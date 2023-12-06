Traffic diverter on NE Fremont a success, PBOT says

The City of Portland says a neighborhood traffic diverter that was vehemently opposed by many residents of a northeast Portland neighborhood is working as planned.
When the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association put the planned diverter on Northeast Fremont at Alameda on a meeting agenda in March 2022, over 70 people logged on. Many of them voiced concerns that the expected safety benefits of the project would not be worth a loss of convenience while driving and/or an increase in cut-through traffic.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation proposed the diverter to improve safety on NE Fremont (a neighborhood collector street), make it easier for bikers and walkers to cross at Alameda, and reduce the amount of drivers on the Alameda/37th neighborhood greenway route. Even though PBOT’s plan was to only make it a pilot project, the BWNA board voted it down 7-4.
After months of back-and-forth with members of the board, PBOT decided to push forward with their plan despite the neighbor’s concerns. The project included a diverter made with plastic delineator wands and curbs placed in the middle of the intersection with gaps for walkers and bikers to cross. The diverter prohibits car users from crossing north-south on Alameda and from making left turns from any direction. PBOT also added green cross-bike markings.
PBOT released results of an analysis of traffic counts on streets in the area earlier this week (see below). In a statement posted on the project’s (rather comprehensive and large for a project this size) website PBOT said, “The project is meeting success factors outlined before implementation.”
According to PBOT data collected at 22 locations before the project and 15 locations after installation, there’s been a significant decrease in car users on the Alameda greenway and there have been “no significant impacts” to nearby local streets or to traffic on NE Fremont.
In May 2022, PBOT counted 1,073 cars on the Alameda greenway north of Fremont (blue circle above). In September of this year (about seven months after the diverter was installed), PBOT counted 701 cars at the same location — a 35% reduction. (PBOT’s guidelines say traffic volume, “should not exceed 1,000 cars per day” on neighborhood greenway streets.)
When PBOT installs a diverter, they expect some additional trips by car on adjacent local streets. That’s why they do so much analysis: If the daily auto volume rises above the threshold amount of 1,000 cars per day, PBOT will consider additional changes and/or more diversion until the traffic moves to the highest order street in the area.
On that note, there are two streets PBOT says they’ll continue to monitor due to a worrying trend of too many cars: NE 38th south of Fremont and NE Klickitat west of Alameda.
The increase of drivers on that section of Klickitat (see orange circle above) is notable because not only is it a neighborhood greenway, it’s also the route of the World Famous Alameda Elementary School Bike Bus. In May 2022 PBOT counted 650 cars per day on Klickitat just west of NE 37th. After the diverter went in, they counted 1,005 trips by car on Klickitat just east of Alameda. This 35% increase is troubling and PBOT says they’ll continue to monitor the location.
This and other issues related to the project will be discussed at a meeting of the BWNA on December 11th where PBOT staff will present results of this report.
This article combined with the 122nd death telling a pretty accurate and depressing story about the state of our transportation investments. We are not moving fast enough. So much staff time has gone into this one diverter. It is important, but we need to be more closely adhering to our policy around traffic safety instead of such time consuming public processes.
So true, Kiel. If it were some automotive improvement, PBOT would just do it and tell us all that it was necessary.
But if it’s a cycling/ped improvement, there’s a lengthy public-involvement process that takes months and even years.
Clearly we are NOT moving fast enough.
Unfortunately, one of the problems the BWNA highlighted still remains and the diverter didn’t really fix it — drivers driving too fast on Fremont. There were motion activated speed detector signs in both directions that were great but they were apparently temporary, gone a few months after the diverters were installed.
We need speed cameras everywhere. Aside from building raised crosswalks, there isn’t really much you can do to signal (slow down, business district!) on this street. People are just sociopaths and they need to be punished for their antisocial behavior.
Crossing this exact diverter is on my daily commute. Going both ways, I always get a break in traffic or a car stops within seconds of me arriving there.
