yellow lines on two lane roads to get around me when I’m driving the speed limit, or nearly hitting me head-on trying to do the same maneuver in other directions. It’s happened multiple times on SE Woodstock, Multiple times on SE 72nd, and once on NE 33rd. The car on NE 33rd had also blown through a very red light on SE Chavez and Gladstone during the same trip. Clearly they didn’t save much time if they ended up behind us again at NE 33rd!
I’ve experienced similar behavior from people in cars on Portland streets. Whether on my bike or driving the speed limit in a car, I’ve had many people pass aggressively in locations where it’s illegal and unsafe to do so. It has gotten much worse in the last three years.
Yep. I haven’t ridden a bike in nine years so I can’t speak to what that’s like. Another thing I’ve noticed is that when I used to allow myself to drive 5 over, I would still sometimes get people roaring up on me, tailgating, flashing their lights, and honking. I usually rolled my eyes and thought “You’re lucky I’m in a hurry, because if I wasn’t I’d be driving the speed limit exactly.”
I firmly believe that driving 5 over is dangerous and I have been successful at weaning myself off of it by planning more carefully. It’s not just the speed; being in a mindset of trying to make up time breeds carelessness and recklessness. I’ve never hurt myself or anyone else but it would be far too easy to let it happen.
This is true even on a bike or trike.
When I used to ride from 11th & SE Morrison up over Fairview and down the 26 path to Beaverton (and was competing so I was in great shape) I hit the top of Fairview at Skyline in PR time and the “gotta break the record” mindset took over.
That’s not so bad when you’re climbing – it’s hard to be dangerous horsing a trike up Cat3 climb 🙂 – but then I was on the descent.
I distinctly remember catching a car dropping down Skyline at over 35mph and slingshotting by it on the left where the extra lane opened up.
I plunged down the 26path way to fast and hit 45mph dropping down Roxbury – that’s a 25mph zone and the radar speed sign was reduced to flashing “SLOW DOWN” at me as I went by.
The margin for error on that descent was razor thin – if one thing had gone wrong I could have really hurt myself or someone else.
I *never* did that again.
On my way to work last week, was headed westbound on the Springwater just about to cross SE 174th. A car passed another car, double-yellow through a crosswalk. Luckily I hadn’t entered yet.
On the way home that same day, eastbound on Foster coming up to SE 82nd, a car honked at the one in front of it in the right-turn lane because, you know, the light had been green for more than a half-second. Once the first car turned, the car that honked quickly accelerated through the intersection to cut back into eastbound traffic. That’s also something I’ve seen a lot more of the last couple years that I don’t think I’d ever witnessed before, cars using the right-turn lane to get get around other traffic at the intersection. Sometimes they do it against the light as well.
The multi-lane roads worked well in the past because they provided a means of concentrating higher volumes of traffic and keeping low volumes and low travel speeds on local, residential streets. These arterial road worked well because drivers were 1) attentive, 2) courteous, and 3) law abiding.
Cars have become so comfortable and occupants so isolated from their surroundings drivers are no longer even aware of their speed. Cars have become so capable that drivers need not even slow for speed bumps. Besides that, we’ve become pretty selfish about meeting our needs and desires while ignoring the impact on anyone outside our bubble.
Add to that the complete absence of enforcement and the minimal consequences of any violation of the traffic laws.
I know lots of people favor physical changes to roads including fewer, narrower lanes, but that will cost millions and take decades to implement. I don’t think that will prove as effective as we desire partly because cars are so isolating as I described above.
Enforcement is the only tool I see that can start to reduce the trend and that could happen relatively quickly if there is political will.
Automation will eliminate it completely. I’m not suggesting doing nothing in the meantime, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Your consistent pollyannaish faith in automated vehicles solving all of our problems is tired and unfounded. Nothing that has been demonstrated in a decade of real world tests of automated vehicles suggests that they will ever be safe to operate in complex urban environments. They function very well in controlled situations, such as designated transit guideways, and to a lesser extent, freeways when weather and visibility is ideal. But they are slow, easily confused, and periodically dangerous in mixed traffic. The only widespread implementation outside of pilots has been by Tesla. Their systems include safety features that can be ignored, disabled, or reprogrammed by nefarious actors (including the CEO of the corporation).
Similarly, the regulatory and legal structure that applies to vehicles is not adapted to or ready for a world in which vehicle operators can’t be held accountable for the actions of the vehicle. It’s wholly inadequate for providing for safety in the current world, but it doesn’t even start to address automated vehicle liability.
