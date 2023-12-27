News Roundup: Superblocks, winter cycling, new rules, and more

Happy Wednesday everyone.

Thanks for understanding that I needed a break. It just so happens that my daughter’s birthday is on December 23rd (she turned 21 this year!), so it’s extra-important for me to focus on family around Christmas. Now I’m ready to re-engage and finish out 2023 strong. Let’s get things started with a roundup of the most important items we came across in the last week or so.

Europe is showing us the way: As Portland hits yet another grim traffic death milestone, it’s time for us to try something decidedly different. This article illustrates examples of how some major cities are fighting back against cars — and actually making progress. (The Guardian)

Nationalize Greyhound: What if the federal government ran intercity bus service, made stations as common as post offices, and gave bus lines priority on the interstate freeway network? (Jacobin)

If drivers can, they will: This deep dive into NYC bike lane design shows that “protected” bike lanes must be aggressively anti-car enough so that drivers cannot make selfish decisions that impact bike riders. (Streetsblog NYC)

Opening doors to cycling: Portland doesn’t have nearly as many door-zone bike lanes as Los Angeles, but we still have too many and have room for improvement when it comes to the prevention of dooring. (LA Times)

The rules have changed: There’s a new Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) and it’s getting warmish reviews from cycling and transportation reform advocates. (Streetsblog USA)

Winter cycling capital of the world: If you need inspiration (or argument ammunition) when it comes to winter cycling, look no further than the Finnish city of Oulo, where cycling shines in snowy conditions. (BBC)

Spain’s green loop: Before I came across this article (thanks Galen!), I didn’t know there was a “green ring” around a city in Spain and that it was implemented as part of an effort to reduce car use. (The Guardian)

Bye bye Bird(e-scooters): It’s a good thing that the Portland Bureau of Transportation won’t permit Bird e-scooters anymore, because the company has filed for bankruptcy and owes money to more than 300 cities. (Quartz)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.