Maybe your experience is different but I have had absolutely zero problems at this intersection. Maybe me towing a kid trailer makes people more sympathetic.
You also live and commute in a very wealthy nice neighborhood.
These kind of wand/paint things work better in those.
You don’t know where I live, bikes can go far. And that neighborhood is what this comment thread is about, so it seemed relevant. Also I don’t believe the same wouldn’t work in any neighborhood.
Too bad people don’t have a way of knowing how fast they are driving on Fremont. If only they had some device INSIDE of their vehicles to tell them how fast they are going. Maybe one day ….
Are you suggesting that people take their eyes off the road to look at said device? Do you even know how much damage someone going 55 down Fremont could do if they take their eyes off the road to check some big-brother, nanny-state, speed device?
I have noticed 15th and 21st in NE have speed bumps on them and are major streets. Why doesn’t Fremont get speed bumps?
Feel this exact way – folks need to slow their roll on Fremont. The section between 13th and 7th is especially bad as the road opens a bit heading west at Irving park and people speed up to make the light at 7th.
The two locations circled in orange aren’t exactly comparable. Almost all of the car traffic coming up the hill on NE 38th from NE Knott will head E on Klickitat St. The car volume is concerning but I wouldn’t think of those numbers as a change.
Both NE 38th and NE Klickitat have signs indicating they are greenways or some neighborhood street type thing but since there are no internal diverters they are used by drivers ducking the congestion and signals on nearby collector streets.
This was my complaint. Not only is it really annoying that they’re taking measurements at different times of year (I don’t know how much that changes but it’s a needless variable), but yeah, they measured at very different places there. They cannot conclude that traffic increased.
They did not detect an increase, 35% or any other number. They measured two numbers that cannot be compared.
More diverters would help.
It’s horrible how PBOT will or won’t push through safety improvements based on the demographic make up of the community complaints, ensuring that traditionally less served neighborhoods will continue to be more dangerous and car centric in the name of equity.
Compare how they backpedaled on the 7th Ave greenway vs how they moved forward with this project in a more affluent neighborhood.
At the end of the day who will be safer and better served? Who is really winning when you leave streets dangerous to preserve parking or car traffic lanes in “multigenerational neighborhoods” in the name of equity? Is that equity? So bizarre.
When it comes to saving lives, the good of the many (all users of public right of way in Portland) must take precedence over the inconvenience of a few (in this case the neighborhood association of one of Portland’s more affluent neighborhoods, but this applies generally to all neighbothoods). Seeking community input is good, but if that were the main determinant always, we’d live in a much more regressive society.
Nice of them to highlight that drivers were exceeding the speed limit by 50% on Fremont at 40th some 11 years ago. I wonder if it’s still that bad. I’m guessing it is since the speed limit didn’t change.
It’s just like the apocalyptic rose lane in Hillsdale: people predict chaos and locusts and death if *any* aspect of their automobility is limited.
But the result is more mundane. I kinda like how motorists get to experience some of the limitations that cyclists labor under every day.
I ride through there. It really never seemed to be a problem area and now PBOT just moved traffic elsewhere. The issue is traffic speed limits are STILL NOT ENFORCED on Fremont. Doesn’t sound like success to me but PBOT says it is. LOL.
It is great that this pilot project has confirmed that this was a needed infrastructure improvement, however I still see people driving cars drive through the wands to perform a forbidden movement, I hope the city plans to replace this visual barrier with a physical one.
I am happy for Alameda but given the source I’m going to take claims of success and follow up with a grain of salt.
This week alone I’ve learned enough about the inner workings of City Hall to see Terry Gilliam’s Brazil made manifest. As much as the city does need charter reform, I think we’re going to be very disappointed with the results. A commissioner is seemingly the only person who empowers anybody working for the city to solve problems.
It’s worth noting that Google Maps routes cars from NE 42nd and Prescott to Hollywood or Laurelhurst along 38th instead of 42nd. That’s probably not helping the traffic along that narrow street.