My confidence in automation is hardly unfounded, though I agree it may not come to pass. The safety record of automated vehicles (Tesla aside; that’s a special case) is far better than human driven ones. However, if automation fails, we’re left with a number of intractable problems that won’t be solved in my lifetime.
I also disagree about the legal issues. In many ways it becomes easier to resolve responsibility when things go wrong. There will be a lot more information available than there is today, and if the occupant did nothing, responsibility for a crash will likely fall on the manufacturer or fleet owner. I see no reason to think the legal system won’t readily adapt. I don’t think automation raises any truly novel issues about responsibility and liability.
I am making a prediction about the future I feel pretty confident about, not advocating for any particular course of action.
The problems aren’t intractable, they’re just problems nobody wants to address because, like you, they think a wizard will do it.
If you stop assuming some magic will come in and solve all the problems without anyone having to do anything different, the solutions start seeming perfectly reasonable. This goes for driving, climate change, homelessness, hunger, and on and on. The problems aren’t that hard, it’s that the solution is to actually spend time and money solving them instead of making focus groups and PR for for automation or “tech” solutions.
100% agree with you on this! It’s just that the light tearing through the tunnel towards us is the ongoing climate crisis finally pushing the worlds problems into the PNW. I truly don’t believe there is time for the levels of automation you are hoping for before the power/social grid starts to come noticeably apart.
https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2021/oct/14/climate-change-happening-now-stats-graphs-maps-cop26
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-24021772
I don’t think automation will help with the climate crisis, except to the extent it speeds electrification of the vehicle fleet. Electrification is a necessary step that appears to be well underway, even if still in the very early stages.
I always like reading Fred’s comments.
So do I, but what a personality! Do you think you could pick him out at a party?
I could if it was a sit-down dinner. I’d just look for corner of the room that the servers overlooked, and watch for the guy pointing out that everyone else was already getting served, so when were they going to finally get something?
Nah, that could be anyone in SW.
There is bad behavior where people feel like they are on their own, and there is bad behavior where people feel like they have an angry mob behind them cheering them on.
The changes that we have seen over the last 4-5 years is a result of radicalized drivers feeling justified in their impatience and dangerous acts. It is shocking what some people will encourage and admit to in dark web chatrooms like nextdoor.
If a certain former POTUS, various members of Congress, the current President’s son, a bunch of billionaires, plus loads of local criminals and addicts don’t face any accountability, then why should the common man behave? How many regular people start feeling very foolish for obeying the law when seemingly no one has to?
I am 100% serious about this! I don’t advocate for bad behavior, but I do think that people are fed up, angry, and that is manifesting in rebellious and anti-social behaviors. People have started thinking, “If Ted and the cops don’t really care, then I may as well zip down Hawthorne, Lombard, or Naito at highway speeds because I can.”.
Ha, I don’t think you’re off-base. These are logical consequences of America’s “I got mine *&^% y’all” culture. Been that way at the top for a long time now; why not the bottom?
On another article, strong German social norms were mentioned as a reason why you don’t see some of this behavior in Germany. But that’s the thing – we also have strong social norms here. They’re just inherently anti-social.
I’ve wondered for a long time whether any streets in a city should have more than one lane for car travel in each direction. Multiple lanes seem to encourage worse driving behaviors like weaving in and out of lanes and racing. One lane in each direction makes the person following the speed limit the “speed governor” for the entire street. And with a center turn lane, with occasional islands so people can’t use it to pass, the whole street may be more efficient, even if slower.
I think this would be the way to go. For drivers who want to move quickly through the city, they’re welcome to use the multiple freeways we spent billions of dollars on for them to drive fast.
And if the freeways are always full of car traffic so you can’t actually go 60mph? Well, that’s just the trouble with cars. Maybe take a train or a bike instead, they don’t have that problem.
if you record all the cars that go across the hawthorne bridge, westbound, you will see that because there’s a hill before the bridge they expect to go AT LEAST 40 mph.
this means anyone entering from water ave. is in danger.
this is proven by the amount of folks entering the bridge, realizing the terrain is different, then losing control and swiping the side of their car or totaling it completely & endangering others in the process.
the city would probably shut down that entryway rather than slowing traffic. if they had few bumps there that might entice people to take it easy.
it feels likely that the crashes in comparison to the amount of drivers on the bridge is disproportionate.